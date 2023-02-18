FREDERICK T. GAFFIELD, 47, was given an imposed three- to six-year sentence for felony stalking. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave him a 184-day jail sentence with credit for full time served for one misdemeanor protection order violation and a concurrent 180-day jail sentence, with credit for 90 days, for another misdemeanor count. Gaffield was given a $2,500 fine, ordered to pay another $1,375 in fines and fees and $638.75 in restitution to the Division of Victim Services. In July, Gaffield allegedly wrote his wife a letter which her son delivered that asked her to meet with him to talk. He also sent her a message on Facebook and subscribed to her on YouTube. His wife said that Gaffield waited for her and tried talking to her outside of his parent’s home when she went there to retrieve a vehicle. Gaffield made multiple phone calls through their daughter, calling from two separate numbers. Police also received screenshots of text messages from their daughter who lives out of state, some of which allegedly involved Gaffield indicating harm to himself as well as his wife, according to court documents. Prior to that, Gaffield was accused of calling his wife on June 22 in violation of a protection order she has against him. She recorded the phone call and contacted police. Gaffield was charged with felony stalking June 11 for incidents related to allegedly harassing his wife, according to court documents. Before that, on June 1, Gaffield’s ex-wife reported that he had been contacting her by phone calls and text messages in violation of a protection order. Gaffield was accused of blackmailing her for sex “for the last time,” according to court documents. Doorbell camera footage showed Gaffield come to her residence multiple times. He would call or text every three days on average and drive by her residence about once each week. On June 11, the woman said she came home and Gaffield was waiting in a car outside her residence, where she believes she saw “the long barrel of a gun pointed at her” while Gaffield said “get in the vehicle,” according to court documents.
