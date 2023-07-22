CHILD ENDANGERMENT
TYLER A. WHITE FACE SR., 30, pleaded guilty July 6 to driving while under the influence of alcohol with a child passenger and child endangerment, both felonies, and was given a combined seven- to 10-year sentence suspended in favor of five years of supervised probation. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey dismissed two additional child endangerment counts, per plea negotiations. White Face received a three- to five-year sentence for the DUI to run consecutive to a suspended four- to five-year sentence for child endangerment, totaling a suspended seven to 10 years. White Face also was ordered to apply for, and if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court and given credit for 80 days served, a suspended $2,750 fine and $1,200 in other fines and fees. A possible drunken driver call came in Feb. 4 reporting that a black Dodge Durango had slid off the road with several children in it. The caller described the man driving the SUV and said she smelled alcohol on him. The SUV was registered to White Face, who had a city warrant and a suspended license. An officer arrived and saw White Face with four children, one of whom said their car broke down and they needed help. White Face said he was driving to a storage unit and admitted to having two beers before driving. The officer wrote in the affidavit that White Face’s performance of the walk and turn sobriety test was one of the worst he had seen in nine years as an officer. White Face was taken to jail where a breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.318%. The woman who reported the incident was contacted again and told the officer she and her husband were driving when they saw the four kids waving down cars. They drove toward the SUV and saw White Face slumped behind the wheel and appeared to be asleep, until he woke up and asked the woman and her husband to give him and the kids a ride home. White Face had three prior DUIs in December 2016, August 2019 and February 2020. The children were released to his sister with the approval of the Department of Family Services, according to court documents.
CHELCEA L. WOODS, 25, was given consecutive three- to five-year sentences for child endangerment and marijuana possession, both felonies, suspended in favor of four years of supervised probation at her July 5 sentencing. Causey gave her $4,000 in suspended fines, $1,075 in other fines and fees and ordered that she apply for, and if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court, according to court documents.
DRUGS
KARL ISAAC HONGSERMEIER, 30, was given a suspended two- to five-year sentence June 27 for possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Causey gave him credit for 139 days served, a suspended $1,500 fine and $400 in other fines and fees. Hongsermeier was ordered to apply for, and if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court and serve five years of supervised probation. Sheriff’s deputies received information about drug sales at a residence on Church Avenue. At about 6:15 a.m. Oct. 13, deputies served the warrant and found Hongsermeier, along with another woman, in the residence. A gray sock with five baggies of marijuana was found along with two more baggies of pot on a dresser. An open glass bowl was found with marijuana and a container with meth was also found. The residence belonged to the woman, but the source told deputies that Hongsermeier had been selling weed from there. The bags of marijuana weighed from 5.88 to 6.89 grams. The bowl had less than 6 grams of marijuana and the two baggies on the dresser had about 3 grams each. There was about 1.39 grams of meth in the container and less than 0.25 grams found on a granite slab, according to court documents.
PROBATION VIOLATION
BEAU J. YONKEE, 39, admitted to violating his probation in February and was given a reimposed and suspended sentence June 29. District Judge Matthew Castano ultimately gave Yonkee a suspended two- to four-year sentence and two years of supervised probation, with credit for 55 days served. Yonkee was found guilty June 30 of driving while under the influence of alcohol, his third offense within 10 years, and fleeing or attempting to elude the police. Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips gave him suspended 180-day sentences, to run concurrent, with credit for 19 days served. Yonkee was also given a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,740 fine. He was accused of renting a Bobcat Track loader and a Montana post driver with a total value of $70,082 from Bobcat of Gillette and then writing a non-sufficient fund check for $4,426 to rent it when he only had $8 in his account. Then he failed to return it as scheduled July 2, 2021, and didn’t for another month despite a certified check and phone calls to him. The loader showed up outside the business Aug. 9 missing a door and with damage to the roof with an estimated cost of $2,477 to fix it. He also owed $6,210 per month to rent it, according to court documents.
THEFT
ALISSA OEDEKOVEN, 29, pleaded guilty July 5 to felony theft. Causey accepted her plea and withheld judgement, per a plea deal in which prosecutors recommend a deferred sentence and three years of supervised probation. Prosecutors also recommend she pay $2,066.61 in restitution to Walmart. She’s accused of shoplifting 21 times from Walmart. She was cited July 25 for shoplifting four dog shock collars valued at $130.70 and after reviewing store surveillance footage, the other instances were discovered. In all, she’s accused of stealing items totaling $2,066.61 from May 18 to July 18, 2022, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
