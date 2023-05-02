BURGLARY
TREVOR ANDREW WROBLE, 34, was given a suspended two- to three-year sentence and 60 days in jail for possession of burglary tools, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement. District Judge Matthew Castano gave him credit for 18 days, leaving 42 days to serve in jail following his April 13 sentencing. Wroble also got three years of supervised probation and a $375 fine. He was found guilty Jan. 6, 2022, but did not show up for his May 9 sentencing. Wroble was involved in a high speed chase in January 2021 in which the suspects reportedly used a light to blind the pursing deputy. Wroble successfully fled from deputies after the car chase stopped, but he dropped his wallet along the way, which was discovered by a K-9 officer. The wallet contained his Wyoming ID and credit cards identifying the owner as Wroble. Deputies were able to track Wroble to Casper, but were unable to make an arrest there. In June, he wrote the Campbell County courts saying he was an inmate at the Laramie County Sheriff’s Department and learned that there were warrants for his arrest here. Tools that could have been used in a burglary were found in the car, according to the court documents.
THOMAS E. BRANNAM, 52, pleaded guilty April 17 to burglary, a felony. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended two- to four-year sentence, three years of supervised probation and that he have no contact with the victim. Brannam agrees to pay full restitution owed. He was found mentally fit to proceed in his District Court burglary case based on a mental evaluation during a Feb. 9 review hearing. The case was suspended Oct. 19 pending the results of the exam. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III revoked Brannam’s bond for failing to make a Sept. 12 review hearing and reset the bond to $3,000 personal surety. Brannam has pleaded not guilty. He is suspected of stealing a purse from a car parked outside of the Kum and Go on Foothills Boulevard in April. A Kum and Go employee reported that someone broke into her parked car at about 1:30 a.m. April 1 and stole her purse, containing about $80. Video surveillance showed a man in a red Ford Focus pull up to the white 2005 Honda, enter the car then leave with the purse. A car matching that description was found outside the Anchor Motel. Its driver, Brannam, claimed he had schizophrenic episodes causing him to steal and that he couldn’t remember ever being at the Kum and Go. He was arrested for interference for falsely identifying himself during a traffic stop before the alleged burglary. At the jail, he admitted to the burglary and claimed he was hungry, had been living out of his car and needed the money, according to court documents.
REANN A. NORDHEIM, 34, pleaded guilty April 14 to misdemeanor theft and no contest to a felony count of taking drugs into jail and a misdemeanor count of meth possession. Her plea on a count of felony burglary was continued to April 20 at which time she pleaded guilty to it. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended five- to 10-year sentence and three years of supervised probation for the burglary conviction and a suspended two- to three-year sentence for taking drugs into jail that would run concurrent to the burglary sentence. Prosecutors recommend credit for time served for each misdemeanor. Nordheim agrees to complete Campbell County Adult Treatment Court and pay reasonable restitution, per the agreement. A Gillette woman reported Dec. 30 that someone had broken into her home and stolen jewelry, credit cards, cash, a ring with a jade center stone and diamonds, a ring with diamonds in the center and rubies off-set, a solid gold wedding ring and a wooden box full of car titles, vehicle titles and trailer titles. Police identified Nordheim as a suspect. She was believed to know the victim’s residence well and was seen with the stolen purse, which had the victim’s debit card, shortly before the burglary was reported. Police responded to a second burglary report Jan. 5, where a woman and her neighbor reported that an unknown woman had entered her home and stolen several pieces of jewelry, including silver rings, turquoise rings, gold rings and other jewelry. The neighbor saw a white Dodge Durango parked in the driveway and took photos and video of the woman and the white Durango. He confronted the woman, who he told police seemed to make up a story about entering the home to disconnect a hose to avoid it freezing. Officers identified the woman in the photos as Nordheim. The license plate number from the Durango was traced back to a silver Nissan registered to Reann Archibald, a known alias of Nordheim. Police executed a search warrant for a residence Nordheim had been staying at for about a month. She was detained and told police she entered the residence with a key and permission from the owner to check on the water and denied stealing anything. Jewelry was found inside of the home and Durango that belonged to the woman who reported the Jan. 5 burglary. A small purple suitcase belonging to the other victim was also found in the Durango. Nordheim was arrested for burglary and taken to jail, where she said she had no drugs. When asked again, she said she was unsure. She was found with 2 grams of meth inside the jail, according to court documents.
DRUGS
ISAAC J. MCKENNA, 26, pleaded guilty to felony counts of meth and liquid meth possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession April 17. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended four- to six-year sentence and three years of supervised probation for each felony, to run concurrent, and that McKenna complete Campbell County Adult Treatment Court. A sentence of time served for the misdemeanor is recommended to run consecutive to the felonies and concurrent to two Circuit Court sentences. He also agrees to plead guilty to unlawful use of a credit card and theft misdemeanors in Circuit Court. A man reported finding a bag of about 0.5 grams of meth in a bathroom in his house Jan. 18 that did not belong to him, another woman or her 7-year-old daughter. They live in a home with McKenna and TONYA KRIPPS. A crime-stoppers tip from December reported that McKenna had a large amount of marijuana in his room. The man spoke to officers Jan. 12 about finding a marijuana pipe in the home but no action was taken at the time. Officers got a search warrant and found several used and unused syringes in McKenna’s room, along with several jeweler’s bags and tooter straws with meth residue. Various drug paraphernalia was found throughout the room and officers found a bag with 3.1 grams of meth, a syringe with 0.4 grams of liquid meth and about 2 grams of marijuana. McKenna was contacted at the hospital where he was being discharged after treatment for an apparent seizure and was arrested, according to court documents.
Castano revoked probation from JERETT JAKEWAY, 37, and imposed a three- to five-year prison sentence April 18 after Jakeway admitted to violating terms of his probation. He was credited for 71 days served. Jakeway was pulled over June 17 on Interstate 90 for having no headlights and taillights. His South Dakota license was suspended and there was a warrant from Crook County for battery. A search turned up a pot pipe with marijuana in his pocket and 3.5 grams of meth on the car’s floorboard. His passenger had a partially smoked oxycodone pill in the pocket. In the trunk there were 2.5 ounces of marijuana from a Colorado dispensary, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.