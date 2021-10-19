Windy. Periods of rain and snow this morning, becoming snow for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
JAMES ALPHONSO BROWN, 28, has been charged in Circuit Court with strangulation of a household member. Prosecutors also had added a habitual criminal sentencing enhancement because he has been convicted of two other violent felonies: aggravated assault and battery on a pregnant woman and possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, both in Laramie County. The sentencing enhancement increases the possible sentence to 10 to 50 years. On July 20, he allegedly went to the house of a woman who he had dated from April to June. As part of a bond condition, he was not supposed to have any contact with her, but he had called her several times throughout the day and then showed up at her home and rang the doorbell several times. She finally answered it and when she saw it was him, she tried to close the door. He pushed the door open, grabbed her by the throat and pushed her onto a couch. The woman said she had a hard time breathing and thought she might have lost consciousness. He let her go, grabbed her phone and left, followed by the woman who was trying to get her phone back. She followed his vehicle and eventually her vehicle collided with his. He fled. Police were able to contact him by phone, but he denied all the allegations, saying that he was at work. But surveillance footage of the woman’s front door showed that he was there. When police contacted him again, he admitted going to the house to take her flowers and to try to collect some of his belongings. He said he took her phone because he was trying to interfere with another man she was involved with. Police met with him the following day at the South Shell Gas Station, but as he was being read his Miranda rights, he fled, according to court documents.
