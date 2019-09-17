MORGHAN J. SCHMIT, 26, pleaded guilty Sept. 4 to two counts of possession involving marijuana and meth and to delivery of heroin. In a plea agreement, additional counts of possession involving marijuana, liquid meth and crystal meth were dismissed. As part of the deal, prosecutors won’t charge for any criminal activity related to the heroin found March 22 and March 3. Attorneys will jointly recommend a two- to four-year sentence on the possession charges and five to 10 years on the delivery charge, but those would be suspended in favor of 365-day split sentences in county jail, to be served concurrently. Concurrent supervised probation periods of five years on the possession charges and six years on the delivery also will be recommended. The length of the split sentence can be argued at sentencing as part of the agreement. District Judge Michael N. “Nick” Deegan revoked Schmit’s bond pending sentencing. Schmit was pulled over March 22 on Highway 59 for speeding and having an illegible temporary registration, and drugs were found in the vehicle. Two later arrests for drugs also involved Schmit being pulled over for speeding and police finding drugs in the car. The possession charges were all felonies because he had two prior convictions in 2012 for possession, according to court documents.
