The following divorces were granted by judges in Campbell County courts.
- Marianne Baysinger and Lawrence A. Baysinger
- Kerri Jo Avery and Benjamin Daniel Avery
- Ali Lynn Robinson and Krystal Anne Essen
- Wesley Wade Brinda and Cortney Marie Brinda
- Rebel Elizabeth Miller and Robert Alton Miller Jr.
- Nichole Marie Ivester and Bobby Ray Ivester
- Timothy Russell Lewis and Shantel Marie Lewis
- Nicholas Lee Osgood and Jennifer Helen-Kay Osgood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.