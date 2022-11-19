JAMES MAHONEY, 38, pleaded guilty Oct. 18 to felony meth possession, his third or subsequent possession conviction, and misdemeanor interference. Castano accepted his pleas and dismissed counts of felony marijuana possession, his third or subsequent, and misdemeanor use of a controlled substance, per a plea deal. Mahoney was given an imposed two- to four-year sentence for the meth charge and a concurrent imposed 138-day sentence for interference. He was credited with 73 days toward each and fined $350. Officers responded to Tower West Lodge at about 6 a.m. Sept. 26 to the report of a man, later identified as Mahoney, asleep in the kitchen. He appeared to be under the influence of meth and officers spotted a knife in his front pocket. The knife was quickly removed and officers searched him to find if there were any more weapons. They found what appeared to be drugs in his pocket and when confronted, Mahoney jammed his hands into his pocket and forcefully pushed the substance further into the jeans, lowering his jeans in the process. He was warned to stop because he was potentially destroying evidence, then officers forcefully removed his hand and arrested him. They found a bag with about 2 grams of marijuana with packaging. In his coat pocket, officers found a pipe with about 0.5 grams of meth. Once at the jail, an officer found a folded up piece of paper where Mahoney was sitting with 0.4 grams of meth in it. A search at the jail found another folded up piece of paper with about 2 grams of marijuana with suspected meth pushed into it, which tested positive for meth, according to court documents. Mahoney had prior possession convictions in Natrona County in 2004 and in Campbell County in July 2022, according to court documents.
