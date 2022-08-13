JACOB T. JONES, 22, pleaded no contest June 24 to felony counts of destruction of property and interference, and a misdemeanor count of domestic battery. Per a plea deal, District Judge Stuart S. Healy III dismissed an additional felony count each of interference and domestic battery. Jones was given two suspended two- to four-year sentences for each felony, to run concurrent, and a suspended 180-day jail sentence for the misdemeanor. He was placed on three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $2,674.25 in restitution to the Days Inn and $1,020.87 to the Gillette Police Department. Healy also ordered him to write an apology letter to two Gillette police officers. Jones was arrested March 18 after his girlfriend called police to say he had assaulted her and was destroying their room at the Days Inn. About 30 minutes before, police had been called because he’d been falling in and out of the roadway on Boxelder. They took him to his room at the Days Inn, where his fiance said she’d take care of him. But after they left, he punched holes in the wall, threw her on the bed, jumped on her back and bit her shoulder, she said. Police found that an entire wall close to the bathroom was destroyed by multiple punches and the TV was broken. He resisted arrest and kicked two officers when they tried to get him into the police car, according to court documents. His blood-alcohol content at jail was 0.327%, according to court documents.
