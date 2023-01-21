BRUCE A. KENITZER, 59, pleaded guilty Dec. 13 to attempted sexual exploitation of a child, a felony, and soliciting an act of prostitution, a misdemeanor. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey accepted his pleas and withheld judgment. For the attempted exploitation of a child, prosecutors recommend a deferred sentence in favor of three years of supervised probation. A suspended six-month sentence with a year of probation to run concurrent with the other three years has been recommended for the misdemeanor. Kenitzer was one of four men, two of whom are from Gillette, caught by police in a sting operation Sept. 9 in a local hotel. He was the only one of the four who was arrested. This is because he tried to buy sex from a minor, while the others were cited and released for soliciting an act of prostitution. The Gillette Police Department collaborated with Uprise Wyoming, an anti-human trafficking organization, and Detective Joseph Scaramucci with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office in Texas for a training session that culminated in the sting operation. Scaramucci listed online posts posing as a 20-year-old woman on a website commonly used to solicit sex and carried on conversations with the men, who agreed to meet at a Gillette hotel to pay for sex. “just tryin to be straight with u my home girl 16 just don’t want no bs or drama. yes bb is ok. Fs donation hr for both is 300. not there now, will be tomorrow,” the detective wrote. “Np no bs or drama from me, just trying to figure out when One more q, sorry, what is the earliest time tomorrow do you think?” Kenitzer wrote back. The messages exchanged used various terms and shorthand common to sex solicitation. Kenitzer arranged for a “2 girl,” meaning sex with two girls and “Bb,” which means unprotected sex. “Fs” is slang for the kind of intercourse he requested, according to court documents. They agreed to meet at 2 p.m. at a Gillette hotel. When he knocked on the door, officers waiting in that room and the adjoining room to its side sprung out and detained him. He was brought inside of the hotel room where victims advocates and trafficking survivors talked to him and where he was ultimately arrested by officers. Kenitzer was searched and found with $450 cash, two unopened condoms and an iPhone. When Scaramucci called the number he had been communicating with, Kenitzer’s phone rang, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.