THEFT
ROSA MAE MOSBY, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit theft, a felony, and had a count of falsification of a vehicle title dismissed March 27, per plea negotiations. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended two- to four-year sentence and two years of probation. In the deal she agrees to repay all restitution with her co-defendant, CURTIS TACITO. Tacito was charged in Circuit Court with the same two felony counts. His preliminary hearing in Circuit Court is scheduled for May 11. They have been accused of signing the title for a stolen motorcycle. WILLIAM HAMILTON told a Sheriff’s deputy July 29 that while he was arrested in relation to an incident with Gillette police July 19 at the National 9, where he was living, his motorcycle left there had gone missing. The 2002 Harley Davidson Dynawide Glide, valued at $6,000, had two backpacks mounted to its back. The bags had various items, including the motorcycle title and a $150 cellphone. The motorcycle was registered to Tacito and Mosby on July 21. The deputy found the motorcycle Sept. 22 outside of Tacito’s residence and it was impounded while he claimed to have bought it from Hamilton. He changed his story on who sold him the motorcycle multiple times. He said he bought it for $3,500 from a man named Rick, later identified as RONALD F. ARTH. Tacito told deputies he was desperate to get a new motorcycle because he had crashed the last one and would be kicked out of his motorcycle club. He said he had Mosby sign the title so it wouldn’t be taken from him by the IRS. Arth said he was asked by Mosby to pick the motorcycle up from the National 9 parking lot because it could not be started without a key and she did not want it stolen, according to court documents.
JORDYN R. ALLEMAN, 21, was given two imposed three- to five-year sentences, to run concurrent, for separate counts of conspiracy to commit theft. Alleman was fined $2,000 for each count and $4,525 total. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey ordered her to complete high intensity residential substance abuse treatment and to pay $1,338.96 in restitution to Menards, jointly with Katelyn Vanecek, and to pay $1,082.42 to Ulta Beauty, jointly with Shanowa Callender. Alleman was accused of stealing $1,082.42 in merchandise from Ulta Beauty in Gillette with another woman. A store employee reported that Alleman entered the store with another woman, Callender, 27, Aug. 18 when they walked around for about an hour before leaving with 43 items, including skin care towelettes, face wash, clay face masks, cover cream, eyeliner, perfume and more. At one point, Callender asked a store employee to look-up her loyalty card, identifying herself in the process. Video from the store identified both women and showed Callender enter with an apparently empty purse, unzipped, and leave the store with a noticeably more full purse, zipped. Alleman allegedly left the store with a basket full of stolen items and entered an older model red pickup truck driven by Callender. Callender was contacted at Legends, a Gillette bar, where she said she drove Alleman to Ulta but denied stealing anything and was arrested, according to court documents. Alleman was also accused of stealing $1,338.96 in merchandise from Menards from April 29 through July 15. A Menards employee reported on July 25 that several large items valued at $1,013.98 had been stolen from the store on July 15. Video footage showed two women, including Alleman, take a 22-watt converter, an air circulator and a camera for a DVR system. Her tattoos were compared against Sheriff’s Office photos on file and Menards employees found her Facebook profile. Employees later found that on April 29 Alleman and the other woman had allegedly stolen other items valued at $324.98. Alleman was arrested Aug. 15 and admitted to the theft and verified that she was in the footage reviewed by officers, according to court documents.
DRUGS
ISAIAH J. HALIBURTON, 18, was charged March 17 in Circuit Court with conspiracy to commit possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance for an incident that occurred in October. An officer spotted a 2004 Honda pass through the intersection of Sinclair Street and Enzi Drive without stopping at the flashing red light at about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The officer tried pulling the car over on the roadway outside of Thunder Basin High School, where the car drove into the campus and parked in the middle of the parking lot. The car smelled of marijuana and recently-sprayed air freshener and the driver, Haliburton, said that another passenger had been smoking weed in the car earlier that night. The officer began searching the vehicle and while frisking the driver, a passenger, Justice V. Eliassen, ran away on foot with a backpack. The officer told her to stop, caught up to her, pulled her down and handcuffed her. The backpack had 34.2 grams of THC wax, two scales, four individual rubber containers with THX wax and 13 more empty containers. Eliassen had a significant, but unspecified in court documents, amount of cash on her, in mostly $20 and $50 dollar bills, and gave conflicting stories on where the money came from. She claimed all of the contents of the backpack were hers, but another passenger in the car, Zander Larson, claimed that the drugs inside were his. Larson had a city warrant for marijuana use/possession, a third offense, and minor in consumption of alcohol with a $2,100 bond. An iPhone was found in the backpack and it was unclear who it belonged to. When unlocked, the officer saw a photo of Haliburton holding a sheet of wax paper with about three times as much THC wax as was found in the backpack. Haliburton claimed the wallet and cash were his. Based on conflicting statements, all three were arrested. The unclaimed iPhone and marijuana wax were logged as evidence and Gillette detectives confirmed a warrant was not obtained for the phone, according to court documents.
JOSEPH R. LAPE, 55, had his probation revoked March 15 and at his sentencing April 6, District Judge Matthew Castano reimposed a three- to four-year sentence (294 days credit) for violating probation on a felony meth conviction, and a reimposed three- to five-year sentence (322 days credit) on another meth charge. The sentences are to run concurrent. Lape missed Natrona County Adult Drug Court assessments and appointments in July and August 2022. His whereabouts were considered unknown as of October 2022. Lape was arrested Sept. 22, 2021 after police were called about someone sitting in the patio of a building who wasn’t a resident there. The manager of the property wanted him trespassed from it, and after learning his name, they learned there was a warrant for his arrest. A syringe and a meth pipe with residue was found on him. He has five previous convictions for possession, making the latest one a felony, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
