DRUGS
MARK J. LYNCH, 38, was given a suspended three- to five-year sentence for felony liquid meth possession and 198 days in jail for misdemeanor THC possession. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave him a 180-day split-sentence to be served in jail, with credit for all 180 days served, and a 198 day-jail sentence for the misdemeanor, also with credit for full time served. Lynch was placed on three years of supervised probation, fined $1,675 and must complete outpatient substance abuse treatment. Lynch was pulled over Aug. 28 at about 1 p.m. for speeding near Carey Avenue. A drug dog indicated on the vehicle and nothing was found. Lynch said he had used meth the day before and the Sheriff’s deputy told him that a witness reported that Lynch sells multiple kinds of drugs from his residence and goes by the nickname “Superman.” Deputies got a search warrant for his residence later that afternoon and nine syringes loaded with suspected liquid meth, nine krongs used to smoke meth, which combined to hold more than 12 ounces of liquid meth. Several small bags of crystal meth found around the residence combined to weigh about 1.75 grams. Three Alprazolam pills and one THC gummy were also found, according to court documents.
CASEY A. BINGEMER, 36, pleaded guilty March 14 to felony meth possession and proceeded to sentencing for that charge and a separate felony meth possession conviction. She was given suspended three- to five- and four- to six-year sentences, concurrent, and suspended fines totaling $7,000. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave her credit for 80 days served, five years of supervised probation and fined her $1,225. Bingemer must apply for, and if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court. The first charge stems from May 14 when she was arrested after a drug dog indicated on the car she was in during a traffic stop. A search found a jeweler’s bag with meth residue in a purse belonging to her. A duffle bag with a scale, a pipe with marijuana residue and multiple jeweler’s bags, including one with 1.99 grams of meth were found. She was taken to jail, where upon entry, a strip search revealed another bag of meth with 1.02 grams, totaling 3.01 grams without packaging, according to court documents. The second charge came when Volunteers of America halfway house employees called Sheriff’s deputies Jan. 14 after finding a meth pipe on Bingemer. She admitted the pipe was in her purse and said she was holding it for a friend and that she had not used meth. She took a urine test and was negative for meth. Residue from the pipe tested positive for meth. Deputies returned to the halfway house to arrest Bingemer who has been convicted of multiple prior drug possession charges, according to court documents.
JAMES A. HIGGS, 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 14 to misdemeanor use of a controlled substance and proceeded to sentencing. Healy gave him six months in jail, with credit for 95 days served and 85 days suspended, six months of unsupervised probation and a $1,350 fine. Officers responded to Walmart Nov. 6 at about 5:15 p.m. for a reported shoplifting in progress. When police arrived, one suspect had fled in a flatbed Ford truck and two more suspects were still inside. The officer contacted Higgs, one of the suspects, who appeared to show signs of meth use. Store employees alleged Higgs had tried “fraud return” in which stolen items are returned to the store for cash. The officer asked Higgs if he had anything stolen in his pants pockets, which Higgs denied. When he emptied his pockets, there was a hypodermic needle in his palm, which he allegedly refused to hand over and was eventually arrested for. A search found a bag with about 0.5 grams of marijuana in his pocket and Higgs then admitted to using meth a few hours earlier. Higgs had prior possession convictions in June 2013 and February 2019 in Big Horn County, according to court documents.
SHELDON LAUGHLIN, 57, was given a suspended two- to three-year sentence and a suspended $3,000 fine March 3 for felony marijuana possession, his third or subsequent offense. Causey gave him two years of unsupervised probation and a $475 fine. Laughlin must complete outpatient substance abuse treatment. Officers responded July 29 for the report of an intoxicated driver near the 1100 block of Warlow Drive. Officers found the suspected 2005 white Pontiac and saw a man walking toward it. The man, later identified as Laughlin, said he did not know who owned the car and gave a false name. Laughlin then left with another man. Officers ran the registration which came back to Laughlin and a picture of him confirmed him as the man officers had talked to. He had a warrant out of Weston County. Officers found the car again, this time parked outside the Sundance Lounge where Laughlin was found inside and arrested. While at the jail, he was found with a small metal grinder with 0.25 grams of marijuana, according to court documents.
UNLAWFUL CONTACT
JONATHAN D. MUSSER, 37, on March 14 was given 180 days in jail (credit for 30 days, 150 days suspended) for unlawful contact, consecutive to a suspended 180-day jail sentence for a second count of unlawful contact. Healy gave him six months of unsupervised probation for each count, served consecutively, a $1,550 fine and ordered Musser to have no contact with the victim or the victim’s mother. The counts were amended down from third-degree sexual abuse of a minor charges, and an additional third-degree sexual abuse of a minor charge was dismissed at his Jan. 19 hearing. He was accused of grabbing the buttocks of a girl three times over the course of two summers. The first incident happened when he was distraught over a personal matter and asked her for a hug, grabbing or fondling her butt in the process. Something similar happened a few days later as well as in July 2021, when she told a friend, “He won’t stop groping me,” according to court documents.
FRAUD
ANGECA L. SPARGER, 48, was given a suspended two- to three-year sentence for a fraud by check conviction. District Judge Matthew Castano gave her two years of supervised probation and a $675 fine. She is accused of writing a check to Shekinah Clinical Spa for $8,797 on a Texas bank account even though the account didn’t have enough money to pay for it. Attempts by the spa owner to contact Sparger to get the money were unsuccessful, according to court documents.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
TINA RAE MOORE, 50, was given a suspended two- to four-year sentence and suspended $2,000 of a $2,500 fine on March 16 for felony driving while under the influence of alcohol, her fourth or subsequent offense. Healy gave her two years of supervised probation, a $1,075 fine (not including suspended fines) and ordered that she must complete Adult Treatment Court. Moore was pulled over for driving with inoperable taillights Sept. 10 at about 6 a.m. by a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper on Highway 59. The trooper learned she was supposed to have an ignition interlock device and was driving without one. Moore said she had three DUIs in her past and that she had two mixed drinks the night before at 9 a.m. She showed signs of intoxication and was arrested based on her field sobriety tests. A black travel mug suspected to have dark liquor was in her vehicle which she said may have had rum from a few days before. A breath test showed her blood alcohol content was 0.15%. She had two previous DUIs in Campbell County and one DUI in Mercer County, North Dakota, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
