BRENNAN BAKER, 28, was given suspended three- to five-year prison sentences Jan. 31 on two counts of burglary. District Judge John R. Perry also suspended a $10,000 fine and placed him on four years of supervised probation. He ordered him to pay $1,845 in fees and to complete intensive outpatient substance abuse treatment. The burglary charges stemmed from separate instances. In one case, he went into a man’s garage on Cheryl Avenue on Oct. 8 and collected $4,947 worth of items. Those included four amplifiers, subwoofers taken from the vehicles in the garage and tools. He said he was collecting on an unpaid debt. Baker told police that the man living there owed him $250 and he was taking items so that he could sell them as payment for that debt. In the second case, he became a suspect in a Feb. 3 burglary where $25,000 worth of items were taken from an apartment while its occupants were in jail. Police got a search warrant for his home on Hannum Road and found a large number of the items, including large furniture he was using, artwork he had hung on his walls and food, which was in the cupboards and refrigerator. He said he put the items in his home for safekeeping, but the owners said they had never given him permission to do so. While searching the home, officers also found several bags of meth totaling 21.38 grams, 4.88 grams of heroin, a digital scale, baggies and 1.85 grams of MSM used to cut meth, according to court documents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.