JARED ROBERT MILLARD, 31, pleaded guilty June 22 to possession of meth, possession with intent to deliver meth, both felonies, and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. There is an enhanced penalty on the possession with intent to deliver of up to 40 years in prison at up to a $50,000 fine rather than 20 years and $25,000 because he had a 2014 federal conviction for conspiracy to deliver/possession with intent to deliver. Millard was pulled over Nov. 5 in a 2001 Ford Escort that had been reported stolen earlier in the night. He said the passenger, who ran when they were pulled over, had arranged with a friend to use it. He claimed one of three backpacks in the car, which contained a gram of marijuana and 0.25 grams of meth. Also inside the car were about 500 jeweler-size bags and two digital scales that had meth residue on them. He was arrested and on the way to jail, was moving around in the back seat. Officers searched the caged area of the patrol car and found 23 grams of meth, according to court documents. District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke revoked his bond pending sentencing.
