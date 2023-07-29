THEFT
JOSEPH D. JACKSON, 51, waived his preliminary hearing June 30 and was bound over to District Court for felony theft. He’s accused of stealing almost $68,000 from TCRI Energy Services. A bookkeeper got an email in November requesting a change in payment for Homax Oil Sales and authorized a payment of $67,936.49. Someone with the Casper office of Homax Oil Sales said that request was never made. After realizing the error, it was too late to stop the transaction. A warrant for the bank account the money went to was received in February and a police detective found it connected to Jackson, of Marianna, Florida. A truck was seen on surveillance making withdrawals tied to Jackson’s account and traced back to a company that confirmed it employed him. A banker was familiar with Jackson’s face from years of banking and was able to confirm another transaction made from that account after the TCRI money was received, according to court documents.
JAMES E. COMSTOCK, 58, waived his preliminary hearing July 11 and was bound over to District Court for felony counts of theft and meth possession and misdemeanor criminal trespassing. He was charged July 6 in Circuit Court. He’s accused of shoplifting over $1,000 in items from Walmart over a number of instances. A Walmart employee called police July 6 when she saw Comstock in the store, who she recognized from shoplifting incidents June 18 and June 28 where he had walked out of the store with a cart full of items without paying for them. An officer contacted Comstock, who acknowledged he had been trespassed from Walmart and said he stole from the store more than a year ago. He was arrested. Employees showed photos of Comstock leaving the store with $524 in items June 28 and $692.74 in items June 28. He denied being the man in either instance. He gave officers permission to search his pickup truck in the parking lot where they found 5.5 grams of meth, according to court documents.
STALKING
THERON J. PRICHARD, 36, waived his preliminary hearing June 30 and was bound over to District Court for felony stalking and misdemeanor counts of criminal trespassing and violating a protection order. He was charged June 26 in Circuit Court. Police received a report June 25 that Prichard had been contacting a woman in violation of a protection order. The officer saw Prichard’s 2011 Chevy Silverado parked outside the woman’s home then saw Prichard at the bottom of the stairs to the front door. The protection order went into place June 13. The woman said that Prichard had called her more than 150 times in the previous two days, including 47 consecutive calls during one stretch, and a string of text messages. She said when he showed up at her home, that he knocked on the door, then began knocking on her bedroom window with his belt buckle. Prichard initially denied breaking the protection order and said that the woman had invited him over, but eventually acknowledged the order was in place, according to court documents.
DRUGS
JORDAN A. PENNINGTON, 34, waived her preliminary hearing July 6 and was bound over to District Court on seven drug charges, including two felony counts of fentanyl possession, two counts of felony marijuana possession, felony counts of heroin and meth possession and misdemeanor use of a controlled substance. She’s accused of having hundreds of fentanyl pills and more than a pound of meth before a later incident where she was allegedly found with fentanyl, meth and marijuana. Police responded the night of June 7 to Tower West Lodge for the report of people in a room using drugs. A guest had told staff about seeing two of the people who were in the room smoking from a tin foil in a car parked at the hotel the day before. Police saw one man from the room, ROBERT A. JOHNSON, 37, who ditched a spoon with burnt residue and a syringe when contacted. He had been in a room associated with Pennington and DONNA R. FARLEY, 32. The latter was contacted at a hotel room and after having a drug dog perform a free air sniff of the hallway, police searched the room. Police found more than an ounce of meth and several hundred fentanyl pills along with a large amount of paraphernalia. Pennington was determined to be the primary occupant of the hotel room where police found 27.5 grams of meth, about 200 white M30 pills and 100 blue M30 pills (suspected to contain fentanyl), 1.4 grams of heroin and 0.5 grams of marijuana. She told police that she bought drugs from Sophia Mayorenko, but police later found that Pennington had checked into the hotel under that name and that Mayorenko lives in Colorado and had reported her ID stolen. Pennington was arrested again a week later after a woman reported people staying at her home without permission while she was out of town. An officer arrived and found Pennington and another woman. After trespassing them, he found a marijuana bong in the home and questioned them. Pennington showed signs of being on drugs and “tooter straws” were also found around the home, which Pennington admitted looked like someone had been using to “smoke a blue,” or fentanyl pills. The officer found tin foil with a blue pill on it near Pennington’s belongings. She had two previous possession convictions from Jefferson County in March 2018.
Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett found probable cause July 19 to suspect DONNA R. FARLEY, 32, of two counts of felony meth possession and one count of felony fentanyl possession, each being her third or subsequent possession offense. A Sheriff’s deputy saw Farley driving a silver Ford van July 1 and knew she had an active arrest warrant. She parked on West Fourth Street and began walking away when the deputy stopped her. While being detained, she said she was pregnant and having contractions. A drug dog indicated on the van, which was locked, and Farley allegedly would not give an officer her keys. She refused to hand over the keys and said they would have to break open the windows which they did. They found her purse in the van with drug paraphernalia and a bag of meth, weighing 0.8 grams. She was assessed by EMS, taken to the hospital and admitted. Then at about 3 a.m. July 12, a Sheriff’s deputy tailed a Kia that turned into a trailer court in the 800 block of Gurley Avenue and found Farley was the driver. Farley, who had a suspended license, said that another woman in the car had been the one driving. She was not listening to the deputy’s instructions and began putting items from her pockets back into the car. She was detained and a drug dog indicated drugs were in the car. Inside the car, deputies found 10 fentanyl pills and one that had been partially smoked, and a few bags of meth that together weighed just more than 5 grams, according to court documents.
CASEY D. MCKIM, 32, was charged July 7 in Circuit Court with taking drugs into jail, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of Xanax and fentanyl possession. He’s accused of bringing Xanax and fentanyl into the Campbell County Jail. A Sheriff’s Office sergeant was called to the jail July 6 after a jail sergeant found fentanyl on McKim while doing a strip search. McKim had allegedly admitted to using fentanyl the night prior. While taking off his right sock, a bag of about 0.15 grams of fentanyl and 0.5 grams of Xanax flew from his sock. McKim admitted that he had three fentanyl pills and an unknown number of Xanax and that he knowingly brought them into jail when he was booked the day before, according to court documents.
