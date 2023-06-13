CIRCUIT COURT
TROPHY GAME
LARAMIE LEWIS, 23, was found guilty March 23 of knowingly taking antlered or horned big or trophy game. Circuit Judge Paul S. Phillips ordered her to pay $6,000 in restitution, on top of handing down a suspended 180-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $300 fine.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
JOSHUA ALAN COSSETTE, 43, was found guilty May 31 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, three years of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
JESSE MATHEWS, 31, was found guilty May 24 of DUI, his third offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 140 suspended, credit for four and 36 days left to serve. Mathews was also fined $2,770 and placed on three years of unsupervised probation.
TIMOTHY G. HUTTON, 66, was found guilty May 23 of DUI, his third offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 150 suspended, credit for three and 27 days remaining to serve. Hutton was fined $3,320 and placed on a year of unsupervised probation.
MATTHEW D. FIETEK, 23, was found guilty May 23 of driving while under the influence of alcohol and reckless driving. Phillips gave him suspended 120- and 60-day sentences, to run concurrent, a year of unsupervised probation and a $1,240 fine.
LANCE MULLEN, 22, was found guilty May 25 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
HUNTER HARRISON, 22, was found guilty May 18 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
MARGARET FIRKS, 37, was found guilty May 18 of DUI. Phillips gave her a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
CHRISTOPHER A. HANSON, 25, was found guilty May 18 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $400 fine.
ELIZABETH M. NEPSTAD, 24, was found guilty May 11 of DUI. Bartlett gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
CLINTON J. ELLIS, 43, was found guilty May 11 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
EION LANGE, 23, was found guilty May 11 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
JESSE SOVEY, 37, was found guilty May 11 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $570 fine.
LUCAS A. SPURGEON, 35, was found guilty Feb. 1 of DUI of alcohol and a controlled substance. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 166 days suspended, credit for three and 11 days left to serve. The sentence is set to run concurrent to a prior sentence.
SAMUEL J. VANBERKOM, 36, was found guilty May 11 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, with credit for seven days, a year of unsupervised probation and a $520 fine.
ALONZO ALVERADO-TORRES, 35, was found guilty May 15 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
RONALD D. GRIMM, 71, was found guilty May 9 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, two years of unsupervised probation and a $1,120 fine.
DANIEL GOULD JR., 24, was found guilty April 3 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 173 days suspended, credit for three and four days to serve. Gould was fined $1,020 and given two years of supervised probation.
AMANDA CARLTON, 31, was found guilty May 10 of DUI, her second offense within 10 years. Bartlett gave her a suspended 180-day sentence, with credit for 12 days served, two years of unsupervised probation and a $520 fine.
EDWARD J. PUCKETT, 44, was found guilty May 10 of DUI of a controlled substance. Phillips gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, with credit for five days, three years of unsupervised probation and a $1,020 fine.
JUSTIN IVAN BLASZKOWSKI, 29, was found guilty March 23 of DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him 180 days in jail, with 173 days suspended, credit for three and four days left to serve. Blaskzkowski also was fined $1,020 and given two years of unsupervised probation.
BRENT EDWARDS, 41, was found guilty April 27 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
MICHAEL DEWITT, 21, was found guilty June 1 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, 11 months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
CHANCE BOND, 51, was found guilty March 27 of DUI. Bartlett gave him a 90-day sentence, with 83 days suspended, credit for three and four days left to serve. Bond received six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
JOSHUA S. KNIGGE, 22, was found guilty June 1 of DUI. Phillips gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
ELUDING
GRANT J. GERK, 37, was found guilty May 19 of fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement and DUI, his second offense within 10 years. Phillips gave him concurrent 180-day sentences, with 173 days suspended, credit for four and three days left to serve. Gerk was fined $420 and placed on three years of unsupervised probation.
CHRISTOPHER MARQUARD, 19, was found guilty May 15 of fleeing or deluding police, interference with a peace officer, reckless driving and driving under suspension. Bartlett gave him 180 days in jail, with 150 days suspended, credit for two and 28 days left to serve. Marquard was also fined $730 and ordered to six months of unsupervised probation.
DRUGS
KENNETH L. FERNALD, 54, was found guilty May 25 of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave him a suspended 45-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $120 fine.
MICHEL ORMSBY, 48, was found guilty May 25 of marijuana possession. Bartlett gave her a suspended 30-day jail sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $520 fine.
JESSICA HIPPLE, 36, was found guilty May 11 of using meth. Bartlett gave her a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $110 fine.
JAMES COMSTOCK, 57, was found guilty May 8 of use of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
KARI LEE HAYES, 34, was found guilty May 8 of marijuana possession. Bartlett gave her a suspended 90-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $620 fine.
ZACHARIAH LARSON, 18, was found guilty April 24 of possession of a controlled substance. Bartlett gave him a suspended 365-day jail sentence, a year of supervised probation and a $670 fine.
JONATHON NICHOLAS, 19, was found guilty April 26 of possession of crystal meth. Phillips gave him a suspended 60-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $770 fine.
BRIANNA NASH, 22, was found guilty April 26 of marijuana possession. Phillips gave her a $470 fine.
CRIMINAL ENTRY
CORINE L. ANTON, 33, was found guilty May 25 of criminal entry and destruction of property. Bartlett gave her a suspended three-day jail sentence, six months of unsupervised probation, a $440 fine and $580 in restitution due by Aug. 31.
INTERFERENCE
RUBY A. MAKI, 52, was found guilty June 1 of interference with a peace officer. Phillips gave her a suspended 14-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $220 fine.
LOYAL E. BROWN, 57, was found guilty May 17 of interference with a peace officer. Bartlett gave him two days in jail, with credit for both days served, and a $170 fine.
ADAN TOOHEY, 17, was found guilty May 16 of interference. Bartlett gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $870 fine.
TYANNA J. ARCHULETA, 23, was found guilty May 15 of interference. Bartlett gave her 40 days in jail, with 30 days suspended, credit for three and seven days left to serve. Archuleta was fined $720.
JUSTIN D. MASSEY, 42, was found guilty May 9 of interference. Bartlett was given a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $220 fine.
PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION
WESLEY WALTER STOREY, 40, was found guilty May 22 of violating a protection order. Phillips gave him credit for 145 days served in jail.
TYLER R. RUDOLPH, 27, was found guilty May 18 of violating a protection order. Bartlett gave him a suspended 18-day jail sentence, with credit for four days served, six months of unsupervised probation and a $720 fine.
DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY
CHRISTINA M. GETHER, 42, was found guilty May 18 of destruction of property. Phillips gave her credit for three days served in jail, six months of unsupervised probation, a $245 fine and $580 in restitution due Aug. 31.
DAVID EYNON, 39, was found guilty March 20 of destruction of property and domestic battery. Bartlett gave him concurrent suspended 30-day sentences, six months of unsupervised probation, a $640 fine and $900 in restitution due Oct. 26.
DOMESTIC BATTERY
BRANDON LEE NOVOTNY, 29, was found guilty May 22 of domestic battery. Bartlett gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, with credit for six days, six months of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
ARNALDO GONZALEZ MARDIAGA, 34, was found guilty May 8 of domestic battery. Phillips gave him 116 days in jail.
BATTERY
ANTHONY F. THOMPSON, 43, was found guilty May 22 of battery. Phillips gave him a suspended 90-day sentence, a year of unsupervised probation and a $420 fine.
UNLAWFUL CONTACT
VINCENT M. CORNELL, 47, was found guilty May 11 of unlawful contact. Bartlett gave him a suspended 180-day sentence, with credit for 48 days served, six months of unsupervised probation and a $670 fine.
KELLI O’DEA, 46, was found guilty May 9 of unlawful contact. Phillips gave her a suspended 60-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $220 fine.
CATHERIN HOWARD, 18, was found guilty June 1 of two counts of unlawful contact. Bartlett gave her suspended 30-day sentences, concurrent, six months of unsupervised probation and a $540 fine. Howard was ordered to pay $2,479.17 in restitution.
BREACH OF PEACE
ALEXANDER HAYDEN ROUSAVILLE, 25, was found guilty May 15 of breach of peace. Phillips gave him a $320 fine.
DEREK MATTHEW SCHAFF, 39, was found guilty May 10 of breach of peace. Phillips gave him a suspended 10-day sentence, with credit for two days, six months of unsupervised probation and a $470 fine.
ANSON D. SLATTERY, 51, was found guilty April 24 of breach of peace. Phillips gave him seven days in jail, with credit for one day served, and about a year of unsupervised probation.
CRIMINAL TRESPASS
DANIEL SNYDER, 31, was found guilty May 16 of criminal trespassing. Phillips gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $720 fine.
CURTIS W. SCHOLTEN, 30, was found guilty June 1 of criminal trespassing. Phillips gave him a suspended 30-day sentence, six months of unsupervised probation and a $320 fine.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.