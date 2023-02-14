Snow along with gusty winds at times. Morning high of 29F with temps falling to near 20. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
KEVIN A. REYES, 19, pleaded guilty Jan. 19 to felony counts of aggravated burglary and burglary, and misdemeanor counts of attempted criminal entry, interference with a peace officer, destruction of property and two counts of criminal entry. A plea agreement recommends concurrent imposed five- to 10-year sentences for aggravated burglary and burglary, with the right to argue for a lesser sentence, including the Youthful Offender Transition Program, aka Boot Camp. In the deal, prosecutors recommend time served for the five misdemeanor convictions. Reyes is accused of breaking into numerous vehicles and stealing an array of items, including cash and guns. Police responded at about 2 a.m. Sept. 7 for the report of a man in a hoodie, mask and backpack fleeing on a bicycle after trying to break into a car. An officer saw the man, later identified as Reyes, jump a fence into someone’s backyard. Reyes then jumped another fence into another yard. A homeowner gave permission for police to search his shed, where officers found Reyes hiding inside. He had $131 in various bills, Marlboro cigarettes, a marijuana pipe and a purple sex toy with a charger, among other items. He allegedly told officers that he had broken into 15-20 vehicles and stolen various items that night. He said he had a backpack, which he directed officers to, in one of the yards he ran through. Inside the backpack, officers found more items, including brass knuckles and a Sig Sauer .22 pistol, all of which he admitted to stealing that night. Several people reported that their vehicles had been broken into that morning. One woman had video of Reyes allegedly entering her parked truck and trying to enter other locked vehicles. Among other items, a Walther CCWM2 handgun was missing from the center console. The next day, a woman reported to police that her Sig Sauer pistol was missing. She provided the serial number which matched the gun Reyes was found with, according to court documents.
