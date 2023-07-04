AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DENNIS L. GREEN, 58, waived his preliminary hearing June 22 and was bound over to District Court for aggravated assault and battery. He is accused of hitting a man on the back of the head with a flashlight. Police responded to the report of domestic violence at about 8 a.m. June 16. A man told them that he was asleep when Green woke him up and yelled at him for being on the couch. The man tried moving to a different chair when Green allegedly got in his face and hit him, causing the man to fight back. After a struggle in which Green allegedly choked the other man, Green went back to his bedroom, returned with a large black flashlight and hit the man on the back of the head. One of the two men who were there but not involved in the fight separated Green and took the flashlight. Another man who witnessed the whole fight told police and essentially corroborated the other man’s story. Green told police he was upset that the man was sleeping on the couch but denied instigating a fight. He then said he was punched by the man on the couch which prompted the fight. The flashlight was found lying on the floor wedged between couch cushions and a storage tote, according to court documents.
STRANGULATION
CHRISTOPHER D. DOMINGUEZ, 28, was charged June 19 in Circuit Court with strangulation of a household member, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of domestic battery and THC possession. A woman accused Dominguez, her boyfriend of four years, of assaulting her. She told police that an argument June 16 turned into a fight when Dominguez allegedly grabbed her hair and slammed her into the chair she was sitting in. He then allegedly grabbed her throat with both hands and squeezed to the point she saw “little worms floating in my eyes.” He eventually left in a silver 2004 Lexus. An officer spotted the Lexus and followed it and contacted Dominguez when he parked outside a house and quickly got out of the car. He told police they argued but nothing physical happened. The woman had physical marks and bruising and Dominguez was arrested. A police K-9 indicated drugs were in the car and officers found a container with less than 1 gram of THC wax, according to court documents.
THEFT
TANNER C. MASSEY, 17, waived his preliminary hearing June 23 and was bound over to District Court for felony theft and misdemeanor meth possession. He is accused of stealing several guns. A woman told police she suspected her son and step-son had “boosted” guns from vehicles and has found THC wax on one of her steak knives. She said they share a bedroom which they won’t let her enter. Officers went to their apartment and shouted for the boys to come out, which they did. Massey was arrested on a warrant. The other boy denied having any guns or drugs. Police eventually got permission to search the room and the boy asked for an attorney, which ended the questioning. Massey told police there were five guns in the room, including four “hot” guns and another stolen from his mom. He said he stole two of the “hot” guns in retaliation after a man gave him a fake $100 bill in a drug transaction, then the man gave him another gun as a “birthday gift.” Police got a search warrant and found five handguns in the room, along with bags of either marijuana or Delta-8 and individually wrapped THC wax. A number of jeweler’s bags, a glass pipe with meth residue and 0.25-0.5 grams of meth were also found. One of the stolen guns was traced back to Upton and another was stolen from Gillette. The other three belonged to their mom. The two confirmed as stolen were valued at $980 and $500, according to court documents.
WESLEY KEVIN HUNTLEY, 30, waived his preliminary hearing June 19 and was bound over to District Court for felony theft. He is accused of stealing a green 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck. A Campbell County man reported early May 24 that he had parked his truck outside his home the night before and woke up to find it missing. He said he always kept an extra set of keys in his truck’s center console. The man’s neighbor reported that same night that a clean-shaven Hispanic man had knocked on his bedroom window asking for Alfonso. When the neighbor said no one by that name lived there, the man walked away and he saw him looking at the vehicles parked in his driveway. Later that day, the man whose truck was stolen reported finding it parked outside of the Silver Spur apartments and video showed the man park there, get out and talk with a woman who he then drove away with. Sheriff’s deputies found Huntley through multiple interviews. Huntley eventually admitted to entering the unlocked pickup truck when it started to rain and found the keys inside. He then drove around the county, down to Wright then back to Gillette where he parked outside the apartment after 4 a.m. The truck was valued at $23,000, according to court documents.
MICHELLE L. KOONS, 43, waived her preliminary hearing June 22 and was bound over to District Court for felony theft. She is accused of stealing $13,000 in cash from her father’s home. He called police May 31 reporting that Koons had just left his home with a decorative tin box with $13,000. His wife saw a black Chevy Impala belonging to Koons driving out of their driveway that morning and immediately checked and found the cash missing. Police found Koons pulling into her own driveway in Gillette and stopped her. She had a large amount of cash and said she would give it back. She said that she took the money because it had been taken from her. An Albertsons receipt from that morning for $504 was found in the car and the cash they found totaled $8,243. Her father believed there was $5,000 left in the decorative tin, but when officers got a warrant and searched it, it was empty. Another $126 in cash was in the center console, according to court documents.
APRIL D. JAROS, 47, was bound over to District Court after Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett found probable cause June 16 to suspect Jaros of felony theft. Jaros was recently bound over to District Court for three separate felony theft charges. The latest charge accuses Jaros, a property manager of an unspecified building, of charging a tenant rent via her personal CashApp account. The transactions totaled $2,667 including payments of $500 in February, $990 in March and $1,177 in April. Jaros denied every requesting rent via CashApp, according to court documents. In April she was accused of stealing more than $2,400 from another woman’s bank account through multiple transactions and forging three checks of $300 apiece. The charges included $2,279.07 in attempted gambling deposits on a website, almost $300 in DoorDash purchases and $115 in raffle entries to Built USA. A woman reported March 31 that she was alerted by her bank of suspicious charges totaling $15,701.09 from 161 transactions made from Feb. 1 through March 31. The transactions made through DoorDash were linked to Jaros, including her email address. The online gambling transactions were linked to an account with Jaros’ email address, as were the charges to Built USA. The woman said she gave her debit card to Jaros while at Wyoming Downs on Westover Road to withdraw cash from the ATM for both of them. The card wasn’t returned until March 31 and the woman said every time she asked Jaros to return it, she would make an excuse. There were three checks deposited to the woman’s account, marked as insufficient funds, that were tied back to Jaros and linked with cash withdrawals she allegedly made. Jaros denied making the majority of the charges. She said she would often gamble with the woman and made every one of the transactions at the woman’s request, according to court documents.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
JEFFERY C. BROWNING, 37, waived his preliminary hearing June 22 and was bound over to District Court for driving while under the influence, a felony for his fourth or subsequent offense. Police spoke with Browning after he got into a crash June 15 and was suspected of being drunk. He told officers he was driving south on 4J Road in a a Dodge Ram while a Jeep was trying to turn south onto 4J from Westover Road. He claimed the Jeep ran the yield sign and hit him, but it was later learned that he rear-ended the Jeep. He denied drinking and began taking field sobriety tests, which he performed poorly on, and eventually refused to continue. He took a breath test at jail that showed a 0.275% blood alcohol content. He had three prior DUIs in Campbell County, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
