CHILD ABUSE
A jury found KAMIE LYNN HULTBERG, 37, guilty of felony child abuse following a three-day trial April 5-7 presided over by District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey. Her sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 27. On Nov. 14, she was arrested after allegedly hitting her 13-year-old daughter in the head 10 to 15 times. Hultberg had been drinking until 11 p.m. that day when she was driven home. When she arrived, she noticed her kids were not there. She called her oldest daughter, who was with her two younger sisters at her boyfriend’s friend’s house. Hultberg picked up the kids, and on the drive back home, she started arguing with the oldest daughter about being home by 9 p.m., which was her curfew. She grabbed the girl by the hair and tried to hit her. When they got home, Hultberg went into her daughter’s room, grabbed her daughter by the hair and punched her. She hit her daughter 10 to 15 times in the back of the head. Hultberg admitted to officers that she hit her daughter, but later tried to go back on this statement. She was drunk, and after taking a portable breath test, her blood alcohol content was 0.25%, according to court documents.
THEFT
DIANE SIMURDAK, 38, pleaded guilty to contempt of court allegations at an April 6 contempt hearing and pleaded guilty to felony theft at a March 13 change of plea hearing. District Judge Matthew Castano found her in contempt of court and sentenced her to 30 days in jail, with credit for 22 days and eight days left to serve, and gave her a $100 fine. The sentence is concurrent to a felony sentence. The contempt allegations stem from when she was arrested March 16 after overdosing on fentanyl a day after she was released from jail. Simurdak pleaded guilty to theft before Causey and was found guilty. A misdemeanor interference with a peace officer count was dismissed, per plea negotiations. Prosecutors recommend a suspended three- to five-year sentence and three years of supervised probation. Per the plea deal, she will owe $1,121 in restitution to Ulta Beauty and prosecutors agreed to dismiss a misdemeanor child endangerment count in a separate case. Police responded Jan. 1 to a suspicious person report at Ulta Beauty. An employee reported that prior shoplifting suspects had returned to the store, with the woman matching Simurdak’s description, who was suspected of stealing items valued at $1,121 from the store Dec. 29. Simurdak and a man were pulled over in a white pickup truck and she gave a false name. She was shown photos of the alleged incident and denied being the person depicted. Another officer returned after getting more information from the store and Simurdak admitted to him that she was the woman in the photos. She pulled cigarettes from her purse that had the name “Diane” written on the package and claimed she got them from a friend. She began using her iPhone, which showed the officer in plain view that its username was Diane Simurdak. She was arrested for the shoplifting incident and interference for giving a false name, according to court documents.
ESCAPE
BRADLEY M. YOUNG, 37, had his probation revoked and a four- to seven-year prison sentence reimposed April 6 for violating probation on an original charge of escape from official detention. After he was sentenced in June 2020, he failed to meet requirements of his probation and was determined to have fled as of July 15, 2020, a month after his probation began. He had been given a suspended four- to seven-year prison sentence June 15, 2020 for escaping from the Volunteers of America community corrections facility Dec. 20, 2018. At the time, then District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke also fined him $1,010 and placed him on three years of supervised probation. In that case, Young had told VOA workers that he had blood in his urine and was taken to the emergency room for a checkup at 6:45 a.m. He was to return at 8:15 a.m. but didn’t show up. When officials checked, he hadn’t been at the ER, hospital or walk-in clinic, according to court documents.
DRUGS
JASON A. KEARNS, 49, pleaded guilty April 6 to liquid meth possession, a felony for his third or subsequent possession offense. A plea deal with persecutors recommends a suspended three- to five-year sentence and three years of supervised probation. Kearns was pulled over on Highway 59 and Eighth Street while driving a black 1999 GMC truck with no license plate. He told the Sheriff’s deputy that he recently bought the truck and had the bill of sale. Dispatch found that Kearns had driven the truck since 2007. A drug dog sniffed and indicated on the truck while Kearns was being ticketed for having expired temporary plates. A search found a syringe with 0.41 grams of liquid meth in a tackle box and crystal meth on white cotton swabs. Another syringe with 0.17 grams of liquid meth was found. He has prior drug possession convictions from May 2018, December 2018 and January 2022, according to court documents.
KELSEY KAY JOHNSON, 30, had her probation revoked Feb. 28 and had her two- to three-year sentence reimposed on an original charge of taking a controlled substance into jail. Castano gave her credit for 337 days and a $250 fine. Johnson was arrested Jan. 10, 2021 on a warrant and because she was in the Horse Palace, where she had been trespassed from. At jail, she was warned about taking drugs inside, but a subsequent search turned up a glass pipe in her bra with meth residue inside, according to court documents.
BILLY JOE BAUMBERGER II, 54, was given a deferred sentence April 12 for felony meth possession. Castano gave him three years of supervised probation, and ordered him to complete dual diagnostic high intensity residential substance abuse treatment. He was seen driving down Fourth Street May 3 and was known to have a suspended driver’s license. He was stopped in front of the National 9 Inn where he was ticketed for driving under suspension and not having proof of insurance. While being ticketed, he kept reaching toward his pocket. He agreed to a search and deputies found two small jeweler’s bags with suspected meth weighing about 4 grams. He was arrested and at the jail, another bag with about 4 grams of suspected meth was found in his coat pocket, according to the affidavit of probable cause in the case.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
CORY J. WILLIAMS, 40, had his probation revoked and a five- to seven-year prison sentence reimposed for violating probation on a felony DUI conviction dating back to 2013. On June 21, 2020, he violated his probation when he was arrested in Missoula, Montana for DUI, his fourth or subsequent, unlawful restraint, fleeing or eluding a peace officer and criminal endangerment. He was sentenced for felony DUI in December 2013 and had his probation revoked in 2018. At the time, his original sentence was reimposed and suspended. He had his probation revoked, reimposed and suspended again in 2019, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
