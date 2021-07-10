ALBERTO MUNOZ, 33, has been charged in Circuit Court with aggravated assault and battery. He is accused of showing up with a knife at a man’s house about 10:15 a.m. June 20 because he thought the man had been talking about him. The man told police that Munoz thrust the knife at him, and he started punching him in the head to ensure that he couldn’t use the knife. But Munoz grabbed him and threw him on the ground and tried to choke him. A video of the incident showed Munoz telling him at the beginning of the fight that “hell is waiting for you.” Munoz denied attempting to stab the man, initially saying that their injuries came while they were trying to separate dogs that were fighting. He also said he was referring to the weather being hot when he talked about hell. A police officer checked and found it was about 64 degrees on that day. Munoz later said that he went to the man’s house about a stolen laptop, but in the translation from the video, no laptop was mentioned, according to court documents.
