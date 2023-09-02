AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
AUSTON D. COY, 35, was given an imposed four- to 10-year sentence for aggravated assault and battery and three to five years for possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, both concurrent, at his Aug. 15 sentencing hearing. District Judge Matthew Castano gave him credit for 76 days served, $675 in fines and recommended him for the intensive treatment unit. Coy was suspected of sideswiping a man’s car and pulling a knife on him after an argument over owed money. Coy allegedly pulled a two- to three-inch fixed-blade knife from a leather sheath and approached the man whose car he later hit. The other man said he ran into the house and tried to lock the door when Coy continued toward him with the knife then started ramming his shoulder into the door. “We could go one on one but I wasn’t going to let him shank me,” the man told officers. When the man said he would call police, Coy allegedly pushed an air conditioning unit into the residence from the outside and sideswiped the man’s car, according to court documents. Coy was also accused of hitting a man in the back of the head and assaulting him outside of the Sundance Lounge at about 12:30 a.m. July 15. A man told police he saw someone who owed him $40 inside the bar. The other man was gambling and would not give him the money. The victim eventually agreed to follow the man to his car in the parking lot to get the money. While walking to the car, the man claimed to have been hit in the head and attacked by Coy. Coy allegedly attacked the man while on the ground and continued attacking him after a woman had intervened to break up the fight. The man got a concussion, bit through his lip and was told he had a hairline fracture in his skull, according to court documents.
SEXUAL EXPLOITATION
BRENT C. WHITE, 60, was given imposed five- to 10-year and 4.5- to five-year sentences, to run concurrent, for attempted sexual exploitation of a child and meth possession, respectively, at his Aug. 15 sentencing. Castano gave him credit for 191 days served and $1,175 in fines and fees. He pleaded guilty April 26 to attempted sexual exploitation of a child and meth possession. Castano found him guilty and dismissed a count each of attempted sexual exploitation of a child and felony THC possession, per plea negotiations. In a plea agreement, prosecutors had recommended an imposed seven- to 10-year sentence for attempted sexual exploitation of a child, according to court documents.
STRANGULATION
AARON K. BALDWIN, 33, was given a suspended three- to five-year sentence Aug. 1 for strangulation of a household member. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey also suspended a $5,000 fine and ordered Baldwin to pay $675 in other fines and fees and $380 in restitution to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Baldwin also received credit for time served, 16 days, for felony counts of false imprisonment and destruction of property and was placed on three years of supervised probation. Sheriff’s deputies were called to the area of the Senior Center in Wright on Nov. 30 for the report of a man, later identified as Baldwin, passed out near a pole on Reno Drive. The man was allegedly acting strange and ran away when confronted by other people, before deputies arrived, but left his wallet behind. Baldwin was contacted at his residence and denied the wallet was his or that he was Aaron Baldwin. He then shut the door and yelled about not wanting to go to prison. He got more upset and then punched his hand through a glass window near which deputies were standing outside of. Baldwin allegedly threatened to kill the deputies after punching his hand through the window. He eventually came outside and was arrested. Once handcuffed, he tried freeing his hands and ripped out the cord to the camera, valued at more than $1,000, in a deputy patrol car on the way to the jail. A few days prior, Baldwin’s wife, who was pregnant, had reported that he grabbed her by the neck during an argument, according to court documents.
ESCAPE
ELIZABETH SEIWERT, 37, was given an imposed two- to three-year sentence Aug. 1 for escape from official detention. Causey gave her credit for 176 days served, a $2,000 fine and $325 in other fines and fees. She also owes $200 to the Campbell County jail for the cost of extradition. She escaped from the Volunteers of America halfway house Oct. 7. She was due at work by 5:15 a.m. and her work supervisor reported at 6:50 a.m. that she had not shown up. Sheriff’s deputies and VOA staff were unable to contact her and she was entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person, according to court documents.
DRUGS
Causey remanded a felony marijuana possession charge against KACY L. BELL, 37, down to Circuit Court in an order filed Aug. 3. Bell was pulled over at about 9:30 p.m. Feb. 11 after an officer spotted her driving a 2013 Honda with a headlight out. The officer smelled marijuana from her cab and requested another officer. He then searched the vehicle and found marijuana paraphernalia and about 1 gram of THC wax. A marijuana vape was found in her jacket pocket. She has prior possession convictions in Sheridan County from February 2009 and September 2020, according to court documents.
ANDREW H. RICHWINE, 34, pleaded guilty July 19 to a felony count of fentanyl possession. Causey dismissed remaining felony counts of meth, liquid meth and Alprazolam possession and misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession and use of a controlled substance, per plea negotiations. The terms of the plea deal were not on electronic file with District Court. Police responded to the report of a man smoking fentanyl in a white Ford Escape parked outside of the Ramada Inn about 7:30 p.m. Jan. 13. No one was in the SUV when an officer arrived. There were two small blue pills stamped “M,” suspected as fentanyl “blues,” and tin foil with burn residue. Another pill was visible inside. The SUV remotely unlocked while the officer was near it and TORI B. SHEPARD, 39, and Richwine turned the corner toward the vehicle, but turned around and fled when they saw the officer. The officer told them to stop and they listened. Shepard denied having been in the vehicle that day. Richwine said the property in the SUV was his and it was searched, where 0.1 grams of liquid meth and three fentanyl pills were found. Shepard was searched at jail and eight fentanyl pills were found in her keychain. Police then searched their room at the Ramada Inn and found 111 fentanyl pills, about 6 grams of crystal meth, 3.5 grams of marijuana and 1 Xanax pill. There were various pieces of drug paraphernalia in the room as well. In all, officers found 121 fentanyl pills, 6 grams of crystal meth, 0.1 grams of liquid meth, 3.5 grams of marijuana and one Xanax pill, according to court documents.
MELISSA M. CROKIN, 38, pleaded guilty July 19 to felony possession of amphetamine pills and misdemeanor meth possession. Causey accepted her felony plea and withheld judgment, per a plea deal with prosecutors that recommends a deferred sentence with three years of supervised probation. He found Crokin guilty of the misdemeanor and dismissed a felony count of liquid meth possession. With the deferred sentence, prosecutors recommend Crokin apply for, and if accepted, completes Adult Treatment Court. They recommend 90 days in jail, with all but 14 days suspended and minus credit for time served, along with another year of supervised probation. She was arrested at about 4:45 a.m. April 20 after someone reported a suspicious white SUV driving around slowly on Oedekoeven Road with no license plates. When the caller drove down to the road, the SUV turned back toward Highway 14-16, stopped at Recluse Road and shut off its lights. A Sheriff’s deputy drove north and called the person who spotted the vehicle, saying to keep watching the vehicle. The caller said the vehicle would turn down random roads and shut off its lights. The deputy found the SUV, pulled it over and found Crokin behind the wheel with a passenger. The deputy described Crokin as anxious and unable to sit still. There were a number of bags in the vehicle and power tools laying in the cab. She said she was trying to fix her door. Crokin allowed deputies to search the SUV and found a krong, used to smoke meth, in the center console. A glasses case beside the krong had 0.45 grams of meth. About 17.26 grams of blue pills, identified as amphetamine and dextroamphetamine pills, were found too. The liquid in the krong was measured as 51.5 milliliters, according to court documents.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
JULIAN F. CARBAJAL, 27, pleaded guilty July 19 to driving while under the influence of alcohol, a felony for his fourth or subsequent offense. In a plea deal, prosecutors agreed to dismiss three Circuit Court charges and that Carbajal can argue sentencing at his Oct. 10 hearing before District Judge Stuart S. Healy III. He was pulled over at about 1:30 p.m. April 24 after a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper saw him turn left onto South Garner Lake Road into the right lane, instead of the left lane, and narrowly missed the trooper’s patrol car. Carbajal allegedly showed signs of drunkenness and said he had just left home to go to the store. The 1996 Buick did not have an ignition interlock device as required due to his past DUIs. Prior to being pulled over, someone called him in as a suspected drunken driver. He denied drinking alcohol and performed poorly on field sobriety tests. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.28%. He had three prior DUI convictions, all in Campbell County: two in 2015 and one in 2017, according to court documents.
THEFT
DIANE M. SIMURDAK, 39, was given a suspended three- to five-year sentence and suspended $5,000 fine Aug. 1 for felony theft. Causey ordered that she pay $1,121 in restitution to Ulta Beauty, complete substance abuse treatment and serve three years of supervised probation. Simurdak also received $275 in other fines and fees. Police responded Jan. 1 to a suspicious person report at Ulta Beauty. An employee reported that prior shoplifting suspects had returned to the store, with the woman matching Simurdak’s description, who was suspected of stealing items valued at $1,121 from the store Dec. 29. Simurdak and a man were pulled over in a white pickup truck and she gave a false name. She was shown photos of the alleged incident and denied being the person depicted. Another officer returned after getting more information from the store and Simurdak admitted to him that she was the woman in the photos. She pulled cigarettes from her purse that had the name “Diane” written on the package and claimed she got them from a friend. She began using her iPhone, which showed the officer in plain view that its username was Diane Simurdak. She was arrested for the shoplifting incident and interference for giving a false name, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
