ROGER S. GILMORE, 60, was given a suspended three- to five-year prison sentence Aug. 12 for aggravated assault and battery and placed on three years of supervised probation. District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke also fined him $825 and ordered him to pay $380 in restitution to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Gilmore also must complete high-intensity residential substance abuse treatment and participation in the 24/7 program until he is placed in a program. On the afternoon of Feb. 11, the Sheriff’s Office got a 911 call from from a county resident who said Gilmore showed up at his home and said he stabbed a 33-year-old man. When deputies arrived at the home on Midland Road north of Gillette, Gilmore was walking out of the garage with his hands raised. That’s when he then told deputies he stabbed his friend in the neck and may have killed him. Gilmore explained that he stabbed his friend with a 4-inch folding knife in the left side of his neck during an argument that took place on Quincy Road. He did not say what the argument was about, but that it happened in the driveway and that he stabbed his friend while the man was in his truck. Following the stabbing, Gilmore went to a nearby home where he called 911 to turn himself in. While in the patrol car, he grew angrier and tried breaking the car’s rear cage window. When told to be patient, Gilmore asked the deputy to shoot him. He then ripped the wires of the rear cage camera, according to court documents. Deputies eventually found the victim at the hospital, but he was uncooperative and would not give information about what happened. Gilmore originally was charged with attempted-first degree murder, but that was reduced as part of a plea agreement.
