QUINTON CASE, 39, pleaded not guilty Feb. 6 to burglary and theft, both felonies. He is accused of breaking into or trying to break into coin machines at two car washes in Gillette in January. Buggy Bath Car Wash reported Jan. 3 that two men used a crowbar to break into the maintenance room and one of them found the keys needed to get into a coin machine, but was unable to get inside the apparatus holding the money. Instead, he took $150 worth of petty cash in the room along with the keys when he left. Rain Locker car wash reported Jan. 6 that someone had broken into its coin machine overnight and took between $1,200 and $1,500 worth of money. Video surveillance showed a man in a white two-door Chevy pickup with distinct markings at about 8:15 p.m. pulling up and examining two coin machines before driving off. The same man came back on foot about midnight, opened the machines and put the money in a backpack. A few hours later, a truck matching the description was seen at the Foothills Kum N Go. Police learned that the man paid for his gas and cigarettes with $1 coins like those missing from the car wash, according to court documents. Police tracked the pickup to home and kept an eye on it. At about 8 a.m., a man wearing a Carhartt coat similar to the one in the surveillance video was identified as Quinton Case. Since Case had a warrant out of Carbon County, he was arrested. A search of his house turned up a red demolition bar that was a perfect match for the crowbar used in the Buggy Bath burglary and several sets of used light blue latex gloves, which matched those used at both places, as well as a Carhartt jacket and a set of keys labeled “Change-O-Matic.” He told police he’d been out of work since Christmas because of an injury, was struggling financially and using meth — using some of the car wash money to buy some, according to court documents.
