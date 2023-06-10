STRANGULATION
TYSON J. ATCHISON, 21, was given an imposed four- to six-year sentence May 17 for strangulation of a household member and ordered to pay $5,613.88 to the Division of Victim Services. He was also given a 180-day jail sentence for misdemeanor domestic battery, with credit for all 180 days served. District Judge Mathew Castano gave him credit for 190 days served and a $550 fine. Atchison was recommended to serve his prison time in the Youthful Offender Transition Program, aka Boot Camp. A letter from Adult Treatment Court filed in his case denied his application to the program, citing a history of violence and that he needs residential care, a higher level of treatment than that program offers. Atchison was accused of pushing and strangling a woman multiple times as well as throwing her into drywall. A woman reported the alleged incident at about 11:30 p.m. Nov. 8. She had redness, bruising, scratch marks and hand markings on her neck. She and Atchison had been drinking and she said he became angry and started yelling at her. At various points, she said he pushed her to the ground, pushed her onto the bed and pushed her against a wall and began strangling her. She said he strangled her three or four times during the incident and that he screamed “shut up or I’ll end you” multiple times. He also allegedly slammed her through drywall. Atchison left and went to a nearby apartment and the woman eventually got away. At about 5 a.m. Nov. 9, Atchison was contacted and denied physical violence and said they just argued, according to court documents.
SEXUAL ABUSE
JORDAN J. SIMON, 20, was given an imposed six- to eight-year sentence May 10 for second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. The sentence is to run concurrent with an imposed 2.5. to three-year sentence for conspiracy to possess a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, after District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey revoked his deferred sentence and entered a conviction. Simon was given a $5,000 fine, credit for 275 days served and another $1,625 in fines and fees. He was recommended for the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp. He pleaded guilty Jan. 30 to one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor. Causey dismissed a second count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor, per plea negotiations. The revoked deferral stems from when a man had a broken nose and swollen eye and face after Simon and another man allegedly jumped into the Jeep he was sitting in and beat him until he almost lost consciousness on July 5, 2021. They then got back in their car and sped off. The two denied any involvement in the incident, with Simon saying that he was at home all day recording music. They were identified by the victim and other witnesses, according to court documents.
CHRISTOPHER L. GERNANT, 40, was given a suspended five- to seven-year sentence May 23 and will serve a 365-day split-sentence in the Campbell County jail for third-degree sexual abuse of a minor. District Judge W. Thomas Sullins gave him credit for 281 days served, a $325 fine and three years of supervised probation once released. Gernant is to have no contact with the victim. He was accused of inappropriately touching a minor’s chest on two occasions while visiting Gillette from Montana in the summer of 2020. He denied the accusations in a phone interview with a police detective, according to court documents.
CHILD ABUSE
LOGAN KANATZAR, 20, was given a suspended five- to 10-year sentence for child abuse, a felony. Castano gave him credit for 182 days served, four years of supervised probation and a $375 fine. Kanatzar must also complete outpatient substance abuse treatment. He was accused of causing bruising to the chest, hip, lip and right ear and a spiral fracture to a 9-week-old girl’s right arm in June 2022, according to court documents.
STALKING
BLAIN A. BAILEY, 58, was found not guilty of felony stalking by reason of mental illness or deficiency June 1. The ruling was made based on a May 15 review from the Wyoming State Hospital. He was accused of stalking his estranged wife. He was on unsupervised probation for domestic battery against her with restrictions that include not allowing him to contact her. She called police to report Bailey outside of her apartment in his truck. Officers found him laying down in the driver seat of the truck. He asked for medical assistance and was taken to the hospital. While speaking to hospital staff, Bailey was asked if he ever had homicidal or suicidal thoughts and said that he had thought about killing his estranged wife over jealousy issues, according to court documents.
DRUGS
DEVIN SHANE LUNSFORD, 23, pleaded guilty May 16 to felony cocaine possession, for his third or subsequent offense. Castano found him guilty and dismissed a felony count of marijuana and meth possession, per plea negotiations. The hearing moved to sentencing where Castano gave Lunsford an imposed three- to five-year sentence to run concurrent with an imposed three- to five-year sentence he received in February after having his probation revoked and sentence re-imposed. Lunsford was given credit for 96 days served and a $350 fine. He was arrested April 2 at Shell Food Mart after an employee saw him drop a baggie of white powder. Police thought his erratic movements indicated meth use. He was found to have a warrant and was arrested. Lunsford had come into the store with a backpack, which police found on the men’s restroom floor. In it they found a black zippered container with marijuana weighing 6.4 grams, pills and a white powdery rock of cocaine weighing 14.4 grams. The bag of cocaine that was dropped weighed 2.5 grams, according to court documents.
TONYA KRIPPS, 35, was given a suspended four- to five-year sentence May 16 for endangering children and a concurrent 365-day jail sentence for meth possession. Castano gave her credit for 53 days served and suspended 90 days, leaving 37 days to serve. Kripps was fined $800 between the two convictions and ordered to four years of supervised probation once released.
A crime-stoppers tip from December reported that ISAAC J. MCKENNA, 26, had a large amount of marijuana in his room. The man spoke to officers Jan. 12 about finding a marijuana pipe in the home but no action was taken at the time. Officers got a search warrant and found several used and unused syringes in McKenna’s room, along with several jeweler’s bags and tooter straws with meth residue. Various drug paraphernalia was found throughout the room and officers found a bag with 3.1 grams of meth, a syringe with 0.4 grams of liquid meth and about 2 grams of marijuana. McKenna was contacted at the hospital where he was being discharged after treatment for an apparent seizure and was arrested, according to court documents.
RICHARD S. POPE JR., 49, was given a suspended 2.5- to three-year sentence May 23 for marijuana possession, a felony for his third or subsequent conviction. Sullins gave him two years of supervised probation, a $325 fine and ordered him to complete outpatient substance abuse treatment. Pope was pulled over in a black Mercedes Benz after a Sheriff’s deputy spotted its expired registration. A drug dog indicated that drugs were inside the car and a search of it found a bag with about 2.32 grams of marijuana. Pope was arrested. He has two prior possession convictions from April 2011, and two more convictions from April 2013 and February 2020, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
