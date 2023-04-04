DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
ZAQUARY BOSTICK, 28, was found guilty March 20 of domestic battery. Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett gave him a suspended 30-day jail sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $620 fine.
CHRISTIAN FLEENOR, 30, was found guilty March 13 of domestic battery and driving while under the influence of alcohol. Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day jail sentence for the domestic battery and a 127 days in jail, a year of supervised probation and a $420 fine.
CHARLEANNE ELK NATION, 27, was found guilty Feb. 13 of two counts of domestic battery and two counts of property destruction. Bartlett gave her 365 days in jail, with 300 days suspended and credit for 65 days served, a year of unsupervised probation and a $980 fine. Elk Nation must also repay a little more than $5,000 in restitution by Feb. 13, 2025.
DESTINEE ORTEGA, 22, was found guilty Feb. 1 of domestic assault. Bartlett gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $720 fine.
STALKING
DANIEL GOLAY, 47, was found guilty Jan. 12 of stalking. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $220 fine.
THEFT
CHRISTINA AMY, 36, was found guilty Jan. 26 of theft. Philips gave her a suspended 90-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $520 fine.
UNLAWFUL CONTACT
HECTOR VIERA, 41, was found guilty March 16 of unlawful contact. Bartlett gave him 108 days in jail, with credit for 108 days served, and a $320 fine.
WILLIAM E. MARSHALL V, 40, was found guilty Jan. 30 of unlawful contact. Bartlett gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $720 fine.
INTERFERENCE
CHRISTIAN OUEILHE, 29, was found guilty March 16 of two counts of interference with a peace officer. Phillips gave him a concurrent 180-day jail sentence, with 172 days suspended and credit for eight days served, six months of supervised probation and a $470 fine.
TERENCE PAUL, 38, was found guilty Jan. 30 of interference. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day jail sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $720 fine.
PROTECTION ORDER
JOSEPH C. DAHLHAUSEN, 35, was found guilty Feb. 14 of violating a protection order. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day jail sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $220 fine.
DRUGGED DRIVING
TIFFANY M. JEFFREY, 35, was found guilty March 16 of DUI alcohol and of a controlled substance. Phillips gave her a 90-day jail sentence, with 79 days suspended and credit for 11 days served, a year of unsupervised probation and a $920 fine.
JONAH PIER, 38, was found guilty Feb. 15 of DUI alcohol and a controlled substance, his first offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day jail sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
JAMES J. KIEWEL, 23, was found guilty March 21 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
PETER J. BOYLE, 40, was found guilty March 16 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave him a 90-day jail sentence, with 83 days suspended and credit for two days served, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
SAMANTHA LYNN ZACARIAS, 34, was found guilty March 9 of DUI. Bartlett gave her 90 days in jail, with 12 days suspended and credit for 78 days served, a year of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
CODY R. KIMSEY, 29, was found guilty Jan. 9 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave him 90 days in jail, with 83 days suspended and credit for three days, leaving four days to serve, six months of unsupervised probation and a $920 fine.
JAYME ALAN FRIESEN, 37, was found guilty Dec. 28 of DUI, his third offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 121 days suspended and credit for 59 days, three years of supervised probation and a $1,370 fine.
EFRAIN GONZALES, 49, was found guilty Feb. 9 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day jail sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
CHRISTOPHER DICHARD, 61, was found guilty Feb. 2 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $820 fine.
DUSTIN A. COX, 30, was found guilty Dec. 19 of DUI alcohol, his second offense within 10 years, and alcohol and controlled substance combination, his second offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 166 days suspended and credit for 14 days, two years of unsupervised probation and a $1,240 fine.
BRANDY JOHNSON, 50, was found guilty Feb. 3 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave her 90 days in jail, with 83 days suspended, credit for two days and five days left to serve, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
MICHAEL A. TORNOW, 61, was found guilty Jan. 26 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
JUSTIN LESLIE, 38, was found guilty Jan. 26 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
KRISTY D. SZEWCZYK, 41, was found guilty Nov. 18 of DUI, her second offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave her 90 days in jail, with 83 days suspended, credit for two days and five days left to serve, a year of unsupervised probation and a $520 fine.
DRUGS
ADRIANNE R. GWINNUP, 38, was found guilty March 17 of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Phillips gave her 180-day jail sentences, with all days suspended or credited, and a year of unsupervised probation.
TYLER J. KERSHAW, 28, was found guilty March 16 of two meth possession charges, for incidents on Feb. 11 and March 9. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day jail sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
SASHA DEEN, 33, was found guilty March 20 of possession of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave her a suspended 90-day jail sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $720 fine.
NICKOLAS G. JOHNSON, 33, was found guilty March 16 of meth possession. Phillips gave him 120 days in jail, with credit for 96 days served, and 24 days remaining.
SAMANTHA RENEE CALLENDER, 18, was found guilty March 7 of use and possession of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave her a suspended 180-day jail sentence, with credit for 14 days served, a year of supervised probation and a $720 fine.
JUSTIN BELL, 21, was found guilty March 7 of two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Phillips gave him 120 days in jail, with 75 days suspended and credit for 45 days served, a year of unsupervised probation and a $920 fine.
ALDO A. AGUILAR, 38, was found guilty Feb. 15 of counts of meth and fentanyl possession and driving under suspension. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 116 days suspended and credit for 64 days served, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,1260 fine.
MICHELLE ARMOND PANCHAUD, 36, was found guilty Feb. 13 of three counts of meth possession, from separate incidents, and one count of use of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave her 365 days in jail, with 332 days suspended and credit for 32 days served, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,020 fine.
DONNIVAN T. HARVEY, 26, was found guilty Nov. 9 of possession of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave him 90 days in jail, with 79 days suspended and credit for 11 days served, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,120 fine.
BOB LAWSON, 43, was found guilty Feb. 13 of marijuana possession and use of a controlled substance, for admitting to using marijuana and fentanyl. Bartlett gave him 365 days in jail, with 146 days suspended and credit for 34 days served, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,120 fine.
STEVEN HODGDON, 57, was found guilty Feb. 13 of possession of a controlled substance. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
DEVYNN LYNN SAATHOFF, 29, was found guilty Feb. 3 of possession of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 170 days suspended and credit for 10 days, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,020 fine.
KYLE JOHNSON, 36, was found guilty Feb. 1 of possession and use of meth. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 150 days suspended, credit for eight days served and 22 days left to serve, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,690 fine.
KELLY C. JAMES, 41, was found guilty Feb. 2 of possession of a controlled substance. Phillips gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
ONDREONA MONTOYA, 18, was found guilty of possession of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave her a suspended 60-day jail sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
JESSICA COOK, 36, was found guilty Jan. 26 of meth possession. Bartlett gave her a suspended 175-day sentence, about eight months of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
HIT AND RUN
TRAVIS RAY LEMARR, 40, was found guilty Feb. 2 of leaving the scene of an accident. Bartlett gave him 20 days in jail, with credit for all 20 days served, a year of unsupervised probation and a $70 fine. He owes $3,646.90 in restitution by Aug. 2.
SUSPENDED LICENSE
MICHAEL LONG, 35, was found guilty March 13 of DUI, his third offense within 10 years, and driving under suspension, his second offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave him a 180-day sentence, with credit for 122 days served and the rest suspended, a year of unsupervised probation and a $2,090 fine.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
