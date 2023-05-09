CIRCUIT COURT
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
FORREST PHILLIPS, 28, was found guilty March 28 of two counts of endangering children, marijuana possession and DUI with a child passenger. Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips gave him sentences of 180 days in jail with 175 days suspended and credit for five, all concurrent, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,570 fine.
ASSAULT
DAVID MARPLE, 54, was found guilty April 14 of interference with emergency calls and domestic assault. Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett gave him suspended 180-day jail sentences, concurrent, six months of unsupervised probation and a $840 fine.
BATTERY
LEONDRE BOLEN, 24, was found guilty April 20 of battery. Phillips gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
BUCK TEAKELL, 39, was found guilty March 27 of battery. Phillips gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
THEFT
CODY H. GRIFFIN, 32, was found guilty April 18 of theft. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $320 fine. He must also pay $56.22 in restitution.
DRUGS
JULIE N. JOHNSON, 37, was found guilty April 19 of use of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, with credit for eight days served, six months of unsupervised probation and a $520 fine.
ABIGAIL RUNNING SHIELD, 18, was found guilty April 24 of marijuana possession. Bartlett gave her 71 days in jail, with credit for all 71 days served, and a $120 fine.
BILLY JAMES FENCHAK, 42, was found guilty April 13 of marijuana possession. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day jail sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $720 fine.
SEBASTIAN E. TUCKER, 23, was found guilty April 7 of breach of peace and unlawful use of a toxic substance. Phillips gave him a suspended 120-day jail sentence and six months of unsupervised probation.
STEVEN RAY BROWN, 55, was found guilty April 6 of meth possession. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 150 days suspended and credit for 30, a year of unsupervised probation and a $520 fine.
COLIN PAGANO, 31, was found guilty April 6 of possession of a controlled substance. Phillips gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, 11 months of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
JOSEPH H. WORTMAN NIELSEN, 33, was found guilty March 28 of possession of a controlled substance. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
TRINITY SCHIEFER, 47, was found guilty March 28 of using meth. Phillips gave him 95 days in jail, with credit for all 95 days served.
SCOTTIE D. WATKINS, 26, was found guilty March 31 of possession of a controlled substance and had counts of open container and marijuana possession dismissed. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 100 days suspended and credit for 80 served, six months of unsupervised probation and a $370 fine.
CRIMINAL ENTRY
JOSIAH E. WALES, 30, was found guilty April 19 of criminal entry. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with full credit for time served.
TANNER J. KOBIELUSZ, 27, was found guilty March 23 of criminal trespassing. Phillips gave him a $200 fine.
LARAMIE LEWIS, 23, was found guilty March 27 of criminal trespassing. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day jail sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $420 fine.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
SABRINA L. MONSON, 30, was found guilty April 11 of domestic battery. Phillips gave her 60 days in jail, with 55 days suspended and credit for five, six months of unsupervised probation and a $220 fine.
MICHAEL NEWTON, 35, was found guilty March 29 of domestic battery, his second offense within five years. Bartlett gave him 365 days in jail, with 256 days suspended and credit for 109, a year of unsupervised probation and a $320 fine. Newton must also pay $177 in restitution.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
TYLER CRAIG CHRISTIANSON, 18, was found guilty April 13 of underage drinking. Bartlett gave him a suspended 15-day sentence, six months of supervised probation and a $370 fine.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
DAWSON WEINBERGER, 18, was found guilty April 10 of destruction of property. Phillips gave him 47 days in jail, with credit for time served, and a $320 fine.
RECKLESS DRIVING
MICHAEL DE SILVIO, 59, was found guilty April 10 of reckless driving. Phillips gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of supervised probation and a $670 fine.
UNLAWFUL CONTACT
TANNER POLLACK, 30, was found guilty March 27 of unlawful contact. Bartlett gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
TERRY CAMPHOUSE, 44, was found guilty March 31 of unlawful contact. Phillips gave her a suspended 180-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
DRIVING UNDER SUSPENSION
DYLON J. AVE, 21, was found guilty March 27 of driving under suspension, his second or subsequent offense. Phillips gave him 25 days in jail, with credit for full time served, and a $200 fine.
RECKLESS ENDANGERING
CORDELL ROSS, 35, was found guilty March 29 of reckless endangering. Bartlett gave him a suspended 120-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $620 fine.
ELUDING
ZACHARY T. STOTT, 29, was found guilty April 3 of fleeing or eluding police. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with credit for 136 days and 44 days suspended.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
JACE VON OLNHAUSEN, 64, was found guilty April 18 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave him a 90-day jail sentence, with 83 days suspended, credit for two and five days to serve. He also got 18 months of unsupervised probation and a $870 fine.
LAELIN MONK, 49, was found guilty April 18 of DUI. Bartlett gave her two years of unsupervised probation and a $120 fine.
TRACY RONNING, 59, was found guilty April 19 of driving under the influence of alcohol and a controlled substance, his second offense. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with credit for 76 days and 104 days suspended, six months of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
HUNTER ALLGUER, 28, was found guilty April 20 of DUI and driving under suspension. Bartlett gave him 126 days in jail, with full credit for time served.
GILBERT HERRERA, 41, was found guilty April 20 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 60-day jail sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
MENDY M. DONOHO, 63, was found guilty April 24 of DUI, her second offense. Bartlett gave her 180 days in jail, with 173 days suspended, credit for three and four left to serve, two years of unsupervised probation and a $320 fine.
JUSTIN HALL, 33, was found guilty April 24 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, eight months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
GARRETT EMMONS, 18, was found guilty April 13 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $820 fine.
WAYNE G. HENLE, 59, was found guilty April 14 of DUI, his second offense, and driving without an ignition interlock device. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 150 days suspended, credit for three and 27 to serve, two years of unsupervised probation and a $1,340 fine.
SETH SHRAUNER, 37, was found guilty March 17 of DUI, use of a controlled substance and hit and run. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,290 fine.
MERRITT MARQUISS, 44, was found guilty April 17 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
BRUCE A. STEVENSON, 54, was found guilty April 6 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
KEVIN JAMES MARTIN, 50, was found guilty April 6 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $870 fine.
JARED W. WADE, 28, was found guilty April 7 of DUI, his third offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 165 days suspended, credit for four and 11 days to serve, a year of unsupervised probation and a $2,270 fine.
BRET ANDREW BAKER, 33, was found guilty April 10 of DUI, his second offense. Phillips gave him 90 days in jail, with 83 suspended, credit for two and five days to serve, six months of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
JEANETTE HOQUIST, 32, was found guilty April 10 of DUI and driving under suspension. Phillips gave her a suspended 90-day jail sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
JULIANA GOULET, 30, was found guilty April 5 of DUI. Phillips gave her a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
DAWSON LESTER, 22, was found guilty March 23 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
MARISSA L. BLOOM, 36, was found guilty March 27 of DUI, her second offense. Phillips gave her 120 days in jail, with 101 days suspended and credit for 19 served, six months of unsupervised probation and a $620 fine.
JOHN MENDEZ, 28, was found guilty Jan. 26 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
NOAH ATHERTON, 36, was found guilty Feb. 9 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
BILLY R. DEEN, 42, was found guilty Jan. 19 of DUI, his second offense, possession of liquid meth and use of a controlled substance. Phillips gave him 120 days in jail with 74 days suspended and credit for 46.
JASMINE GLADUE, 31, was found guilty March 29 of DUI. Philips gave her a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
JOSEPH MARLEY, 31, was found guilty March 30 of DUI and property destruction. Phillips gave him a suspended 120-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $920 fine. Marley must also pay $179 in restitution.
BRADLY BUNDY, 32, was found guilty Jan. 31 of DUI, his second offense. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 173 suspended, credit for one and six days to serve, three years of unsupervised probation and a $1,120 fine.
JEFFREY BERGENSTOCK, 53, was found guilty March 30 of DUI, his second offense, open container, failing to maintain a single lane and not having insurance. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 173 days suspended, credit for two and five left to serve, a year of unsupervised probation and a $820 fine.
CADE C. FREDRICKS, 28, was found guilty March 31 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
FELISHA K. WITKOWSKI, 36, was found guilty March 31 of DUI. Phillips gave her a suspended 60-day sentence, eight months of unsupervised probation and a $600 fine.
WILLIAM ONYSKI, 42, was found guilty April 3 of DUI, his second offense, and driving without an ignition interlock device. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail with 59 days suspended and credit for 59 served, three years of unsupervised probation and a $1,090 fine.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
