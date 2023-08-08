STALKING
TINA G. FREED, 51, was charged July 24 in Circuit Court with felony stalking. She’s accused of violating a stalking protection order. A woman reported July 23 that Freed had been calling her out and threatening her by name in a series of Facebook posts. She gave deputies screenshots that showed 23 posts made by Freed and posted one after another. Some of the posts read “I AM (COMING) FOR YOU” and “… I’d have You on Your Hands and Knees Making You Cry!!!” and “F—ing TorTure You!!!” which was followed by a knife emoji, a two hands emoji and a masked face emoji, according to court documents. When contacted, Freed told deputies that she was not in violation of the protection order and that she made the posts because she loved and will marry the woman. Deputies arrested her and later found 53 posts made by Freed about the woman within a 24-hour span, with many of them detailing her love for the woman. Freed also violated a protection order May 27 when she showed up at the woman’s house with a baseball bat and canister of oleoresin capsicum, the main ingredient in pepper spray, according to court documents.
LEO C. MICHAEL, 41, waived his preliminary hearing July 21 and was bound over to District Court for felony stalking. Police responded July 14 to the report of a man trying to break down a door and yelling to a woman that he was going to kill her. When they arrived, Michael was still there and ultimately arrested. The woman told police that he was a former boyfriend and that she had a similar incident the day before. On July 13, officers responded to the Wingate Hotel and learned that Michael had been inside damaging property, yelling at the front desk and pulling the arm of the front desk clerk. He had been trespassed from the hotel May 31 and had two stalking calls from June and one back in September. He was gone when officers arrived at the hotel. The woman showed police multiple messages from Michael that said he would “drag her out from behind her desk,” “beat her to a pulp,” and that he was “going to kill” her. She showed officers 14 consecutive texts, some containing profanity and threats, and 29 straight missed calls from him, according to court documents.
BURGLARY
CODY K. FUGER, 40, was charged July 24 in Circuit Court with burglary and charged July 26 with a felony count of unlawful use of a credit card. He’s accused of breaking into a vehicle and stealing more than $500 worth of tools and other items and charging more than $1,000 to a credit card in a separate instance. A woman reported July 21 that someone had broken into her Jeep while parked outside of Rocky Mountain Discount Sports. Surveillance cameras showed a man, later identified as Fuger, pull up in a Dodge Dakota, park near the woman’s Jeep and stick his arm through the open passenger side window. He also was seen opening the back door for a few seconds before dropping a large orange object into the bed of his truck and leaving the area. The man went inside the store twice that day and after watching inside surveillance, an officer was able to identify Fuger from past experience. In all, the woman was missing a DeWalt drill and battery, other miscellaneous tools, blankets, a compression bag and other clothing and hardware. All of the items were estimated at $521.46. Another officer spotted Fuger driving while on patrol a couple of nights later and pulled him over. A black and orange compression bag matching the stolen one was seen in his truck and police arrested Fuger, according to court documents. July 24, one of Fuger’s co-workers suspected that Fuger stole his company credit card. Their manager showed that transactions were made at Menards, Home Depot and Tractor Supply Co. on July 21 that totaled about $1,984. Each store confirmed the items that were stolen and many of them were found in Fuger’s truck when he was stopped and arrested related to the burglary, according to court documents.
DRUGS
A jury found NICHOLAS A. ROTERING III, 58, guilty of felony cocaine possession and misdemeanor marijuana possession. The jury also acquitted him of felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession with intent to deliver meth and meth possession. The verdict was read June 27 following a two-day trial and sentencing has been scheduled for Sept. 21. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III revoked his probation pending sentencing. Rotering was pulled over Aug. 9 for speeding 81 mph in a 70 mph zone in a white Ford F-250 with Oregon plates. The Highway Patrol trooper smelled alcohol in the cab and had Rotering step outside the truck. He had a suspended driver’s license and improper registration. The trooper smelled marijuana in the truck and Rotering admitted to smoking a joint that morning. Troopers searched the truck and found drug paraphernalia, marijuana and a locked blue box. After forcing the box open, they found multiple bags with suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and meth. One bag had 20 grams of cocaine, another had 1 gram of crack cocaine, two plastic bags combined to hold 73 grams of meth and all marijuana in the truck combined to weigh 48 grams, according to court documents.
LAWRENCE C. MINTER, 40, was given an imposed four- to eight-year sentence June 23 for delivery of fentanyl. Healy gave him credit for 59 days served and a $425 fine. Minter was suspected in a case from Nov. 5 where he allegedly sold drugs to someone who overdosed and was saved by life-saving measures at the scene, according to court documents. He faced separate charges when an officer saw Minter driving at about 9 p.m. Nov. 23 in a silver 1998 Oldsmobile in the Walgreens parking lot and knew of a warrant for his arrest. The officer followed the car to the Walmart parking lot and saw Minter get out, as well as another man. Minter was stopped, told about his warrant and arrested. Minter first said he didn’t have drugs on him but later said he had a “couple grams” of meth tied to what the affidavit described as his “genital area.” A drug dog indicated on the car where a scale with meth residue was found. On the way to jail, Minter admitted to using meth earlier that day. At the jail, staff turned over a small leather bag with two small jeweler’s bags with about 1 gram of meth each. The quantities are associated with drug dealing.
CHATA BURTON, 23, completed the Youthful Offender Transition Program and was given a modified sentence putting her on probation while serving a suspended sentence. She was originally given an imposed three- to six-year sentence in December. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey modified her sentence July 5 to a suspended three- to six-year sentence, with credit for 328 days served, and a suspended $4,000 fine. Burton was placed on three years of supervised probation, ordered to complete intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment and also apply for, and if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court. Burton was driving a truck on Jan. 13, 2022 that was pulled over because it was traveling about 40 mph on Highway 59 near Wright and crossing the fog line. Burton seemed confused and said she was traveling from Douglas to Gillette when in fact she was traveling south. Austin J. Bates, her passenger, had a jeweler’s bag with meth residue. A search of the truck turned up a metal tin with about an ounce of meth that had been packaged into 1 gram, half-gram and quarter-gram bags, a lock box disguised as a large book containing $3,660 in cash in mostly $100, $50 and $20 bills, two pellet pistols made to look like real guns, seven cellphones and small amounts of meth in the truck and luggage, according to court documents.
CHILD ABUSE
TAWNY L. REDERTH, 36, was charged May 31 with child abuse, a felony. She’s accused of punching her teenage daughter after an argument began during a game night May 27. She allegedly had been drinking, gotten mad at her daughter for being a poor host to her daughter’s friend and an argument started between them. She allegedly grabbed the girl’s arms in the kitchen then followed her daughter to her room and allegedly punched her in the head twice, according to court documents. Rederth admitted there was an argument in the kitchen but denied hitting her daughter, according to court documents.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
BRITTANY M. SONG, 23, was charged May 31 in Circuit Court for destruction of property. She’s accused of slashing her ex-boyfriend’s truck tires, ripping out his windshield wipers and breaking his windshield wiper transmission. The man reported the damage to police at about 9 a.m. May 20. He found three of his tires slashed and both windshield wipers broken when he returned from his delivery route earlier that morning. The combined cost to replace his tires and fix the windshield wipers and wiper transmission was $2,043.45. An officer tried calling Song and she blocked his number. Video from a neighboring business to where Song’s ex-boyfriend works showed the man arrive at work at about 4 a.m. Then a dark SUV pulled in, parked next to his truck and turned off its lights for about 10 minutes before leaving. The SUV was identified as a Nissan Armada, which is what Song drives. She continued ducking police and an officer went to her workplace, Frito-Lay. Officers saw Song return to the building in a delivery truck then go in the building and hide from him for about 20 minutes. A manager eventually let officers in to talk with Song, who was hiding behind boxes of chips. She denied being near her ex’s truck at that time. When she was arrested, she said that he was a liar and a cheater and that she understood why she was being arrested, according to court documents.
FAILURE TO REGISTER
BILLY R. DEEN JR., 43, was given a suspended five- to seven-year sentence July 5 for failing to register. Causey gave him three years of supervised probation and ordered that he complete high intensity residential inpatient substance abuse treatment. He also gave Deen a suspended $1,000 fine, $275 in other fees and credit for 109 days served. Deen was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol Oct. 4 and Dec. 6 and it was learned that the vehicles he was in were not listed on his sex offender registry. He said he was a passenger during the first DUI and that the second happened in his wife’s car. He was told that any car he operated needed to be registered. While at the Sheriff’s Office, it was learned that the tattoo on his neck was new from the time of his Oct. 4 arrest and also not registered. He told the investigator there were no more inconsistencies but when his listed employer was contacted, the company said that Deen had last worked there Nov. 13, which was not included in his registry. On Jan. 26, a Gillette Area Classifieds post on Facebook showed Deen explaining he had started a new construction business with a friend. The new business was not listed in his registry nor were the two vehicles he had been arrested in, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
