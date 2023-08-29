AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAVID BAKER, 59, was charged Aug. 13 in Circuit Court with aggravated assault and battery and misdemeanor meth possession. He’s accused of pointing a handgun at another man. RENN NORDHEIM, 62, was charged Aug. 13 in Circuit Court with taking meth into jail, a felony, and misdemeanor counts of meth possession and use of a controlled substance. Baker reported late the morning of Aug. 13 that Woody Lint entered his residence without permission and that he’s entered with bats and knives in the past. An officer contacted Lint and Baker’s roommate, Nordheim, outside of the trailer. Lint said he came over at Nordheim’s request to fix the plumbing and Baker wouldn’t let him in. He said Baker eventually let him in and later while in the trailer pointed a black handgun at him, allegedly threatening to blow his head off. Baker said that Lint eventually pushed his way into the trailer at which point he closed himself in his room and told Lint he had a gun. Nordheim said she invited Lint to fix the plumbing and told Baker the day before the incident. A video showed Baker on his bed with a Glock .45 announcing that he’ll “blow your brains out” to Lint, who was apparently unarmed. Baker was arrested and had a bag with 1.4 grams of meth in his pocket while at the jail. He admitted to using meth two to three hours earlier and that there was more meth and meth paraphernalia in the trailer. They executed a search warrant and found meth suspected of belonging to Nordheim and arrested her for meth possession and use. At the jail, she was found with 0.1 grams of meth in a tissue located on her, according to court documents.
DRUGS
TAYLOR W. SAVAGE, 26, was charged Aug. 14 in Circuit Court with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and marijuana possession, both felonies. Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents intercepted a package Aug. 10 at the Casper Post Office intended for Savage and shipped from “Bigs T-Shirt Warehouse” in Torrance, California. That company was found not to be a valid business and agents found that Savage has had drug-related contact with the Gillette Police Department in the past. A drug dog was taken to the post office Aug. 13 and indicated drugs were inside. Agents found about 1 pound of marijuana and 3 ounces of THC wax. They performed a controlled delivery Aug. 14 with help from the Drug Enforcement Agency and the United States Postal Inspector. Agents watched Savage pick up the package and bring it inside. They then contacted him at his front door and said they had a search warrant for his home. Inside they found more marijuana, digital scales and baggies. He told agents that he was the intended recipient of the package and that he had similar received packages before, according to court documents.
BENITO JUAREZ, 42, was charged Aug. 8 in Circuit Court with felony liquid meth possession and misdemeanor driving while under the influence of alcohol. Juarez was called in after 2 a.m. Aug. 8 when another driver reported seeing him swerve all over the road, including into incoming traffic, before driving off of the road and into a ditch before pulling into M&G Oil on Highway 14-16 and El Camino Road. He told an officer he drank a pint of whiskey at a friend’s home before driving back toward his hotel room. He showed signs of drunkenness and when officers searched his truck, they found liquid meth in a syringe and an open bottle of Evan Williams bourbon. A breath test at jail showed his blood alcohol content was 0.05% and two vials of blood were drawn to test for meth, according to court documents.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
GARRETT WAYNE BENTLEY, 38, was charged Aug. 10 in Circuit Court with felony destruction of property. He’s accused of breaking multiple windows in his jail block inside the Campbell County Detention Center. Bentley had been on 23-hour lockdown for prior incidents in which he was accused of throwing bodily fluids at jail officers. When he was let out for his hour Aug. 10, he began throwing a mop bucket at windows in the jail pod. When the bucket broke, he used its metal handle to repeatedly hit three large windows and a door window in the A pod. The glass did not shatter but had many indentations and spidered cracks. Each of the four glass panels is estimated at more than $1,000, according to court documents.
NATHANIEL L. DEMAS, 38, was charged July 17 in Circuit Court with felony destruction of property. He’s accused, along with another inmate, JOSHUA L. RICHARDSON, of destroying thousands of dollars worth of flowers and pots while incarcerated at the Campbell County Jail. They were both assigned to the “wash bay” while in jail. Video showed them throw away about eight trays of flowers the afternoon of June 28 and Richardson was shown covering up the flowers with other trash bags while in the dumpster. July 2, they were seen again throwing away several trays of flowers and covering them with trash bags. Deputies estimated that 836 flowers, valued at $2.99 each, were destroyed, along with 15 planter pots valued at $7.48 each, according to court documents.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
RICHARD F. SNIDER, 40, was charged Aug. 10 in Circuit Court with felony driving while under the influence of alcohol for his fourth of subsequent offense. An officer contacted Snider in his blue 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser the afternoon of Aug. 9 after he was seen cutting off incoming traffic while turning into the Eagle’s Nest Apartments parking lot. Snider apologized for his poor driving and the officer smelled alcohol coming from the PT Cruiser. He told the officer he was returning from Albertsons where he went to buy more beer. He admitted to drinking about five pints of Bud Light and agreed to field sobriety tests, but eventually quit after performing poorly on several of them, “because I am screwed,” he said. He denied consent for a blood draw while at jail and officer got a search warrant and drew two vials, according to court documents.
ENDANGERING CHILDREN
TAYLOR STAMPER, 27, was charged Aug. 10 in Circuit Court with endangering children, a felony. Her grandmother reported concerns that Stamper was caring for her son, who’s younger than 2, while on meth. An officer and Department of Family Services worker spoke with Stamper, who told them she had used meth when others have brought it over but that she does not keep it in the home. They searched the residence and found no drugs. She admitted to using meth about nine hours prior to the interaction with police and took a urinalysis test which came back positive for meth, according to court documents.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE
CHRISTY ASHER, 31, was charged Aug. 14 in Circuit Court with domestic battery, a felony for having been convicted of two similar offenses within the past 10 years. She’s accused of harming the man she was living with. Police responded just after midnight the morning of Aug. 12 to Asher and her boyfriend’s residence. When they answered the door, the man had deep scratch marks on his chest and shoulder and Asher allegedly said “It was my fault, it was my fault.” She admitted to taking unknown pills and having a hard time while coming down from the high. The man told police he tried to deescalate the situation and they got into a scuffle when he tried keeping her from potentially harming herself. She has been convicted of domestic battery in 2019 and twice in 2021, according to court documents.
THEFT
ISMAEL FLORES, 41, was charged Aug. 14 in Circuit Court with felony theft and misdemeanor cocaine possession. He’s accused of stealing a 9mm handgun. A Sheriff’s deputy clocked a Ford SUV driving 54 mph in a 45 mph zone the night of Aug. 14 on Highway 59 north of Dove Road. The deputy saw two empty White Claw cans in the floor of the backseat and the driver, Flores, admitted to drinking them. The deputy learned Flores had a suspended license and active arrest warrant out of Weston County for failing to pay on a driving under suspension ticket. Flores performed well on the field sobriety tests and was arrested for the Weston County warrant. The deputies searched the vehicle for more open containers, based on Flores admitting to drinking and already finding two containers in the open. They found a bag of cocaine, weighing about 3.15 grams with packaging, concealed in a container and a 9mm semi-automatic pistol with eight rounds in its magazine. The gun’s serial number came back stolen out of Clearfield, Utah. Flores told deputies he bought the gun from an unknown man while leaving the Walmart in another state and said he couldn’t remember where he got the cocaine from, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
