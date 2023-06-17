AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TANNER C. MASSEY, 17, pleaded guilty May 22 to aggravated assault and battery. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended three- to five-year sentence in favor of three years of supervised probation. Massey agrees to pay all restitution owed and reserves the right to argue for a lesser punishment at his sentencing. He was accused of hitting his pregnant girlfriend and trying to pull out her diabetic pump. Police received several calls about a man and woman screaming and the sounds of furniture being thrown on the morning of Feb. 15. When contacted, the 16-year-old girl involved in the incident said that she was asleep when Massey, her boyfriend, woke her up to plug his vape into the charger on her side of the bed. She said she is 11 weeks pregnant and had not been feeling well. Massey allegedly called her lazy and hit her foot while leaving the room to walk the dog. He returned and pushed her in the back with an open first while yelling at her for being lazy. While arguing Massey allegedly tried grabbing the cord for the diabetic pump attached to her stomach. She swung her arm at Massey in defense and hit him below the belt. “You hit me in the nuts,” he said, according to court documents. He then allegedly hit her in the left ear with a closed fist twice. Massey’s younger brother and stepmom were home during the incident and corroborated parts of the woman’s story with police. Massey was contacted in a bedroom in the apartment. He apparently kicked in the door so hard it was stuck closed and the hinge pins had to be removed to open it. He told police he did not hit his girlfriend and the noise neighbors reported was probably him kicking the door. “If I hit her, she wouldn’t be f—ing breathing,” he said, according to court documents.
BLAZE D. LOEBS, 32, pleaded guilty May 24 to aggravated assault and battery. In a plea deal with prosecutors, two counts of aggravated assault were amended down to a single count. They recommend a suspended five- to 10-year sentence and three years of supervised probation. Police responded Jan. 28 to the North Shell gas station after a woman reported being threatened and spat on. A woman said she was out looking for her dog when a man, later identified as Loebs, came out of a trailer and said “b— shut the f— up” then returned to the trailer. The woman and two others drove around looking for the dog and calling out for it. Loebs approached the car while it was parked and punched the driver’s side window and threatened the woman, saying that he would “stab her in the brains.” He made threats and yelled at the women but was eventually calmed down by a man who had been watching the missing dog. When officers went to the trailer Loebs was in, another man came out and said he had let Loebs stay there recently. Officers saw Loebs inside the trailer and he locked them and the other man out. Officers were given the keys to the trailer and entered and Loebs, who appeared drunk, willingly met with them inside. He turned over a screwdriver with dried blood on it when they asked if he had weapons. The blood appeared to come from Loebs’ bleeding knuckle. He gave conflicting statements to police and denied having the screwdriver or leaving the trailer at certain points of his explanation, according to court documents.
ROY J. CASTEEL, 24, pleaded guilty May 26 to aggravated assault and battery. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III accepted his plea and withheld judgement per a plea deal in which prosecutors recommend a deferred sentence in favor of five years of supervised probation. In the deal, prosecutors amended a strangulation of a household member charge down to aggravated assault and battery and agreed to dismiss a misdemeanor count of domestic assault. He was accused of grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the throat at Boot Hill. He left the residence after the alleged incident. Police contacted Casteel at a Quality Inn hotel room where he said he had hit a man at the bar but not his ex-girlfriend. He denied choking her but later said that he had pushed her.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
Healy vacated a deferred judgment of NATHAN R. MATTHEWS, 41, and found him guilty of misdemeanor domestic battery. Matthews was given a 10-day jail sentence, with credit for time served, a year of unsupervised probation and a $100 fine. Prosecutors learned that Matthews had received a deferral for a count of “inflict corporal injury — spouse or cohabitant” in California in 2006. His girlfriend reported Feb. 7, 2022 that he’d cut her on the hand after they argued. She told police he had been having episodes believing hackers were harassing him. They argued when he thought the hackers were communicating with her and slapped her. Soon afterward, she was cutting bagels and when she didn’t answer him, he sliced her hand with a utility knife from wrist to knuckles. He told police that he was preparing the bagels and her hand got in the way and he accidentally cut her hand, according to court documents.
THEFT
BRANDON L. WELLS, 31, pleaded guilty May 22 to felony theft. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend an imposed two- to three-year sentence to run concurrent with his Crook County sentence. Police responded to Energy Station when at 8 a.m. Oct. 20 a man reported that his 2014 Chevy Impala was stolen after he left it parked at a gas pump while he went inside to get a drink. He was in the store for about three minutes and the car was valued at $8,267. Security footage showed a slim man wearing a gray coat, dark pants and shaved head enter the car and drive off. An officer recognized the man on camera as Wells, who he had contacted on an unrelated matter the day before. Wells was on probation for unauthorized use of a vehicle. Wells’ probation officer was notified and a BOLO was sent to the Sheriff’s Office and Wyoming Highway Patrol. Highway Patrol spotted the black Impala at about 8:50 a.m. driving east on Highway 14-16 in Upton. Wells was arrested and jailed, according to court documents.
MATTHEW J. MUFFIE, 42, pleaded guilty to felony theft May 22. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey accepted his plea and withheld judgement. A plea deal with prosecutors recommends a suspended five- to seven-year sentence with five years of supervised probation. Muffie also agreed to pay restitution jointly with Loyal Brown. If the deal is followed, Muffie’s probation could be reduced to three years if restitution is paid within three years. A man reported to Sheriff’s Office deputies in June 2021 that two spools of copper wire were stolen from his “hay pen” where he typically keeps seven spools. A barbed wire fence was cut near where the copper was stored and it appeared it had been dragged out of the hay pen. The next month, he saw a car drive onto his property with its lights off and park in the area where his copper wire was located. The car was abandoned, but after talking to the owner, detectives identified Muffie as a suspect. The car’s owner said Muffie gave him the exact location of the copper wire, and that Muffie had offered him $1,000 to steal the copper, according to court documents. Muffie denied stealing copper wire, but admitted that he told two other men the location of the copper wire, and that he allowed them to use his car to steal the wire. They would take the stolen copper to his house to strip it before selling it to a salvage yard. Several checks were issued from the salvage yard to Muffie for copper wire, according to court documents.
ESCAPE
VICTOR OSTLING, 26, pleaded guilty May 16 to escape from official detention. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend an imposed one- to three-year sentence to run consecutive to a Carbon County sentence. He can argue for a lesser sentence to run concurrent to his Carbon County sentence at his upcoming sentencing. He was accused of escaping the Volunteers of America halfway house Jan. 22 after leaving for church that morning. He was due back by noon and had not answered any calls from VOA employees. His girlfriend was contacted and said she picked him up from church, dropped him off at the Eagle’s Nest apartments and hasn’t heard from him since. He was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as an escapee. He was at the halfway house for an original charge of delivery of a controlled substance, according to court documents.
KYLE P. KNIGHT, 24, was given an imposed one- to three-year sentence May 17 for escape from officials detention. The sentence is to run concurrent with a Natrona County sentence. District Judge Matthew Castano gave him credit for 79 days served and a $375 fine. Knight escaped from the Volunteers of America halfway house in March 2022. He was at the halfway house serving a sentence for meth possession and working at Travel Lodge in Gillette. He was supposed to be off work at 3 p.m. March 21 and never returned to the VOA. His manager was contacted and said Knight clocked out on time and left his personal items behind, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
