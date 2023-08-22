DRUGS
ZACKERY R. HALL, 21, pleaded guilty July 20 to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor cocaine possession. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III accepted the felony plea and withheld judgment, per a plea deal with prosecutors that recommends a deferred sentence, and found Hall guilty of the misdemeanor. In the plea deal, prosecutors recommend a deferred sentence and three years of supervised probation along with credit for time served for the misdemeanor. He also has charges in Circuit Court. In the deal, Hall agrees to plead guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol in exchange for a sentence of time served. Prosecutors agree to dismiss a careless driving charge and recommend that Hall pay $367.55 in restitution to Shell Food Mart. Police made a welfare check March 7 on a man who said he had left an apartment because his brother and brother’s girlfriend had been using meth for the past few months. Officers went to the apartment and talked to the woman who invited them inside. While talking to her, they saw a marijuana bong and meth bong in plain view. While police were inside, Hall knocked on the glass door to be let inside and the woman let him in. Hall admitted to having a THC vape pen on him and smoking it before entering the apartment. Police got a search warrant and found a backpack in Hall’s room with about 22 grams of THC wax in containers of about 3.5 grams each, along with a meth pipe with residue. An Amazon package addressed to Hall had a large number of rubber containers sometimes used to package THC wax, a brand new digital scale and a number of jeweler’s bags were also in the backpack. A small container police found held 0.3 grams of cocaine, according to court documents.
LAWRENCE C. MINTER, 40, was given a suspended four- to eight-year sentence July 19 for possession with intent to deliver meth and a concurrent sentence of time served for misdemeanor use of a controlled substance. The sentence runs consecutive to an imposed four- to eight-year sentence Minter received June 23 for delivery of fentanyl. At his July 19 sentencing, District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave him a $4,000 fine, credit for 86 days served and another $1,675 in other fines and fees. Minter will begin four years of supervised probation during the suspended sentence at the conclusion of his prison time. Minter was suspected in a case from Nov. 5 where he allegedly sold drugs to someone who overdosed and was saved by life-saving measures at the scene, according to court documents. He faced separate charges when an officer saw Minter driving at about 9 p.m. Nov. 23 in a silver 1998 Oldsmobile in the Walgreens parking lot and knew of a warrant for his arrest. The officer followed the car to the Walmart parking lot and saw Minter get out, as well as another man. Minter was stopped, told about his warrant and arrested. Minter first said he didn’t have drugs on him but later said he had a “couple grams” of meth tied to what the affidavit described as his “genital area.” A drug dog indicated on the car where a scale with meth residue was found. On the way to jail, Minter admitted to using meth earlier that day. At the jail, staff turned over a small leather bag with two small jeweler’s bags with about 1 gram of meth each. The quantities are associated with drug dealing, according to court documents.
ROBERT C. VAN KERREBROOK, 41, was given a deferred sentence June 23 for felony liquid meth possession. Healy gave him two years of supervised probation, a $525 fine and ordered that he complete substance abuse treatment. Police arrived at a woman’s home the morning of Dec. 29 for a welfare check and potential drug use. The woman’s son, Van Kerrebrook, and his boyfriend, Robert Grimaldo, shared a room in the home for 3-4 weeks and they allowed officers to search their room. Police found a syringe loaded with suspected liquid meth. Van Kerrebrook and Grimaldo said the syringe had epinephrine but it tested positive for liquid meth in a field test. Grimaldo admitted they had smoked meth together outside of the apartment a few days prior but denied bringing any drugs into the apartment. The liquid meth weighed 0.6 grams, according to court documents.
ENDANGERING CHILDREN
JESSICA R. BICKERSTAFF, 36, was given a suspended 4.5- to five-year sentence July 18 for endangering children, a felony. Castano gave her credit for 94 days served, three years of supervised probation and a $375 fine. Bickerstaff also must complete level two substance abuse treatment and apply for, and if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court. She was accused of having meth and paraphernalia in a hotel room shared with her 14-year-old daughter. She called police Nov. 20 to report her daughter was hitting her, causing issues and threatening to harm herself. When talking to police, the daughter said she found “bad things” in the room, including a bag with needles, a pipe and a red substance. Bickerstaff denied having any drugs in the room. A drug dog sniffed the room and couldn’t find anything. A hand search of the room found a glasses case with multiple syringes, two of which had red residue, and a jeweler’s bag with suspected meth. A glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue was also found. She said she had used meth in a different location the week before but denied knowing there were drugs in the room. The marijuana weighed 0.1 grams and the meth weighed 0.4 grams with packaging, according to court documents.
CHILD ABUSE
TARAN MARIE JONES, 37, was given a suspended three- to six-year sentence July 19 for felony child abuse. Causey suspended a $3,000 fine, credited her for 174 days served and gave her $1,075 in other fines and fees. Jones was placed on four years of supervised probation and ordered to complete level two substance abuse treatment. She also received credit for time served and another $150 fine for a domestic battery misdemeanor. Jones was accused of repeatedly hitting a man and her teenage daughter. Gillette police responded Oct. 21 at about 1:45 a.m. to the report of Jones beating up the man she was dating and destroying their house. She left before officers arrived and the man said they had gone out to Fireside Bar and Lounge that night where things were going well until Jones confronted him about personal issues outside the bar. While they were driving home, Jones was the driver and allegedly hit the man multiple times with her right forearm to his face, causing the man to step out of the vehicle on the side of Interstate 90 and chose to walk home. She eventually found him at the Flying J on Highway 59 where she grabbed him by the collar and yelled at him to get back into the vehicle. Once he was back in the passenger seat, she continued hitting him on the drive home. He recorded this on his phone and posted the video to Snapchat, where his mom saw the video and called police. The video showed Jones hitting the man, who was bleeding from his nose. Once at home, she allegedly threw candles, vases, a vacuum and other items at the man, including a chair that hit him on the head and caused swelling. The woman’s teenage daughter saw the fight and pushed Jones away from the man, at which point Jones allegedly forced her daughter to the ground and hit her multiple times, which was also video recorded by the man. He eventually pulled Jones off of her daughter and Jones eventually left the residence on foot. Officers found Jones on the street where she showed them her knuckles and said “I didn’t hit him.” The video allegedly showed her hitting the man with an open palm and her forearm. Jones denied hitting the man and said that instead she had picked him up from Fireside and that he began punching himself in her Jeep. Jones continued to deny being the aggressor and claimed she was pushing him away from her. Her daughter was treated at the hospital for her injuries and corroborated most of the man’s side of the story when interviewed. Jones was also arrested on a probation violation. She had a .104% blood alcohol content and was on probation for previous domestic violence and DUI charges with alcohol restrictions, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.