STRANGULATION
OSCAR MIRAMONTES, 32, was given a deferred sentence Feb. 2 for strangulation of a household member. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave Miramontes three years of supervised probation, a $425 fine and ordered that he complete level two substance abuse treatment. Police went to Miramontes’ home after a woman reported talking on a video call with his fiancée who was bruised and said she had been strangled. When officers arrived, Miramontes admitted to having a few beers and peppermint schnapps. He said his fiancée took his phone but denied ever touching her. The woman spoke to another officer and was crying, with bruising, scratches and redness on her neck. She said she had been drinking when she took Miramontes’ phone and laid on the couch. That’s when she said he put his hands around her neck for 10-20 seconds, making it hard to breathe, according to court documents.
DRUGS
ERIC L. JOHNSON, 41, was given a suspended three- to five-year sentence May 4 for felony marijuana possession. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave Johnson a $1,500 fine, another $425 in fines and fees and three years of supervised probation to run concurrent to a Milwaukee Circuit Court sentence. Johnson and another Wisconsin man were caught in March 2021 with 8 pounds of marijuana when they were pulled over on Highway 50 for going 89 mph in a 70 mph zone. A drug dog indicated drugs were in the car, and the two men seemed nervous and their stories did not match up. The other man, Dwayne Brandon Hardwick, told deputies they were coming from California, while the passenger, Eric Johnson, 39, said they were on vacation and were driving back to Wisconsin from Las Vegas, according to court documents.
VICTORIA J. BROOKS, 30, was given a suspended two- to five-year sentence May 4 for felony meth possession. The sentence is to run concurrent with the sentence in a separate District Court case. Healy gave her credit for 39 days served, a $325 fine and three years of supervised probation. Brooks must complete level three substance abuse treatment. She was contacted in the passenger seat of a pickup truck Dec. 14 when officers responded to a possible domestic violence incident. A red pipe was seen in the passenger side cupholder and was determined to be a meth pipe. She said it was her boyfriend’s, who drove the truck and was suspected to be involved in the incident police responded to. A search of the truck found 42.7 grams of meth and four glass pipes. The meth was split into two separate bags, one with 27.7 grams and the other with 15 grams, which were found in a purse suspected to belong to Brooks, according to court documents.
THEFT
ALANA L. BARRIER, 58, pleaded guilty April 26 to felony theft. Causey accepted her plea and withheld judgment, per a plea deal with prosecutors that recommends a deferred sentence and three years of supervised probation. In the agreement, she agrees to pay $5,250 in restitution to a Buffalo man. She was accused of stealing $5,250 from the owner of Long’s Plumbing. Barrier was hired to collect and deposit rent payments from three tenants in the strip mall owned by the owner of Long’s Plumbing. Those payments had been made through May 2022. One of the tenants pays cash and those payments had not been made in seven months, totaling $5,250. When confronted by the owner, she said she had the money to deposit at home. She told police that she had been hiding the money from herself and that she lost it. She eventually admitted to using the money toward her rent, was having her wages garnished for medical expenses and was in over her head, according to court documents.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
MARCIE J. DEEL, 35, pleaded guilty May 4 to one count of endangering children, a felony, and misdemeanor meth possession. Healy dismissed six other counts of endangering children, per a plea agreement with prosecutors. In the deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended four- to five-year sentence and three years of supervised probation for the endangering children count and a suspended 90-day sentence with three months of supervised probation for the misdemeanor. The sentences would run concurrent to each other. If the deal is followed, Deel would have to apply for and, if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court. An anonymous report claimed Deel had been using drugs and neglecting children. Officers contacted Deel who said her children were all fine. She admitted to using meth a couple of weeks to a month prior and that there were drugs in the house. In a glasses case in her bathroom drawer was a glass pipe with meth residue and a container with about 0.8 grams of meth. She admitted to smoking meth that morning in the bathroom, according to court documents.
KIARA RAE DONALDSON, 22, was given a suspended three- to four-year sentence May 4 with full credit for a 65-day split-sentence in jail for endangering children. The sentence is to run consecutive to a Sheridan County sentence. Healy gave Donaldson a suspended $1,500 fine, $375 in other fines and fees and $300 in restitution. She must complete outpatient substance abuse treatment. Police responded Oct. 13 to a homeowner reporting that he found drugs in his residence suspected to belong to his roommate, Donaldson. Officers searched a bathroom in the home and found syringes with trace amounts of liquid meth near a baby swing. Officers got a warrant and searched Donaldson’s room, which she shares with her 4-month-old child, where they found a bag with suspected meth and a glass pipe, along with other miscellaneous drug paraphernalia, according to court documents.
CHRISTOPHER FRIELING, 37, had his probation revoked by Healy and imposed a four- to five-year prison sentence May 4 after Frieling admitted to prosecutors’ allegations that he violated his probation. Frieling had been expelled from Adult Treatment Court. He was originally sentenced in 2019 for endangering children. The revoked probation had been entered Aug. 16, 2021. Healy gave him credit for 171 days served and a $250 fine. Police searched the home he shared with Samantha Jones on May 14 at the request of the Department of Family Services, which had received reports of meth use and there were children with her at the apartment. A search turned up five syringes and two baggies with meth residue in the bedroom, along with some THC cream, according to court documents.
ESCAPE
ELIZABETH SEIWERT, 36, entered “cold pleas” of guilty to escape from official detention, a felony, at her May 8 change of plea hearing. Causey found her guilty and revoked her bond. She was accused of escaping from the Volunteers of America halfway house Oct. 7. She was due at work by 5:15 a.m. and her work supervisor reported at 6:50 a.m. that she had not shown up. Sheriff’s deputies and VOA staff were unable to contact her and she was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
