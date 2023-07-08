STRANGULATION
MACKENZIE LLOYD BENNETT, 23, had his probation revoked for an original charge of strangulation of a household member and was given an imposed three- to five-year sentence June 12 for the violation. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey gave him a $4,000 fine and $750 in public defender fees. Bennett was credited with 58 days served and recommended for the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp. He had been kicked out of Adult Treatment Court in May. The original charge stems from Nov. 5, 2020 when his ex-girlfriend told police that she woke up to find Bennett standing in her bedroom three days after they had broken up. Earlier, he’d been texting her, trying to mend the relationship. She told him she wanted him to leave her home and he shoved her against a wall and grabbed her neck with both hands. She found it difficult to breathe, according to court documents.
CHILD ABUSE
KAMIE LYNN HULTBERG, 38, was given a suspended four- to five-year sentence June 27 for felony child abuse. She was convicted by a jury April 7 following a three-day trial. Causey ordered Hultberg to four years of supervised probation and that she complete substance abuse treatment, including applying for, and if accepted, completing Adult Treatment Court. Hultberg was given a suspended $4,000 fine, ordered to pay $425 in fines and fees and $1,000 in public defender fees. On Nov. 14, she was arrested after allegedly hitting her 13-year-old daughter in the head 10 to 15 times. Hultberg had been drinking until 11 p.m. that day when she was driven home. When she arrived, she noticed her kids were not there. She called her oldest daughter, who was with her two younger sisters at her boyfriend’s friend’s house. Hultberg picked up the kids, and on the drive back home, she started arguing with the oldest daughter about being home by 9 p.m., which was her curfew. She grabbed the girl by the hair and tried to hit her. When they got home, Hultberg went into her daughter’s room, grabbed her daughter by the hair and punched her. She hit her daughter 10 to 15 times in the back of the head. Hultberg admitted to officers that she hit her daughter, but later tried to go back on this statement. She was drunk, and after taking a portable breath test, her blood alcohol content was 0.25%, according to court documents.
Deadly weapon
SHACARA O. JONES, 31, was given a deferred sentence June 28 for possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent, meaning that if she successfully completed two years of supervised probation, the charge will be dismissed. Causey also fined her $425. Jones is accused of trying to hit her husband with a car at least two times. Witnesses told Sheriff’s deputies that Jones tried hitting her husband multiple times with the car and that she hit him once. Her black Honda with Florida plates was found at the Wright Hotel. After first giving deputies a false name of her husband, Jones eventually confirmed his name but denied hitting him with the car. She said that after she acted like she would hit him with the car, her husband went inside the house, returned with a shotgun and pointed it at her. Her children were placed with the Department of Family Services. Deputies searched her residence and found a shotgun at the time, but not her husband, according to court documents.
THEFT
MICHAEL A. MAERZ, 41, pleaded guilty to a felony count of unlawful use of a credit card June 14 and had a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a credit card dismissed, per plea negotiations. Prosecutors recommend a suspended three- to five-year sentence, three years of supervised probation and that he pay full restitution to a woman. The owner of Cranes Commercial Tire in Gillette reported that someone had charged a seldom-used credit card 28 times for $1,657.88, from Oct. 27 through Nov. 2. All of the charges were made at the Walmart in Gillette. After finding those charges, she checked another business credit card and found six charges totaling $634.55 from Oct. 14 through Oct. 30. Those charges came from various food establishments around Gillette. She suspected Maerz because she had recently fired him and that he had access to her purse, where the credit cards were kept. Walmart gave police 12 videos of Maerz using a blue credit card matching the one that had been charged. Walmart staff said that Maerz appeared to often make cash-back transactions, where he would receive $100 increments from the card. Maerz told police via email that he had permission to use the card and rescheduled a meeting with them multiple times before the arrest warrant was sought, according to court documents.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
TYSON S. WILLIAMS, 37, was given a suspended three- to five-year sentence June 5 for endangering children, a felony. District Judge Matthew Castano gave him three years of supervised probation, a $375 fine and $750 in public defender fees. Williams must complete level two substance abuse treatment and apply for, and if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court. Police responded to the Campbell County Medical group pediatric clinic March 2 for the report of a patient’s parent, NATASHA L. PARKINSON, 35, who appeared high. An officer went to her address and Williams answered the front door. The officer suspected Williams of being on meth based on his disheveled clothing, body tremors, slurred speech and other indicators. Parkinson came to the door and said her child had a physical at the clinic. When the officer said the clinic had suspected she was on drugs, she said she had not used in a while, then admitted to using a few days ago. Eventually she admitted to using meth that morning. Williams said he had not used in a month and that he was about to start a new job out of town. Parkinson took the officer to their room and gave him a bag with about 1 gram of meth and a pipe. Williams admitted to using meth with Parkinson that morning while the kids were asleep. There were three kids in their home, ages 9 to 16, according to court documents.
ESCAPE
GWEN M. TIMM, 22, pleaded guilty to escape from official detention June 7 and proceeded directly to sentencing, where Castano gave her an imposed two- to three-year sentence to run concurrent to a Natrona County case. Timm was also credited with 75 days served and fined $300. She’s accused of escaping from the Volunteers of America halfway house. Sheriff’s deputies went to the halfway house March 18 after an employee reported that Timm was scheduled to work from 2-9 a.m. at Flying J but never showed up to work. She was originally charged and sentenced for delivery of a controlled substance, according to court documents.
FAILURE TO REGISTER
CALEB A. HUYCK, 31, pleaded guilty to failure to register at his June 26 arraignment and reached a plea deal in which prosecutors recommend a suspended two- to five-year sentence and three years of supervised probation. He missed a scheduled appointment to update his Campbell County Sex Offender Registry with new employment status and didn’t call to reschedule. A Sheriff’s Office investigator learned in late March that Huyck last worked at his listed job at Common Cents on Feb. 8. Huyck was sentenced for failure to register in September 2019. He was convicted of 12 counts of sexual exploitation of children for child pornography in 2011, according to court documents.
CONTEMPT
JODI ALLA HAGER, 31, pleaded guilty to contempt allegations June 15 accusing her of failing to meet terms of her Department of Family Services case plan. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III gave her a 90-day jail sentence, with 60 days suspended and 30 to serve, a $50 fine and three months of probation upon release, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
