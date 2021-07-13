RONALD A. THIEL, 22, waived his preliminary hearing in Circuit Court on June 29 and was bound over to District Court for felony destruction of property and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery, battery and property destruction. He argued with his former girlfriend June 20 and she asked him to leave, which he did, taking her vehicle. When he came back, he objected to another man being in the home and he was again told to leave. Before he did, he allegedly threw the woman around and bit the man in the bicep when he was trying to stop Thiel from fighting him. When he left, he broke the window frame on the front door, then broke the driver’s side window on the woman’s Ford Expedition and tore out various wires and plugs from the vehicle’s engine compartment, making it inoperable. He was arrested later when he showed up for his required test for the 24/7 Program, according to court documents.
