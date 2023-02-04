REANN A. NORDHEIM, 34, waived her preliminary hearing Jan. 12 and was bound over to District Court for felony counts of burglary and taking meth into jail, as well as misdemeanor theft and meth possession. A Gillette woman reported Dec. 30 that someone had broken into her home and stolen jewelry, credit cards, cash, a ring with a jade center stone and diamonds, a ring with diamonds in the center and rubies off-set, a solid gold wedding ring and a wooden box full of car titles, vehicle titles and trailer titles. Police identified Nordheim as a suspect. She was believed to know the victim’s residence well and was seen with the stolen purse, which had the victim’s debit card, shortly before the burglary was reported. Police responded to a second burglary report Jan. 5, where a woman and her neighbor reported that an unknown woman had entered her home and stolen several pieces of jewelry, including silver rings, turquoise rings, gold rings and other jewelry. The neighbor saw a white Dodge Durango parked in the driveway and took photos and video of the woman and the white Durango. He confronted the woman, who he told police seemed to make up a story about entering the home to disconnect a hose to avoid it freezing. Officers identified the woman in the photos as Nordheim. The license plate number from the Durango was traced back to a silver Nissan registered to Reann Archibald, a known alias of Nordheim. Police executed a search warrant for a residence Nordheim had been staying at for about a month. She was detained and told police she entered the residence with a key and permission from the owner to check on the water and denied stealing anything. Jewelry was found inside of the home and Durango that belonged to the woman who reported the Jan. 5 burglary. A small purple suitcase belonging to the other victim was also found in the Durango. Nordheim was arrested for burglary and taken to jail, where she said she had no drugs. When asked again, she said she was unsure. She was found with 2 grams of meth inside the jail, according to court documents.
