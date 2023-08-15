ELUDING
JONATHAN OSBORNE, 33, was found guilty Aug. 3 of driving while under the influence, his second offense within 10 years, fleeing or attempting to elude police and interference with a peace officer. Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 147 suspended and credit for 33 served, for each of the DUI and eluding counts and a suspended 365-day sentence, with credit for 33 days, for interference. Osborne was given three years of unsupervised probation and a $1,320 fine.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
THOMAS ALDEN, 46, was found guilty July 27 of domestic battery, his second offense within five years, and interference with a peace officer. Circuit Judge Wendy M. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail for domestic battery, with credit for 149 days and 31 days suspended and a year of unsupervised probation. She also gave him credit for 102 days served for the interference charge. Alden was fined $840.
BENNETT NEUMEISTER, 28, was found guilty Aug. 3 of domestic battery. Phillips gave him credit for 132 days served and a $120 fine.
SUSPENDED LICENSE
JESSE D. LARRALDE, 30, was found guilty July 27 of four counts of driving while under suspension and two counts of driving without insurance. Phillips gave her suspended 180-day jail sentences and one-year stints of probation, all set to run concurrent, and $1,280 in fines.
TAYETTA B. STEWART, 27, was found guilty July 28 of driving while under suspension. Bartlett gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $70 fine.
MICHAEL D. TRACY, 37, was found guilty July 25 of driving while under suspension. Phillips gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $450 fine.
DRUGS
ANDREW LUCIENTES, 38, was found guilty Aug. 3 of fentanyl possession. Bartlett gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
SAMANTHA FRIELING, 30, was found guilty July 27 of use of a controlled substance. Phillips gave her a suspended 90-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
KELLIE LEE COSSITT, 51, was found guilty July 27 of crystal meth possession. Bartlett gave her credit for two days served and a $320 fine.
JUSTINA L. MCNALLY, 31, was found guilty July 27 of use of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave her a suspended 180-day jail sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
JESSE GAGE OSBORNE, 26, was found guilty July 28 of marijuana possession. Bartlett gave him credit for 27 days served and a $520 fine.
JESSICA DILLON, 37, was found guilty July 24 of crystal meth possession. Phillips gave her a suspended 90-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
DAWNICA CONNER, 43, was found guilty July 26 of crystal meth possession. Phillips gave her a suspended 60-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $270 fine.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
APRIL WILLIAMSON, 36, was found guilty Aug. 4 of DUI, driving under suspension and driving without an ignition interlock device. Bartlett gave her 180 days in jail, with credit for 150 and 30 left to serve, two years of unsupervised probation and a $1,660 fine.
TIFFANY JEFFREY, 36, was found guilty Aug. 3 of driving while under the influence of alcohol, her third or subsequent offense within 10 years. Phillips gave her 180 days in jail, with 150 suspended and credit for 30 and three years of supervised probation.
RYAN GRAHAM, 36, was found guilty July 28 of DUI with a child passenger and interference with a peace officer. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with credit for 47 days served, two years of supervised probation and a $1,390 fine.
LOLA GAY COOR, 60, was found guilty July 27 of DUI. Bartlett gave her a suspended 90-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $320 fine.
SHAWN STEPHENS, 41, was found guilty July 20 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $820 fine.
DUSTIN W. OSTERT, 38, was found guilty July 24 of DUI, his second offense, speeding and driving under suspension. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 175 suspended, credit for two and five left to serve. He also received two years of unsupervised probation and a $1,547 fine.
INTERFERENCE
JAMIE AVERTT, 31, was found guilty July 26 of interference with a peace officer. Phillips gave her a suspended 60-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $100 fine.
JONATHAN CHARLES DAVIS, 53, was found guilty July 24 of interference, breach of peace and criminal trespassing. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with credit for 37 and 143 suspended, a year of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
JOSIAH E. WALES, 31, was found guilty Aug. 4 of criminal trespassing. Bartlett gave him credit for 107 days served.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
CARON HIGHHAWK, 34, was found guilty July 27 of destruction of property. Bartlett gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $320 fine.
UNLAWFUL CONTACT
ALLYSON AVERILL, 30, was found guilty July 31 of unlawful contact. Phillips gave her a suspended 60-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $220 fine.
BREACH OF PEACE
KRISTINE HAUCH, 49, was found guilty July 27 of breach of peace. Phillips gave her a suspended seven-day jail sentence, four months of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION
NATHAN SURRELL, 37, was found guilty July 25 of violating a protection order. Bartlett gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $320 fine.
SPEEDING
STEVEN RAY HUYCK, 25, was found guilty Aug. 1 of speeding and driving while under suspension, his second or subsequent offense. Bartlett gave him 30 days in jail with credit for 11 days served and a $110 fine.
UNDERAGE DRINKING
MACALLAN ELDER, 19, was found guilty July 27 of buying alcohol with a fake ID. Phillips gave him a suspended 14-day jail sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $220 fine.
KAREN RAMIREZ JACOBO, 19, was found guilty July 28 of buying alcohol with a fake ID and underage drinking. Bartlett gave her concurrent suspended 30-day sentences, six months of unsupervised probation and a $420 fine.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
