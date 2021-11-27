CORY LIND GREEN, 42, pleaded guilty Nov. 10 to theft as part of a plea agreement in which a deferred sentence is being considered. She is accused of using her employer’s Amazon account to buy a variety of personal items, many of which were sent to her home. Green had authorization from her employer to use the account to buy things the business needed, but when her boss checked the account, she found $2,739 worth of unauthorized purchases, including furniture, shelving units, jewelry, essential oils and clothing. She said she intended on paying the law firm back for the personal items that she bought, but that it got out of hand and she never made the payments, according to court documents. The items were bought from April 2019 through November 2020.
