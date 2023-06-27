DRUGS
ROBERT A. JOHNSON, 36, was charged June 8 in Circuit Court with felony possession of a schedule three controlled substance and misdemeanor counts of fentanyl and marijuana possession. DONNA R. FARLEY, 31, was charged June 8 in Circuit Court with meth possession, a felony for her third or subsequent offense. She waived her preliminary hearing June 16 and was bound over to District Court. Police responded the night of June 7 to Tower West Lodge for the report of people in a room using drugs. A guest had told staff about seeing two of the people who were in the room smoking from a tin foil in a car parked at the hotel the day before. Police saw one man from the room, Johnson, who ditched a spoon with burnt residue and a syringe when contacted. Farley was contacted at a hotel room and after having a drug dog perform a free air sniff of the hallway, searched the room. Police found more than an ounce of meth and several hundred fentanyl pills along with a large amount of paraphernalia. A purse belonging to Farley was searched and a bag with 3.4 grams of meth was found. She was eight months pregnant at the time of the incident. A backpack found in the room belonging to Johnson was beside an open safe which had a yellow vape pen, Narcan, a scale, three men’s watches and a football card. An officer shook the vape pen, suspecting it to be too heavy, and found eight white round pills, later identified as Buprenorphine Hydrochloride, marked “460,” according to court documents. Deputies searched Johnson’s parked black Dodge Nitro and found 4.22 grams of marijuana with packaging. A container with 1.26 grams of fentanyl was found near a parked SUV where Johnson was accused of discarding it, according to court documents.
SHAWN CAMERON HYDE, 40, pleaded guilty June 2 to possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and misdemeanor counts of driving while under the influence, his second DUI, and fentanyl possession. Misdemeanor counts of possession of Clonazepam and use of a controlled substance were dismissed, per plea negotiations. A plea deal jointly recommends a suspended two- to three-year sentence with a 180-day split-sentence to be served in jail for the felony followed by two years of supervised probation upon release. Two 180-day jail sentences, to run concurrent, are also recommended. Hyde was allegedly seen smoking out of a pipe in the 2300 block of Lodahl Avenue July 1 in a silver car with another person. The anonymous caller gave officers a description of a woman in the car and officers arrived and found a silver Nissan matching the description. When officers stopped the car, Hyde had constricted pupils and complained of “dry mouth,” which he attributed to having recently brushed his teeth. Hyde agreed to take field sobriety tests. The woman in the car allowed officers to search her purse, where they found three burnt suspected fentanyl pills in aluminum foil. A key chain with 11 fentanyl pills was found inside the car and the woman told officers Hyde handed her a pistol to hide under her seat when they noticed the police tailing them. Hyde was convicted of aggravated burglary in Florida, according to court documents.
Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips found probable cause June 8 to suspect SEAN R. DOUGHTEN, 42, of taking meth into jail, a felony, and misdemeanor meth possession. A Sheriff’s deputy spotted Doughten driving a 1997 Ford Thunderbird before 7 a.m. June 1 and recognized that he had two confirmed Campbell County warrants. After Doughten parked in the Boxelder Apartments lot deputies contacted him and arrested him on the warrants. After being questioned about having drugs multiple times, Doughten was searched during intake to jail and a small baggie of meth weighing 3.26 grams was found in his front right coin pocket, which he said he forgot was in his pocket, according to court documents.
JUAN S. AGUINAGA, 25, had his probation revoked April 4 and was sentenced to three to five years in prison June 8. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey reimposed a $3,000 fine and gave him credit for 350 days served. Aguinaga was recommended for the intensive treatment unit while in prison. He admitted March 13 to using meth and fentanyl with a friend recently and failed to complete his Volunteers of America Adult Community Corrections 90-day intensive outpatient treatment after he admitted to fentanyl use. He was sentenced in February 2022 for felony meth possession and misdemeanor heroin possession. Aguinaga’s case started Oct. 4, 2021 when Cheyanne Aalbers called 911 at about 1:30 a.m. saying that her boyfriend, had a reaction to medication and wasn’t breathing. Before police officers arrived, he was given Narcan, and as they approached the apartment on Gurley Avenue, they saw several people running from the area — two of whom were Aalbers and Aguinaga, who had fled after being given Narcan. However, he continued to be lethargic and showed signs of opiate use. He later admitted it was him, saying he used heroin but believed it was laced with fentanyl. Among Aguinaga’s possessions, officers found 14 grams of meth and 1.5 grams of heroin, according to court documents.
UNLAWFUL ENTRY
DOMINICK J. CAMPAGNA, 45, waived his preliminary hearing June 5 and was bound over to District Court on two counts of unlawful entry into an occupied structure, both felonies, three misdemeanor counts of battery and misdemeanor domestic battery. He is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s house in February and hitting her and her male friend. Campagna allegedly called and texted his ex-girlfriend multiple times and when she didn’t answer he came to the residence and began banging on the door. The two retreated to the master bedroom and closed the door and Campagna allegedly entered the home. He then banged on the bedroom door and the man hid in the bathroom. Campagna eventually got into the bedroom then began pushing his way into the bathroom, where in the process he knocked a towel rack off the wall, hitting the man inside in the face. Campagna eventually got in and allegedly ripped a heart monitor off the man’s chest and hit him in the face three or four times. The man then pulled out a gun from his waistband and held it in the air, at which point Campagna left, according to court documents.
DRUGS
JERICO G. ROBERTS, 41, pleaded guilty May 24 to felony meth possession, his third or subsequent offense, and Causey modified his bond to $3,000 personal surety. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended two- to three-year sentence and two years of supervised probation, according to court documents. Roberts can argue for a lesser sentence, according to court documents.
BRANDON LEE NOVOTNY, 29, pleaded guilty May 22 to felony meth possession, his third or subsequent offense, and did not have his $5,000 cash-only bail forfeited. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended three- to five-year sentence in favor of three years of supervised probation, to run concurrent with the sentence for a misdemeanor domestic battery charge in Circuit Court. He was sentenced on that count May 22 and received a 90-day jail sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.