INTERFERENCE
JOY ELDEE HASKELL, 41, entered a “cold plea” of guilty to felony interference with a peace officer at her March 2 arraignment. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey found her guilty. She was accused of being highly intoxicated, stumbling in the Campbell County Memorial Hospital parking lot June 8 and asking for rides. Officers contacted her on Sixth Street and she refused to identify herself. She asked for a ride home then became increasingly upset and started yelling at officers. She resisted arrest, pulling away from officers and falling to the ground with them on top of rocks. Once handcuffed, she had to be forced into the backseat and allegedly head butted an officer in the face when attempting to seatbelt her. The officer was treated for the injury and told by health care workers that her nose was “displaced.” The woman also fought with jail staff, who were unable to give her a breath test, according to court documents.
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
DAVID CARLTON BERRY, 52, was found fit to proceed in his aggravated assault and battery case at a March 14 review hearing. A Feb. 23 report found that Berry no longer lacked mental fitness to proceed in his case. His case was suspended March 28, 2022 after a mental examination was ordered to determine if he was fit to proceed. Berry was bound over to District Court after waiving his preliminary hearing March 8, 2022 and is accused of using two kitchen knives to threaten a man who was trying to enter his apartment building. He warned the man, who he thought was homeless, about going into the building, and when the man continued toward him, he grabbed two kitchen knives and threatened him, saying “you messed with the wrong (obscenity), dude,” according to court documents.
DRUGS
EDGAR JOHN HUME JR., 28, pleaded guilty Feb. 28 to felony meth possession, his third or subsequent offense, and moved directly to sentencing, where District Judge Matthew Castano gave him an imposed three- to five-year prison sentence to run concurrent with a prior sentence. Hume was credited with 42 days served and fined $425. Hume had his probation revoked on an original charge of meth possession, his third or subsequent offense, and had a three- to five-year sentence re-imposed Feb. 8. Healy credited him with 151 days served. Hume was originally given a suspended three- to five-year sentence, three years of supervised probation, a $1,675 fine and was ordered to complete high intensity inpatient residential substance abuse treatment then complete Adult Treatment Court at his Sept. 26 sentencing. A police officer investigating a possible attempted theft from auto on Warren Avenue about 2 a.m. March 15 saw Hume standing next to a vehicle at the Mustang Motel that was believed to be connected to a rash of thefts from cars in town. When Hume saw the officer, he went into his room. He was on supervised probation and agreed to a search of his room and car. A spoon with 0.25 grams of meth in it was found in his dresser and his backpack had a locked box that had another 0.25 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia, according to court documents. He had prior convictions for possession in 2017 and 2021, making the latest charge a felony.
ZACKERY HALL, 20, was charged March 8 in Circuit Court with felony possession with intent to deliver marijuana and misdemeanor counts of THC possession, cocaine possession and use of THC. Police made a welfare check March 7 on a man who said he had left an apartment because his brother and brother’s girlfriend had been using meth for the past few months. Officers went to the apartment and talked to the woman who invited them inside. While talking to her, they saw a marijuana bong and meth bong in plain view. While police were inside, Hall knocked on the glass door to be let inside and the woman let him in. Hall admitted to having a THC vape pen on him and smoking it before entering the apartment. Police got a search warrant and found a backpack in Hall’s room with about 22 grams of THC wax in containers of about 3.5 grams each, along with a meth pipe with residue. An Amazon package addressed to Hall had a large number of rubber containers sometimes used to package THC wax, a brand new digital scale and a number of jeweler’s bags were also in the backpack. A small container police found held 0.3 grams of cocaine, according to court documents.
KACY L. BELL, 36, waived her preliminary hearing March 28 and was bound over to District Court for felony marijuana possession. Bell was pulled over at about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11 after an officer spotted her driving a 2013 Honda with a headlight out. The officer smelled marijuana from her cab and requested another officer. He then searched the vehicle and found marijuana paraphernalia and about 1 gram of THC wax. A marijuana vape was found in her jacket pocket. She has prior possession convictions in Sheridan County from February 2009 and September 2020, according to court documents.
STRANGULATION
MICHAEL R. BREWER, 56, waived his preliminary hearing March 22 and was bound over to District Court for strangulation of a household member and misdemeanor counts of meth possession and defrauding a drug test. A woman, described as Brewer’s roommate and significant other, went to the police department March 10 to report that she and Brewer had begun fighting when she found out he had been texting another woman. She left for him to pack his things and returned while he was still there. They began arguing again. When she tried leaving, he came out behind her with a long red knife and tried stabbing her front driver’s side tire, but she was able to drive away. She stayed away for a while but returned later that night, began helping him pack then he pushed her into a couch and began choking her while he allegedly said “I am killing you,” according to a court document. She kicked Brewer away then got to her car and drove to the police department. An officer went to Brewer’s residence where he was invited inside and saw meth paraphernalia in plain sight. An officer was given permission to search the residence and found a large amount of meth paraphernalia and a container with 0.3 grams of meth. A police dog indicated that drugs were in Brewer’s parked 2005 Chevy Impala and 0.1 grams of meth were found inside. Police also found a fake penis with a rubber tube, hand warmers, a strap and synthetic urine intended to defraud a drug test. Brewer admitted to bumping into the woman, but not “strangulating” her, after retracting a statement in which he said he put his hands on her, but not to harm her, according to court documents.
FAILURE TO REGISTER
BILLY R. DEEN JR., 42, waived his preliminary hearing March 28 and was bound over to District Court on two counts of failure to register. He was arrested for driving while under the influence of alcohol Oct. 4 and Dec. 6 and it was learned that the vehicles he was in were not listed on his sex offender registry. He said he was a passenger during the first DUI and that the second happened in his wife’s car. He was told that any car he operated needed to be registered. While at the Sheriff’s Office, it was learned that the tattoo on his neck was new from the time of his Oct. 4 arrest and also not registered. He told the investigator there were no more inconsistencies but when his listed employer was contacted, the company said that Deen had last worked there Nov. 13, which was not included in his registry. On Jan. 26, a Gillette Area Classifieds post on Facebook showed Deen explaining he had started a new construction business with a friend. The new business was not listed in his registry nor were the two vehicles he had been arrested in, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
