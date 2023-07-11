AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
TERRA F. OLSON, 36, waived her preliminary hearing June 23 and was bound over to District Court for aggravated assault and battery on a corrections or detention officer. She’s accused of spitting on a detention officer while being booked into the Campbell County Jail. Olson was waiting in an inmate restraint chair in a booking cell the afternoon of June 9 when jail officers entered to move her hands from being handcuffed behind her back while in the chair to being handcuffed on her side. After doing that, the jail officers left when one heard Olson rattling the handcuffs from the cell. Olson allegedly spit on the officer while tightening her handcuffs. The spit went over the jail officer’s eyeglasses and into her eye, according to court documents.
DRUGS
ASHLEY M. SVEEN, 34, waived her preliminary hearing June 28 and was bound over to District Court for felony counts of liquid meth and crystal meth possession and misdemeanor interference. A police officer responded June 14 to the Mustang Motel for the report of a woman assaulting a bearded man and telling him “I’m going to kill you.” The officer knocked on the door the woman was suspected of staying in and a woman answered who said her name was Ashley Lietzen and denied having anything to do with the altercation or knowing the people involved. After that interaction, the officer returned to his patrol car at which point a motel worker approached him and said that a woman, matching the woman he just spoke with’s description, had just took off running out the back gate. Motel staff were able to identify that the woman was actually Sveen. When he ran her name, multiple drug warrants including a full extradition warrant out of Minnesota popped up. He called in a drug dog and a Sheriff’s deputy with K-9 Spike targeted Sveen’s vehicle parked at the motel and indicated drugs were inside where several bags of crystal meth totaling 0.75 grams were found and several syringes and liquid meth measuring about 0.5 grams were found, according to court documents. She had not been found at that time and an arrest warrant was issued for her. She has prior possession convictions from Keith County, Nebraska in 2016 and Goodhune County, Minnesota in January 2023, according to court documents.
GIOVANNI A. GUERRIERO, 42, was bound over to District Court after Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett found probable cause June 27 to suspect him of marijuana possession, a felony for his third or subsequent offense. Guerriero was pulled over at about 11:30 p.m. June 17 after a Sheriff’s deputy spotted him driving a 200 Dodge Ram 1500 with a taillight out. While he was getting his insurance and registration from the center console, the deputy spotted a grinder, often used to break down marijuana. Guerriero said he used it to break down Delta 8, a legal marijuana-like substance, and also handed the deputy a bag of suspected marijuana he claimed was Delta 8. The deputy then saw a suspected THC wax pen which Guerriero said was for CBD. The deputy arrested Guerriero and went to his truck to search for more drugs and found a pistol. The marijuana in the bag and grinder and wax all tested positive for THC. Guerriero had prior convictions from Natrona County for misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance in 2005 and 2006, according to court documents.
ZANDER M. LARSON, 19, was given a deferred sentence June 22 for possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, meaning that if he successfully completes three years of supervised probation, the charge will be dismissed. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III also ordered Larson to complete high intensity residential substance abuse treatment and pay a $275 fine plus a $750 public defender fee. Larson and JUSTYCE V. ELIASSEN, 19, were arrested after an officer spotted a 2004 Honda pass through the intersection of Sinclair Street and Enzi Drive without stopping at the flashing red light at about 11:30 p.m. Oct. 15. The officer tried pulling the car over on the roadway outside of Thunder Basin High School, where the car drove into the campus and parked in the middle of the parking lot. The car smelled of marijuana and recently-sprayed air freshener and the driver, ISAIAH J. HALIBURTON, said that another passenger had been smoking weed in the car earlier that night. The officer began searching the vehicle and while frisking the driver, a passenger, Eliassen, ran away on foot with a backpack. The officer told her to stop, caught up to her, pulled her down and handcuffed her. The backpack had 34.2 grams of THC wax, two scales, four individual rubber containers with THX wax and 13 more empty containers. Eliassen had a significant, but unspecified in court documents, amount of cash on her, in mostly $20 and $50 dollar bills, and gave conflicting stories on where the money came from. She claimed all of the contents of the backpack were hers, but another passenger in the car, Larson, claimed that the drugs inside were his. Larson had a city warrant for marijuana use/possession, a third offense, and minor in consumption of alcohol with a $2,100 bond. An iPhone was found in the backpack and it was unclear who it belonged to. When unlocked, the officer saw a photo of Haliburton holding a sheet of wax paper with about three times as much THC wax as was found in the backpack. Haliburton claimed the wallet and cash were his. The unclaimed iPhone and marijuana wax were logged as evidence and Gillette detectives confirmed a warrant was not obtained for the phone, according to court documents.
FRED L. DAVIS JR., 61, was given a suspended two- to four-year sentence June 15 for felony crystal meth possession. District Judge Matthew Castano gave him credit for 40 days served, three years of supervised probation and a $425 fine. Davis was stopped by deputies after he was clocked speeding 90 mph in a 70 mph zone on Highway 59. A “krong,” used to smoke meth, was seen on the passenger side floor. A baggie with 3.5 grams of suspected meth was found in his sweatpants pocket. During a search of the 2010 Dodge Charger, a container labeled “THC” was found with less than 3 grams of marijuana inside. The car was towed to the Sheriff’s Office evidence lot due to the traffic on Highway 59 at the time. Inside the car, another 3.5 grams of meth was found. Davis had been convicted on possession charges in Greeley, Colorado, in 2010 and Laramie County in 2017, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
