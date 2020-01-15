DOUGLAS RAY MYERS JR., 39, pleaded guilty Dec. 17 to possession with intent to deliver marijuana, possession of meth and interference with a peace officer that stem from two separate cases. In a plea agreement, other counts of possession of meth and interference were dismissed and attorneys will jointly recommend a 2.5- to four-year prison sentence for possession with intent to deliver and a two- to three-year sentence on the meth charge — both suspended in favor of three years of supervised probation. On the interference, they’ll recommend credit for time served. District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke revoked his bond pending sentencing. Police were called April 23 to an apartment on Boxelder Road about domestic violence between a couple but learned it was only verbal. Police arrested Myers after learning there was a warrant for his arrest for failure to comply with child support, and he resisted arrest. A search of the apartment turned up an Igloo cooler under the kitchen sink that contained 70.4 grams of marijuana and “shatter” THC, with the marijuana broken into eight bags of similar weights and in several plastic containers. Three small bags with meth residue were located in a jar on a shelf near the kitchen as well as a digital scale and numerous baggies and paraphernalia. He was arrested Aug. 13 after a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper saw that his car had a severe crack in the windshield while he was driving on Highway 59. The trooper could smell marijuana in the car and had difficulty getting Myers to cooperate — to the point where Myers allegedly swallowed his car key. A search of the car turned up two bags with a total of about 34 grams of meth, THC wax, marijuana and paraphernalia, according to court documents. He had prior convictions for possession in 2001 and 2016.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.