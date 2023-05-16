SEXUAL EXPLOITATION
BRENT C. WHITE, 59, pleaded guilty April 26 to attempted sexual exploitation of a child and meth possession. District Judge Matthew Castano found him guilty and dismissed a count each of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and felony THC possession, per plea negotiations. In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend an imposed seven- to 10-year sentence for attempted sexual exploitation of a child and 4.5 to 5 years for the meth charge, to run concurrent. White can argue for a lesser punishment at his Aug. 15 sentencing hearing. Castano revoked his bond, according to court documents.
BURGLARY
Castano revoked probation for TREVOR A. WROBLE, 34, and gave him an imposed two- to three-year sentence and 60 days in jail for charges of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and possession of burglary tools. Wroble was supposed to turn himself in to the Campbell County jail after he was sentenced April 13 to 42 days then three years of probation, but he never showed up. The sentences are consecutive and he’s been credited with 32 days served. He was found guilty Jan. 6, 2022, but did not show up for his May 9 sentencing. Wroble was involved in a high speed chase in January 2021 in which the suspects reportedly used a light to blind the pursing deputy. Wroble successfully fled from deputies after the car chase stopped, but he dropped his wallet along the way, which was discovered by a K-9 officer. The wallet contained his Wyoming ID and credit cards identifying the owner as Wroble. Deputies were able to track Wroble to Casper, but were unable to make an arrest there. In June, he wrote the Campbell County courts saying he was an inmate at the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and learned that there were warrants for his arrest here. Tools that could have been used in a burglary were found in the car, according to the court documents.
DRUGS
LAWRENCE C. MINTER, 39, entered a “cold plea” of guilty to a felony count of possession with intent to deliver meth and use of a controlled substance, a misdemeanor. District Judge James M. “Mike’ Causey found him guilty of each count at the April 26 pre-trial conference. Minter had already entered a “cold plea” of guilty to delivery of fentanyl with no plea deal in place at an April 13 change of plea hearing before District Judge Stuart S. Healy III. An officer saw Minter driving at about 9 p.m. Nov. 23 in a 1998 silver Oldsmobile in the Walgreens parking lot and knew of a warrant for his arrest. The officer followed the car to the Walmart parking lot and saw Minter get out, as well as another man. Minter was stopped, told about his warrant and arrested. Minter first said he didn’t have drugs on him but later said he had a “couple grams” of meth tied to what the affidavit described as his “genital area.” A drug dog indicated on the car where a scale with meth residue was found. On the way to jail, Minter admitted to using meth earlier that day. At the jail, staff turned over a small leather bag with two small jeweler’s bags with about 1 gram of meth each. The quantities are associated with drug dealing. Minter also is the suspect in a case from Nov. 5 where he allegedly sold drugs to someone who overdosed and was saved by life-saving measures at the scene, according to court documents.
MATTHEW H. JOHNSON, 47, was given suspended five- to eight-year sentences April 11 for two counts of delivery of meth and suspended two to four years for cocaine possession. All three sentences are to run concurrent. Castano gave him credit for 122 days served, a $1,025 fine and three years of supervised probation. In March, an informant told an agent with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation that Johnson used and sold drugs in Campbell County, particularly meth. In April, the informant met with two special agents to arrange a sale from Johnson. The informant advised that “2 balls,” or 7 grams of meth, cost $125 and called Johnson for the buy. The informant was used to make the controlled purchase, which tested positive for meth and weighed 8.16 grams with packaging, according to court documents. About a week later, the informant and agents arranged another controlled buy of “2 balls” for $125 from Johnson. The meth tested positive and weighed 7.57 grams. In early July, DCI agents interviewed a second informant at the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office who had been arrested for possession when caught with three burnt blue fentanyl pills. The informant said they bought the pills from Johnson and smoked one with him. The informant gave DCI agents permission to search his text messages, which allegedly had conversations with Johnson about drug buys. Johnson was listed in the informant’s phone as “Megan.” The name matched a number connected to Johnson’s phone number and had a 21-message text thread with the second informant, according to court documents. The meth from the two controlled buys was sent to the state crime lab, which was then sent to a private lab, where it was confirmed as meth, with one bag measured weighing 7.13 grams and the other weighing 7.03 grams.
JACOB R. WOODY, 37, pleaded guilty to felony liquid meth possession April 20. Castano accepted and withheld the plea, and dismissed misdemeanor counts of meth and marijuana possession, per plea negotiations. In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend a deferred sentence with three years of supervised probation. A police officer spotted a red Chevy Cobalt driving north on Butler-Spaeth Road near 12th Street with expired registration and pulled it over at about noon Jan. 8. The driver removed his hat quickly when being pulled over and had a lot of air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror, which the officer suspected could indicate drugs were in the car. Woody appeared nervous behind the wheel and said the car belonged to the woman in the passenger seat, who was holding a black hat with marijuana leaf designs on it. He admitted to having a suspended license and was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for probation revocation. A police dog indicated drugs were in the car and a search found 0.5 grams of liquid meth, about 0.1 grams of crystal meth and 4 grams of marijuana. The 4 grams of marijuana included two bindles of THC wax and a bag of about 2 grams of marijuana flower. Woody denied knowing about or possessing any of the drugs in the car, according to court documents.
FORGERY
SCOTT W. MISHLER, 46, was given suspended four- to six-year sentences for three counts of felony forgery, all set to run concurrent. Causey suspended $15,000 in fines. Mishler owes $992.63 in restitution to TCRI Energy Services within six months and must pay $2,075 in other fines and court costs. He also got 90 days in jail for misdemeanor theft and will serve three years of supervised probation. He was accused of stealing and cashing three Christmas bonus checks from co-workers and three $100 Prime Rib gift cards. Three TCRI Energy Services employees were missing their Christmas bonus checks that were left in their employee mailboxes. The company’s bank reported Dec. 12 that Mishler had cashed one of the employee’s missing checks at that bank. Evidence showed that the other two checks were deposited to Mishler’s bank account. Mishler denied stealing the checks and said that his 18-year-old son with autism may have taken them while visiting his work. Security footage from First Northern Bank showed that Mishler deposited one of the employee’s checks for $461.75 on Dec. 12. A bank employee said Mishler also mobile deposited another employee’s check for $230.88 earlier on Dec. 12 and had deposited the first missing $230.88 check Dec. 9. Mishler was arrested and said he had the three $100 Prime Rib gift cards in his wallet, according to court documents.
CHECK FRAUD
TORREY CURTIS JOHNSON, 33, was given imposed three- to 10-year and three- to six-year sentences Feb. 27 for probation revocation on original charges of check fraud and forgery. The longer sentence is consecutive to a Johnson County sentence and the shorter sentence is to run concurrent to the Johnson County sentence. Castano gave him credit for 433 days toward the longer sentence and 322 days toward the other, as well as a $375 fine. Johnson owes $1,207.48 in restitution to Dons Supermarket, $883.44 to Record Distribution (formerly known as NAPA Auto Parts), $271.50 to Perkins, $906.43 to Hobby Lobby and $528.92 to Prime Rib. His probation was revoked Sept. 30, according to court documents.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
Causey remanded a destruction of property charge against DYLON J. AVE, 21, to Circuit Court on April 24. Ave is accused of damaging a door and lock at the Brookstreet Inn. The damage was believed to have happened Jan. 2 and had damage to the lock as well as a 12- to 15-inch crack down the side of the door. The doors are valued at $2,500. Video footage showed the suspect, later identified as Ave, kicking the door repeatedly, alongside a dog. A witness said Ave was looking for someone named John who had not lived there for a couple of weeks. Ave was interviewed by police and said he was drinking and “blacked out” that night. He admitted he was the person in the video and that he was looking for a man who had hurt his sister. He didn’t remember going to the Brookstreet Inn but admitted it was him in the photos, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.