STRANGULATION
TREY ALLEMAN, 24, had his probation revoked for the fourth time in July and was given a re-imposed sentence Aug. 17 of 3.5 to five years in prison, with credit for 333 days served. He had his probation revoked three times since his 2019 sentencing for strangulation of a household member, and had his sentences suspended each time. In April 2019, Alleman was placed on four years of supervised probation and ordered to complete Intensive Supervised Probation. He was accused of strangling his girlfriend Jan. 16, 2019 after they fought when she went to Wright at his request to pick him up after his truck broke down. When she wouldn’t give him a cigarette, he reportedly started breaking the handles on the roof of the car and smashed out both the rear side windows with his rifle and elements on the front dash. She left him out at a convenience store and went to a friend’s house. After she got home, he tried to cuddle, but she pushed him away because she was mad about the damage to her car. She told police he started punching and kicking her and pushed her against the wall and choked her for 20-30 seconds, according to court documents.
On Aug. 17, District Judge Matthew Castano revoked probation for BRAYDEN T. ALMGREN, 23, who failed terms of his probation on an underlying 2021 conviction of strangulation of a household member. Almgren was given an imposed three- to five-year sentence, credit for 273 days served, a $750 fine and was recommended for the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp. He was accused of strangling his girlfriend June 14, 2020. She woke up at about 6 a.m. to find him choking her to the point she almost passed out. He couldn’t explain to police why he did so. On June 17, he tried to prevent her from leaving his apartment and pulled her keys out of her car’s ignition and then stuck her in the face four times with his fist, leaving bruises. On June 18, he threw his cellphone and keys at her, hitting her face. He told police he can’t control his actions toward other people, according to court documents.
STALKING
WESLEY WALTER STOREY, 41, gave notice that he intends to appeal his prison sentence to the Wyoming Supreme Court. He was given an imposed 3.5- to five-year sentence Aug. 15 for felony stalking. The sentence was set to run concurrent to an ongoing Campbell County sentence. Castano gave him credit for 251 days served and a $375 fine he can receive work block credit for from the Campbell County jail. Storey was convicted following a jury trial in May. A woman reported Oct. 4 that Storey had contacted her with text messages and phone calls in violation of a protection order. The order allows Storey to contact her regarding their children but she claimed the messages were insulting and abusive toward her. The affidavit of probable cause shows multiple messages where Storey demanded to see their children, insulted her and appeared to refer to himself as Jesus. The initial harassment report was made Dec. 10, 2021 when Storey had been released from prison and was staying at the Volunteers of America halfway house. The Oct. 4 report was the fifth violation report Storey had made. When deputies arrived at Storey’s residence, he closed and locked the door on them then demanded probable cause. They told him of the text messages and he left the residence and was arrested, according to court documents.
AGGRAVATED ELUDING
KEVIN M. LONG JR., 38, was given a suspended three- to five-year sentence Aug. 11 for aggravated eluding, set to run concurrent to another three- to five-year sentence for felony meth possession and a separate Natrona County case. Benjamin S. Kirven, a Johnson County District Judge, gave Long $775 in fines and fees and three years of supervised probation. Police were called Jan. 12, 2022 about a truck involved in a destruction of property that then left and was squealing its tires. An officer found a black F-150 with Park County plates doing a burn out in the middle of 4J Road about 5:15 p.m. It continued south on 4J to 11th Street, where it continued to power brake and squeal the tires in the road as it turned south on Dalbey Avenue and then east on 12th Street. Near 12th and South Ross Avenue, the driver almost hit a pedestrian in the roadway before rear-ending a vehicle near the intersection of Wagonhammer Lane and Hogeye Drive and stopped. The driver got out, identified himself as a kidnapping victim, got on his knees with his hands behind his head and then laid prone on the ground with his hands behind his back. He said he worked for the police department bar as a designated driver, that the department was being investigated by the FBI, asked the officers if they knew their rights, and that there was a federal agent inside his home on Wagonhammer. Police suspected meth use, and after a drug dog indicated drugs were in his vehicle, they found a jeweler’s baggie with a small amount of meth. There also was a warrant out of Park County for failure to pay on a possession charge. He had five previous convictions for possession, making the latest charge a felony. He also had a previous eluding charge in Laramie County, elevating the latest one to a felony, according to court documents.
DRUGS
NOHEL GARCIA MACIEL, 35, pleaded no contest to meth possession, a felony for his third or subsequent offense, at his Aug. 15 change of plea hearing. Castano found him guilty and modified his bond to $1,000 personal recognizance. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended two- to four-year sentence, three years of supervised probation and agree to dismiss criminal entry and criminal trespass charges in Circuit Court. Sheriff’s deputies responded to Hoy’s Trailer Court after a teenager in Buffalo reported that his mom sent him text messages that she was in a meth house and needed help. She didn’t know where she was, but knew the trailer was No. 5. Buffalo police pinged the woman’s phone at the trailer court and deputies saw her white 2007 Dodge Durango parked outside lot 5. There were three people around the truck: the woman and two men, one of whom appeared to be grabbing the woman. Deputies handcuffed the men and found a meth pipe with residue in one of their pockets. The woman said she had driven the men from Buffalo to the trailer court in Gillette and believed someone had “slipped” her some type of drug when she got there. Maciel was inside the residence with another woman and said there were no drugs in the trailer. He said deputies could search the residence, and they went and got a search warrant signed before searching. Maciel and the woman he was with were arrested on outstanding warrants. Two krongs were found inside, along with multiple scales with meth residue and a bag with about 1 gram of meth. Maciel had three prior possession convictions from 2008 and 2009 in Converse County, according to court documents.
ISMAEL A. ALVAREZ, 23, admitted to probation violations Aug. 17 related to a sentence for an underlying charge of distributing THC to a minor. Castano ordered a disposition hearing and that Alvarez be held in jail without bond. Alvarez was pulled over Sept. 11, 2019, after deputies saw a car speeding on American Ranch Road. Officers smelled marijuana, which Alvarez and his three passengers, a 15-year-old girl and two 14-year-old boys, denied using although officers thought they looked high. A search turned up THC wax, paraphernalia and marijuana shake all over the floorboards. The teens said he’d picked them all up and drove them around while they shared a marijuana blunt that he provided, according to court documents.
ROBERT C.R. FRAGNIERE, 22, was given a deferred sentence July 27 for felony marijuana possession. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave him a deferred sentence with three years of supervised probation and ordered that he complete substance abuse treatment. A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper clocked a black passenger car speeding 84 mph in a 70 mph zone on Highway 50 about 1 p.m. Dec. 29. When the trooper contacted the driver, Fragniere, he reportedly smelled raw marijuana coming from the car. He asked Fragniere to sit inside his patrol car while entering his information and smelled marijuana again and went to search the vehicle. Inside of the vehicle, the trooper found 8.17 pounds of marijuana in a camouflage backpack and a loaded Glock 19 handgun under the driver’s seat. A mostly empty bottle of Hennessy was also found, as well as two prescription amphetamine bottles prescribed to the name of a woman who was not in the vehicle. One bottle had 19 pills and the other had three. Fragniere said he bought the weed in California and that it was for family and personal use, that the pills belonged to his mother and that the gun was legally bought in North Dakota, according to court documents.
THEFT
STEVEN E. DILLON, 49, pleaded guilty Aug. 2 to felony theft. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey found him guilty and dismissed two misdemeanor counts of theft. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended two- to four-year sentence, three years of supervised probation and said they won’t object to early release from probation if restitution is paid in full. Dillon was accused of shoplifting multiple times from Walmart. Police were called March 25 after Walmart employees saw Dillon, a suspect in multiple shoplifting instances, inside the store. A store employee saw him leaving the store with a grocery cart full of items and asked him to stop, at which point he ran from the store. An officer saw him running and told him to stop, which he did. He had 18 items valued at $311.37 that day and $115.47 had been unpackaged and couldn’t be resold. Video evidence showed Dillon had shoplifted from the store six other times. He allegedly stole 42 items valued at $639.03 on Dec. 15; six items ($210.07) on Dec. 25; 11 items ($129.23) on Jan. 8; 16 items ($486.01) on Jan. 21; 10 items ($560.09) on Feb. 16 and 10 items ($220.07) on Feb. 28. Dillon admitted to stealing from the store over the course of about 3.5 months and took a wide variety of items, ranging from food and beverages to movies and car batteries, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
