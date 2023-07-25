CIRCUIT COURT
DRUNKEN DRIVING
STACY BONSER, 48, was found guilty July 19 of DUI. Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips gave her a suspended 90-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
NICOLE CUNNINGHAM, 29, was found guilty July 17 of DUI, her second offense within 10 years. Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett gave her 90 days in jail, with 83 days suspended, credit for two days served and five days left to serve, two years of unsupervised probation and a $820 fine.
STEPHEN E. BROWNING, 24, was found guilty July 14 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
DANYAN BENAVIDES, 21, was found guilty July 13 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $575 fine.
CRAIG LENTZ, 62, was found guilty July 13 of driving under the influence of a controlled substance and crystal meth possession. Philips gave him suspended 60-day sentences, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,020 fine.
RYAN J. NELSON, 36, was found guilty July 12 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave him 120 days in jail, with 113 days suspended, credit for three days and four days left to serve, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,070 fine.
LANCE LEHTO, 43, was found guilty June 29 of DUI, his third offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, including 157 days suspended, credit for three days and 20 days left to serve, three years of unsupervised probation and a $1,020 fine.
BILLY R. DEEN JR., 43, was found guilty June 8 of crystal meth possession and DUI, his third offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him concurrent 180 days sentences, with credit for 118 days toward one and credit for 82 toward the other.
RAFAEL ROSARIO HERNANDEZ, 53, was found guilty June 8 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
NICHOLAS MARTIN, 25, was found guilty June 8 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him 90 days in jail, with 83 days suspended, credit for one day and six left to serve, two years of unsupervised probation and a $1,120 fine.
RHIANNA HURLBURT, 38, was given a deferred sentence June 8 for DUI. Bartlett gave her a year of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
STEPHEN CARLETON, 35, was found guilty June 7 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
WILLIAM C. CONZELMAN, 53, was found guilty June 7 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
JOSHUA T. ELLISTON, 29, was found guilty June 2 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
JESUS R. BARNETT JR., 23, was found guilty May 18 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
ROBERT A. HIND, 46, was found guilty April 25 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 172 days suspended, credit for two and six left to serve, two years of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
SABRINA EVETTE PERKINS, 44, was found guilty March 23 of DUI. Bartlett gave her a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
BRONSON BRUNER, 32, was found guilty March 23 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
JUSTIN PARRISH, 20, was found guilty March 7 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
DRUGS
RUSTY D. LOCKE, 45, was found guilty July 21 of crystal meth possession. Bartlett gave him credit for 90 days served and a $120 fine.
AISLYNN T. JANATI-ATAEI, 19, was found guilty July 13 of marijuana possession. Phillips gave her a suspended 180-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
KATHLEEN ALLEN, 36, was found guilty July 12 of psilocybin possession. Phillips gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
DIANE M. SIMURDAK, 39, was found guilty July 10 of possession of a controlled substance. Phillips gave her a 180 days in jail, with credit for 118 served and 62 suspended, a year of unsupervised probation and a $720 fine.
TAYLOR STAMPER, 28, was found guilty June 29 of marijuana possession. Phillips gave her a suspended 60-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
SEAN DOUGHTEN, 43, was found guilty June 21 of possession of a controlled substance, failing to report an accident and driving without a license. Phillips gave him 90 days in jail with credit for 22 days served.
MELISSA RAE SELFE, 49, was found guilty June 8 of marijuana possession. Bartlett gave her a suspended 180-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
MAKAYLA ROSS, 28, was found guilty June 8 of using meth and interfering with a peace officer.
MARANDA WILSON, 42, was found guilty April 14 of possessing and using fentanyl. Phillips gave her a suspended 180-day sentence and a year of unsupervised probation and a $520 fine.
HUGO CORTEZ HERNANDEZ, 36, was found guilty June 8 of crystal meth possession. Bartlett gave him credit for 56 days served.
DESTRUCTION of PROPERTY
BENJAMIN B. STOREY, 38, was found guilty July 17 of destruction of property. Bartlett gave him credit for four days served, a $220 fine and ordered he pay $330 in restitution.
DYLON J. AVE, 22, was found guilty June 29 of destruction of property. Phillips gave him a suspended 120-day sentence, with credit for 16 days, six months of unsupervised probation and a $220 fine. He also ordered Ave to pay $1,040.67 in restitution.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
MICHAEL W. MULLIS, 31, was given a deferred sentence July 10 for domestic assault. Phillips gave him a year of unsupervised probation and a $220 fine.
FRANK A. NOVELLA, 25, was found guilty May 1 of domestic battery and destruction of property. Bartlett gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation a $770 fine and ordered that he pay $977.74 in restitution.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
TINA FREED, 51, was found guilty July 17 of criminal trespassing and violating a protection order. Bartlett gave her a suspended 90-day sentence to run consecutive to another suspended sentence, with credit for 52 days served, six months of unsupervised probation and a $140 fine.
SUSPENDED DRIVING
RANDALL L. BURKE JR., 45, was found guilty July 12 of driving under suspension. Bartlett gave him 90 days in jail, with 83 days suspended and seven days to serve, six months of unsupervised probation and a $450 fine.
CHRISTOPHER D. DOMINGUEZ, 29, was found guilty June 19 of driving under suspension, his second or greater offense. Phillips gave him seven days in jail, with credit for four, and a $200 fine.
BRAYDEN LARSON, 19, was found guilty April 24 of two counts of driving under suspension, his second or more offense. Bartlett gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, with credit for five days served, six months of supervised probation and a $540 fine.
ELUDING
DAKOTA LANGFORD, 23, was found guilty July 13 of fleeing from law enforcement and reckless driving. Bartlett gave him suspended 90-day sentences, six months of unsupervised probation and a $1,940 fine.
RECKLESS ENDANGERING
BRYCE GOLAY, 20, was found guilty July 13 of reckless endangering. Phillips gave him a suspended 10-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $705 fine.
THEFT
NICOLE MANDELSTAM, 54, was found guilty April 18 of theft and oxycodone possession. Bartlett gave her a 60-day sentence, with credit for 50 days served, a $740 fine and ordered that she pay $122.34 in restitution.
HIT AND RUN
DEVIN SHANE LUNSFORD, 24, was found guilty June 6 of hit and run and two counts of driving while under suspension. Phillips gave him credit for 20 days in jail.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
