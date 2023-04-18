BURGLARY
SCOTT T. PILCH, 22, was given five imposed five- to 10-year sentences, all set to run concurrent, for convictions on three counts of burglary, unlawful use of a credit card and meth possession. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave Pilch credit for 195 days served and recommended him for the Youthful Offender Transition Program, aka Boot Camp, at the March 30 sentencing hearing. Pilch was fined $6,875 from all five counts. He was accused of breaking into several parked vehicles and stealing credit cards. Police responded Sept. 14 to Boot Hill when an employee said a man tried using a credit card with a woman’s name on it. He claimed the woman named on the card was his girlfriend and that he no longer had it on him. He opened the wallet for the officer and showed several cards, two of which had names of two more individuals that were not Pilch. He first said he found them, then admitted to entering about 20 cars in the Indian Hills area. Inside Pilch’s vehicle, there were cards from several more individuals. Several of the cardholders were contacted and reported their card had gone missing. The woman whose card Pilch tried charging at Boot Hill said she had a $1,049 transaction attempted at Boot Hill. While being arrested, Pilch was found with 1.9 grams of meth and 1 gram of marijuana in his pockets. He had two previous possession convictions, according to court documents.
COLBY COLE THOMAS, 47, was given suspended sentences of eight to 10 years for burglary and two to four years for endangering children at his March 29 sentencing hearing. The sentences are to run consecutive. District Judge Matthew Castano gave Thomas credit for 89 days served, five years of supervised probation, a $675 fine and ordered him to pay $500 in restitution to Western Plains Chiropractic Center. Thomas must also enroll in Adult Treatment Court. Police responded June 17 to Western Plains Chiropractic when employees reported finding the main door left open and that “the place looked like a bomb went off in there.” Four iPads, bank registries, a cup of change and six-pack of root beer were reported missing. Officers identified Thomas as a suspect after reviewing surveillance of the store and comparing with jail mugshots of Thomas, noting the tattoo reading “slayer” on the back of his head. Thomas lived within walking distance and when officers arrived at his apartment, children answered the door and let them in. They found Thomas sleeping in a room with iPads, root beer and several checkbooks with “Western Plains Chiropractic” labels. Thomas showed detectives a broken knife he had used to pry open and access a window in the business and was arrested, according to court documents.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
SLATER I. REAM, 23, was given imposed sentences of four to six years for aggravated assault and battery and three to five years for violating probation on an original sentence for distribution to a minor. The sentences are set to run concurrent. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave Ream credit for 267 days served and fined him $275 at the March 23 hearing. Along with co-defendant JAMES KENNAH, Ream owes $7,242.82 in restitution to the Division of Victim Services and $2,414.27 to a Gillette man. Ream and Kennah were accused of assaulting a man in the Boot Hill parking lot. Officers responded to the parking lot about 1 a.m. June 13 and saw two men fleeing while another man laid on the ground with swollen eyes, cuts under his lip and three distinct shoe prints on his forehead. One man seen running away, Kennah, was later found and arrested. A conversation between Kennah and his mom, using the jail TelMate system, indicated that there were SnapChat videos of the incident. When Ream was interviewed, he said he was aware of the incident but not a part of it. Three videos found on Kennah’s phone showed Ream approach the victim with a large yellow hammer then drop the hammer as he tackles him. After exchanging words while on top of the man, the video shows Ream allegedly begin strangling the man with both hands. Another video shows the man’s face swollen while still beneath Ream, suggesting there had been more blows. One of the original counts was for threatening the man with a hammer and the other was for the strangulation caught on video, according to court documents.
SEXUAL ABUSE
JORDAN J. SIMON, 20, pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. Causey dismissed a second count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, per plea negotiations. A plea deal recommends an imposed six- to eight-year sentence to run concurrent with an imposed 2.5- to 3.5-year sentence for violating probation on a sentence for possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent. If the deal is followed, Simon will be recommended for the Youthful Offender Transition Program, aka Boot Camp. His probation was revoked and his sentencing is scheduled for May 10, according to court documents.
CHRISTOPHER L. GERNANT, 40, pleaded no contest February 15 and was found guilty of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. Causey dismissed a second count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, per plea negotiations. A plea deal recommends a suspended five- to seven-year sentence with a 365-day split-sentence to be served in jail and three years of unsupervised probation. He would also not be allowed to have contact with the victim. He can argue for a lesser sentence at his May 16 hearing. He was accused of inappropriately touching a minor’s chest on two occasions while visiting Gillette from Montana in the summer of 2020. He denied the accusations in a phone interview with a police detective, according to court documents.
FORGERY
NICKOLAS GENE JOHNSON, 33, pleaded guilty to forgery at his March 17 arraignment. Castano revoked Johnson’s bond pending sentencing and terms of a plea agreement were disclosed in open court but not accessible in the District Court electronic file as of April 11. Police learned of a potentially falsified document sent to Campbell County Public Health claiming to come from the Campbell County Detention Center nurse. The document said Johnson needed to be taken to an address for isolation and had a signature claiming to be from Dr. Kirtikumar Patel. When contacted, he said he did not sign the document. It also stated that Johnson had SARS, which is uncommon in the U.S. Johnson was contacted in the jail and eventually admitted that while he was out of jail on Feb. 2, he took a mouth swab drug test as part of the 24/7 program. He later got high and knew he would test positive the next day, which is why he tried seeking the isolation order. “I’m a dumb— when I’m high,” he said, according to court documents. He admitted to providing the letter, but said someone else had made it for him, according to court documents.
DRUGS
TYSON S. WILLIAMS, 36, pleaded guilty to a count of endangering children at his March 15 change of plea hearing. Castano dismissed counts of felony meth possession and misdemeanor use of a controlled substance, per plea negotiations. The plea deal was not accessible in the District Court electronic file as of April 11. Police responded to the Campbell County Medical group pediatric clinic March 2 for the report of a patient’s parent, Parkinson, who appeared high. An officer went to her address and Williams answered the front door. The officer suspected Williams of being on meth based on his disheveled clothing, body tremors, slurred speech and other indicators. Parkinson came to the door and said her child had a physical at the clinic. When the officer said the clinic had suspected she was on drugs, she said she had not used in a while, then admitted to using a few days ago. Eventually she admitted to using meth that morning. Williams said he had not used in a month and that he was about to start a new job out of town. Parkinson took the officer to their room and gave him a bag with about 1 gram of meth and a pipe. Williams admitted to using meth with Parkinson that morning while the kids were asleep. There were three kids in their home, ages 9 to 16, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
