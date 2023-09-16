DRUGS
DAWN M. MERDINK, 45, was given imposed eight- to 10-year sentences, to run concurrent, at her Aug. 28 sentencing for counts of possession with intent to deliver meth and fentanyl. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave her a $2,000 fine for each and $525 in other fines and fees, totaling $4,525 owed. Sheriff’s deputies pulled over a 2021 Ford Escape driven by ZACHARY THOMAS STOTT, 30, with Merdink as a passenger on Highway 50 at about 7 a.m. Nov. 20. The registration did not match the vehicle and Stott took off driving at speeds of up to 120 mph after deputies asked them to step out of the car. Stott drove into oncoming traffic multiple times during the pursuit and almost collided with another vehicle near Moon Dancer Street. During the chase, Merdink was seen rummaging through the vehicle and dumping bags of drugs out of the window. Stott eventually stopped the SUV on Pathfinder Circle and ran off on foot. He was caught in a nearby field and detained. Merdink was also detained at that time. Gillette police officers and agents with the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation responded to the spots where drugs were thrown out of the window. About 96 grams of meth were recovered from those spots and more meth had been mashed into the ground and was unrecoverable. Numerous blue pills marked “M30,” suspected to contain fentanyl, were also recovered. More meth and pills were found in the SUV when searched. DCI agents had sources that had been informing them that Stott and Merdink were distributing meth and fentanyl in Campbell County, according to court documents.
BRANDON LEE NOVOTNY, 30, was given a suspended three- to five-year sentence Aug. 29 for crystal meth possession, a felony for his third or subsequent offense. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave him a suspended $5,000 fine and a 365-day split-sentence to be served in jail. Novotny also received three years of supervised probation and was ordered to complete a dual diagnosis residential treatment program and apply for Adult Treatment Court, according to court documents.
THEFT
MYRIA DEL ROSSI, 49, pleaded guilty to four felony counts of theft and one count of forgery at her Aug. 29 change of plea hearing. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend imposed five- to 10-year sentences for each conviction, to run concurrent. She agreed to pay $25,908.41 in restitution to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and can argue for a lesser punishment at her sentencing. She was charged with stealing a 1997 Ford F-350 in July 2021. Prior to that, she had rented a 20-foot car hauler Sept. 11, 2020, from Big Tex Trailers and failed to return it within the week. It was placed on the NCIC list and found Nov. 2 in Lebanon, Missouri. She also rented a 2017 Volkswagen Jetta on Oct. 24 from Quality Rentals but failed to return it three days later as agreed. The $13,000 car was found in April at a local motel, but she fled and was arrested June 9 in Texas on warrants from several counties, according to court documents. She also was accused of buying a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel from White’s Energy Dodge in December and financing the $57,850 purchase using another woman’s identity and forging her name. She failed to make payments on the vehicle, according to court documents.
MATTHEW J. MUFFIE, 43, was given a deferred sentence Aug. 18 for felony theft and placed on three years of supervised probation, meaning if he completes probation without issues, his charge may be dismissed. Causey gave him a $325 fine and ordered that he and LOYAL BROWN pay $28,608 in restitution to the Watsabaugh Ranch, with $5,000 owed the day of his sentencing. A man reported to Sheriff’s Office deputies in June 2021 that two spools of copper wire were stolen from his “hay pen” where he typically keeps seven spools. A barbed wire fence was cut near where the copper was stored and it appeared it had been dragged out of the hay pen. The next month, he saw a car drive onto his property with its lights off and park in the area where his copper wire was located. The car was abandoned, but after talking to the owner, detectives identified Muffie as a suspect. The car’s owner said Muffie gave him the exact location of the copper wire, and that Muffie had offered him $1,000 to steal the copper, according to court documents. Muffie denied stealing copper wire, but admitted that he told two other men the location of the copper wire, and that he allowed them to use his car to steal the wire. They would take the stolen copper to his house to strip it before selling it to a salvage yard. Several checks were issued from the salvage yard to Muffie for copper wire, according to court documents.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
ROY J. CASTEEL, 25, was given a deferred sentence Aug. 29 for aggravated assault and battery, which he pleaded guilty to in May after it was amended down from strangulation of a household member, and was placed on five years of supervised probation. If he completes probation without issues, the charge may be dismissed. Healy ordered that he complete substance abuse treatment and fined him $775. He was accused of grabbing his ex-girlfriend by the throat at Boot Hill. He left after the alleged incident. Police contacted Casteel at a Quality Inn hotel room where he said he had hit a man at the bar but not his ex-girlfriend. He denied choking her but later said that he had pushed her, according to court documents.
STRANGULATION
Healy remanded a case against MICHAEL R. BREWER, 57, to Circuit Court through an Aug. 30 order after prosecutors asked to dismiss a strangulation of a household member charge against Brewer. They were unable to communicate with the victim after filing the charge in order to follow through with prosecution. Two misdemeanor counts of meth possession and degrading a drug test remain. A woman, described as Brewer’s roommate and significant other, went to the police department March 10 to report that she and Brewer had begun fighting when she found out he had been texting another woman. She left for him to pack his things and returned while he was still there. They began arguing again. When she tried leaving, he allegedly came out behind her with a long red knife and tried stabbing her front driver’s side tire, but she was able to drive away. She stayed away for a while but returned later that night, began helping him pack then he pushed her into a couch and began choking her while he allegedly said “I am killing you,” according to a court document. She kicked Brewer away then got to her car and drove to the police department. An officer went to Brewer’s residence where he was invited inside and saw meth paraphernalia in plain sight. An officer was given permission to search the residence and found a large amount of meth paraphernalia and a container with 0.3 grams of meth. A police dog indicated that drugs were in Brewer’s parked 2005 Chevy Impala and 0.1 grams of meth were found inside. Police also found a fake penis with a rubber tube, hand warmers, a strap and synthetic urine intended to defraud a drug test. Brewer admitted to bumping into the woman, but not “strangulating” her, after retracting a statement in which he said he put his hands on her, but not to harm her, according to court documents.
PROPERTY DESTRUCTION
JOSHUA L. RICHARDSON, 28, pleaded guilty to a felony count of conspiracy to commit destruction of property and had a felony count of destruction of property dismissed, per plea negotiations, at his Aug. 24 arraignment in District Court. In a plea deal with prosecutors, a suspended 2.5- to 3.5-year sentence and three years of supervised probation are jointly recommended. Richardson agreed to pay $2,611.84 in restitution with NATHANIEL L. DEMAS, 38, to the Campbell County Jail. They were both assigned to the “wash bay” while in jail. Video showed them throw away about eight trays of flowers the afternoon of June 28 and Richardson was shown covering up the flowers with other trash bags while in the dumpster. July 2, they were seen again throwing away several trays of flowers and covering them with trash bags. Deputies estimated that 836 flowers, valued at $2.99 each, were destroyed, along with 15 planter pots valued at $7.48 each, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
