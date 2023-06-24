AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
JAELYN J. RUSH, 19, pleaded not guilty June 14 to aggravated assault and battery. She had waived her preliminary hearing June 5 and was bound over to District Court. She is accused of hitting her boyfriend in the head with a glass bottle when he broke up with her. Officers contacted him in the emergency room early in the afternoon of May 31 while he was being treated for the head injury. He said he told Rush that morning he no longer wanted to be with her and asked her to move out, which prompted an argument, but she began packing up. At about 10:30 a.m., she allegedly picked up a fifth of Crown Royal, drank what was left in it and hit him in the back of the head. The blow caused a half-inch cut and a “goose egg” to swell on his head. Shortly after the alleged assault, the mothers of the boyfriend and Rush were each at the residence and both scolded Rush for hitting her boyfriend with the bottle. According to the probable cause affidavit, the boyfriend’s mom told an officer she heard Rush’s mom ask her if she even remembered what happened, to which Rush allegedly replied “Yes. I hit him in the head and I don’t have any remorse about it.” Rush’s sister told police she saw Rush chug the bottle, look at it in her hand and lift it above her head with both hands to hit him. Rush denied any fight took place and denied drinking any alcohol, according to court documents.
FAILURE TO REGISTER
CALEB ANDREW HUYCK, 30, waived his preliminary hearing June 12 and was bound over to District Court for failure to register as a sex offender. He missed a scheduled appointment to update his Campbell County Sex Offender Registry with new employment status and didn’t call to reschedule. A Sheriff’s Office investigator learned in late March that Huyck last worked at his listed job at Common Cents on Feb. 8. Huyck was sentenced for failure to register in September 2019. He was convicted of 12 counts of sexual exploitation of children for child pornography in 2011, according to court documents.
BURGLARY
JOSEPH E. CUTRIGHT JR., 19, pleaded guilty June 1 to conspiracy to commit burglary and had an aggravated burglary count and three counts of burglary dismissed, per plea negotiations. A plea deal with prosecutors recommends a suspended five- to seven-year sentence, three years of supervised probation and that he pay restitution. His sentencing is Sept. 21. At about 10 a.m. Feb. 14, a man reported that a gun was stolen from his wife’s unlocked 2018 Toyota Highlander while it was parked in their driveway. He went to get the 9mm Glock 43X from the center console and saw it was missing. He returned later and found a meth pipe near where the car had been parked before and when he reviewed surveillance video of their home, he saw a man and a woman in his driveway at about 1:30 a.m. that morning. The video shows the woman enter the SUV then leave. There was $800 in an envelope beneath the gun that was not taken. The gun with all attachments was valued at $992. Other car break-ins had been reported in the same Sleepy Hollow neighborhood. A woman showed deputies video of a similar looking man and woman entering cars in the neighborhood. Another person was able to identify ABIGAIL M. RUNNING SHIELD as having left her nearby residence with a man and returned with items she hadn’t left with. More neighbors and reported victims had videos and other evidence that began suggesting Running Shield was involved in the break-ins. Investigators got a search warrant for Running Shield’s home and found a red duffel bag reported stolen from a man’s pickup truck, containing various vehicle registrations for different owners and miscellaneous items. A 9mm bullet was found in her home, matching the kind used in the stolen Glock, and a magazine and holster that were with that gun were found too. A bag with 0.5 grams of meth was also found. Cutright was later identified as the second suspect and arrested, according to court documents.
INTERFERENCE
JOY ELDEE HASKELL, 41, was given a suspended four- to six-year sentence and a suspended $6,000 fine at her June 1 sentencing for felony interference with a peace officer. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave her five years of supervised probation, ordered that she complete level two outpatient substance abuse treatment and that she apply for, and if admitted, complete Adult Treatment Court. Haskell was placed on five years of supervised probation and fined $425. She was accused of being highly intoxicated, stumbling in the Campbell County Memorial Hospital parking lot June 8, 2022 and asking for rides. Officers contacted her on Sixth Street and she refused to identify herself. She asked for a ride home then became increasingly upset and started yelling at officers. She resisted arrest, pulling away from officers and falling to the ground with them on top of rocks. Once handcuffed, she had to be forced into the backseat and allegedly head butted an officer in the face when attempting to seatbelt her. The officer was treated for the injury and told by health care workers that her nose was “displaced.” The woman also fought with jail staff, who were unable to give her a breath test, according to court documents.
STRANGULATION
RAYMOND J. AUSTIN JR., 36, was given a suspended three- to five-year sentence with a 30-day split-sentence to be served in jail May 25 for strangulation of a household member. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave him three years of supervised probation, suspended $3,000 of a $5,000 fine and ordered that he pay $275 in other fines and fees. Austin’s jail time will be served in three separate stints in each of June, July and August and be completed no later than Aug. 23. He also must compete level one outpatient substance abuse treatment. He was accused of choking his wife, who he was separated from at the time. The incident took place at 11 p.m. May 22 and deputies were called in the early hours of May 24 when she suspected Austin may have came to her residence. Deputies were unable to contact Austin at his residence at that time, according to court documents.
JOSE A. CRUZ-GOMEZ, 33, was given a deferred sentence June 7 in favor of three years of supervised probation for strangulation of a household member and 180 days in jail, with credit for all 180 days served, for misdemeanor destruction of property. District Judge Matthew Castano fined him $525 and ordered that he completed level two outpatient substance abuse treatment. Cruz-Gomez was accused of beating his wife. Officers responded Nov. 8 at about 11:30 p.m. where a woman reported her husband, Gomez, had beaten her. Officers found Gomez near the apartment’s back door sitting by multiple empty and unopened beer bottles. Officers used a translation app to convert his Spanish to English, at which point he conveyed that they were at a party for the woman’s 2-month-old child where they began arguing before she began punching and hitting him. She told officers that Gomez was drinking at the party and after several drinks asked for her keys to drive home. She drove off with the kids and left Gomez behind. He showed up soon after and threw her phone, breaking the screen. He then allegedly strangled her with two hands for about two minutes. Another altercation ensued in which she said Gomez punched her multiple times, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
