DRUGS
LAWRENCE C. MINTER, 39, entered a “cold plea” of guilty to delivery of fentanyl with no plea deal in place. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III found him guilty at the April 13 change of plea hearing. Minter’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 23. An officer saw Minter driving at about 9 p.m. Nov. 23 in a 1998 silver Oldsmobile in the Walgreens parking lot and knew of a warrant for his arrest. The officer followed the car to the Walmart parking lot and saw Minter get out, as well as another man. Minter was stopped, told about his warrant and arrested. Minter first said he didn’t have drugs on him but later said he had a “couple grams” of meth tied to what the affidavit described as his “genital area.” A drug dog indicated on the car where a scale with meth residue was found. On the way to jail, Minter admitted to using meth earlier that day. At the jail, staff turned over a small leather bag with two small jeweler’s bags with about 1 gram of meth each. The quantities are associated with drug dealing. Minter also is the suspect in a case from Nov. 5 where he allegedly sold drugs to someone who overdosed and was saved by life-saving measures at the scene, according to court documents.
JUSTYCE V. ELIASSEN, 18, pleaded guilty April 12 to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a felony, and misdemeanor interference with a peace officer. District Judge Matthew Castano accepted and withheld judgment on the felony, per a plea deal in which prosecutors recommend a deferred sentence in favor of supervised probation at a length of time to be decided later. Castano found her guilty of the misdemeanor. The plea deal recommends a suspended 90-day jail sentence with probation, concurrent to the deferred sentence. ZANDER M. LARSON, 18, pleaded guilty April 13 to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Healy accepted his plea and withheld judgement, per a plea agreement that recommends a deferred sentence with three years of supervised probation. In the deal, Larson also agrees to plead guilty to a count of no insurance in Circuit Court. Eliassen and Larson were arrested after an officer spotted a 2004 Honda pass through the intersection of Sinclair Street and Enzi Drive without stopping at the flashing red light at about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The officer tried pulling the car over on the roadway outside of Thunder Basin High School, where the car drove into the campus and parked in the middle of the parking lot. The car smelled of marijuana and recently-sprayed air freshener and the driver, ISAIAH J. HALIBURTON, said that another passenger had been smoking weed in the car earlier that night. The officer began searching the vehicle and while frisking the driver, a passenger, Eliassen, ran away on foot with a backpack. The officer told her to stop, caught up to her, pulled her down and handcuffed her. The backpack had 34.2 grams of THC wax, two scales, four individual rubber containers with THX wax and 13 more empty containers. Eliassen had a significant, but unspecified in court documents, amount of cash on her, in mostly $20 and $50 dollar bills, and gave conflicting stories on where the money came from. She claimed all of the contents of the backpack were hers, but another passenger in the car, Larson, claimed that the drugs inside were his. Larson had a city warrant for marijuana use/possession, a third offense, and minor in consumption of alcohol with a $2,100 bond. An iPhone was found in the backpack and it was unclear who it belonged to. When unlocked, the officer saw a photo of Haliburton holding a sheet of wax paper with about three times as much THC wax as was found in the backpack. Haliburton claimed the wallet and cash were his. The unclaimed iPhone and marijuana wax were logged as evidence and Gillette detectives confirmed a warrant was not obtained for the phone, according to court documents.
JESSICA R. BICKERSTAFF, 35, pleaded guilty April 12 to endangering children, a felony. Castano found her guilty and dismissed a count of felony meth possession, for her third or subsequent possession offense, per a plea agreement. The deal jointly recommends a suspended 4.5- to five-year sentence, three years of supervised probation and if eligible and accepted, that she complete Campbell County Adult Treatment Court. She is accused of having meth and paraphernalia in a hotel room shared with her 14-year-old daughter. She called police Nov. 20 to report her daughter was hitting her, causing issues and threatening to harm herself. When talking to police, the daughter said she found “bad things” in the room, including a bag with needles, a pipe and a red substance. Bickerstaff denied having any drugs in the room. A drug dog sniffed the room and couldn’t find anything. A hand search of the room found a glasses case with multiple syringes, two of which had red residue, and a jeweler’s bag with suspected meth. A glass pipe with suspected marijuana residue was also found. She said she had used meth in a different location the week before but denied knowing there were drugs in the room. The marijuana weighed 0.1 grams and the meth weighed 0.4 grams with packaging, according to court documents.
NICHOLAS D. BROWN, 37, pleaded guilty March 14 to felony fentanyl possession, his third or subsequent offense. A plea agreement was not available on electronic file with the courthouse as of April 25. A bench warrant was signed for his arrest April 19 due to a violation of the terms of the 24/7 program he was in while out on bond. A Sheriff’s deputy pulled over Brown who was driving 34 mph in a 30 mph zone at about 11 p.m. Sept. 26. The deputy recognized the black 2008 Chevy Tahoe as belonging to Brown, who did not pull over once the deputy activated his lights and continued to drive through multiple streets, stopping at stop signs and using his turn signals correctly. Brown came to a stop on Kluver Road and was arrested. The deputy saw a blue pill marked “M30” inside the SUV which he recognized as a suspected fentanyl pill. It weighed 1.18 grams. Brown had previous possession convictions in June 2007 and August 2013 and is on probation for a June 2021 possession conviction, according to court documents.
STRANGULATION
JOSHUA M. WIEGAND, 26, pleaded guilty March 20 to strangulation of a household member, a felony, and misdemeanor destruction of property. His bond was modified to $15,000 personal recognizance and he violated its terms via the 24/7 program March 28. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey signed a bench warrant for his arrest March 29. A plea deal with prosecutors recommends a suspended four- to six-year sentence and three years of supervised probation for the felony. That sentence would be concurrent to a recommended sentence of time served for the misdemeanor. In the deal, Wiegand agrees to plead guilty to driving while under the influence and no registration counts in Circuit Court. Police responded to a domestic violence report at about 6 p.m. Dec. 17 where officers learned that Wiegand tried choking his girlfriend and fled when police were called. The front door frame, door and its locks were found damaged. Parts of the frame were broken off into the doorway and the wall behind the door was damaged too. Wiegand had stayed in the home with his girlfriend for several months despite bond conditions barring him from being in contact with her. She said they had left the home to go buy carpet cleaner when she saw empty alcohol shooter bottles in his vehicle. She went back toward the home because she didn’t want to drive with him if he had been drinking and he then began arguing and chased her to the upstairs bathroom, where he allegedly kicked a hole in the door trying to get inside. He left and returned about an hour later and entered through a window. He left again. When he returned the third time, he allegedly banged on the door and kicked it open when she would not let him in. She called 911 and Wiegand allegedly choked her from behind for about 10 seconds then fled. Wiegand’s mother was contacted and said she would have him call police when he got home. Wiegand called the police later and a Sheriff’s Office deputy was sent to the address to arrest him. At the jail, he denied many details of the allegations and said she was “psycho” and would say anything to get him in trouble. The officer played 911 audio of the call that captured the woman saying “you broke my door,” “get off me” and then sounds of her gasping for air and coughing, according to court documents.
CHILD ABUSE
JEFF D. SWARTZ JR., 40, pleaded guilty April 12 to child abuse, a felony. Castano accepted his guilty plea and withheld judgement, per plea agreements with prosecutors that recommends a deferred sentence in favor of two years of supervised probation. Swartz had pleaded not guilty Dec. 19. He was accused of hitting his 15-year-old son in the face with a belt, punching him and flinging him to the ground by his hair. Swartz told police he had fought with his son, who he said was the aggressor and had put him in a chokehold. The son said that play fighting with the belt escalated to being hit in the face, for which he punched Swartz in the stomach and the fight ensued, according to court documents.
FAILURE TO REGISTER
BILLY R. DEEN JR., 42, pleaded guilty to a count of failure to register at his April 4 arraignment in District Court. In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend a suspended five- to seven-year sentence with an imposed 180-day split-sentence to be served in jail. They also recommend that he serve three years of supervised probation, apply for Campbell County Adult Treatment Court and that an additional count of failure to register be dismissed. Deen was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol Oct. 4 and Dec. 6 and it was learned that the vehicles he was in were not listed on his sex offender registry. He said he was a passenger during the first DUI and that the second happened in his wife’s car. He was told that any car he operated needed to be registered. While at the Sheriff’s Office, it was learned that the tattoo on his neck was new from the time of his Oct. 4 arrest and also not registered. He told the investigator there were no more inconsistencies but when his listed employer was contacted, the company said that Deen had last worked there Nov. 13, which was not included in his registry. On Jan. 26, a Gillette Area Classifieds post on Facebook showed Deen explaining he had started a new construction business with a friend. The new business was not listed in his registry nor were the two vehicles he had been arrested in, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
