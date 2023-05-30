THEFT
DEVON EISCHEID, 18, pleaded guilty to felony theft and a count of misdemeanor theft May 8. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey dismissed felony counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, aggravated burglary and theft, per plea negotiations. In a plea agreement, prosecutors recommend an imposed nine- to 10-year prison sentence for the felony and 180 days in jail for the misdemeanor. The sentences are to run concurrent, with the jail suspended that isn’t covered by time served. They’ll recommend Eischeid serve the prison time in the Youthful Offender Transition Program, also known as Boot Camp. In the deal, he agrees to pay $900 in restitution to two Gillette men jointly with his co-defendant, Racer Stahla. Eischeid can argue for a lesser punishment at his sentencing. He was accused of stealing about $1,380 in property from an apartment in May. The victim returned to his apartment May 22 and was missing $900 in cash, a size 9.5 pair of purple and tan Anderson Bean boots, a knife, Bluetooth speakers, blue jeans and a welding helmet. One of the victim’s friends bought the Anderson Bean boots from Eischeid for $700, then returned them once he realized they were stolen. That friend said he drove Eischeid to the apartment May 20. Eischeid told him that it was his apartment that he was locked out of, so he needed to climb through the window. The friend then drove away, leaving Eischeid alone in the apartment. Eischeid was contacted by police July 27 and admitted to entering the apartment and stealing the items, claiming he had been looking for guns, according to court documents.
APRIL D. JAROS, 47, was charged April 24 in Circuit Court with theft and three counts of forgery, all felonies. She is accused of stealing more than $2,400 from another woman’s bank account through multiple transactions and forging three checks of $300 apiece. The charges included $2,279.07 in attempted gambling deposits on a website, almost $300 in DoorDash purchases and $115 in raffle entries to Built USA. A woman reported March 31 that she was alerted by her bank of suspicious charges totaling $15,701.09 from 161 transactions made from Feb. 1 through March 31. The transactions made through DoorDash were linked to Jaros, including her email address. The online gambling transactions were linked to an account with Jaros’ email address, as were the charges to Built USA. The woman said she gave her debit card to Jaros while at Wyoming Downs on Westover Road to withdraw cash from the ATM for both of them. The card wasn’t returned until March 31 and the woman said every time she asked Jaros to return it, she would make an excuse. There were three checks deposited to the woman’s account, marked as insufficient funds, that were tied back to Jaros and linked with cash withdrawals she allegedly made. Jaros denied making the majority of the charges. She said she would often gamble with the woman and made every one of the transactions at the woman’s request, according to court documents.
FELON WITH FIREARM
DEONANDRE D. WOODS, 43, was charged April 24 in Circuit Court with felon in possession of a firearm. ANESSE M. PALMER, 41, was charged April 24 in Circuit Court with two counts of endangering children, meth and THC possession, all felonies. Woods called police April 23 to report finding drugs in his wife’s closet. He said she had been acting strange lately and that he found a number of jeweler’s bags with residue, meth pipes and a bag with about 7.3 grams of meth. A search warrant was granted for their black GMC Sierra parked in the driveway where a loaded .40 caliber magazine was found in the center console. Another warrant was granted for their home where police found a Ruger .40 handgun with an extra magazine matching the one found in the vehicle. Woods said the gun belonged to a friend who stayed in the house sometimes. He has felony convictions for stalking and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disqualifying him from owning a gun. During the search, a THC vape pen with a cartridge roughly two-thirds full was found. Palmer denied the drugs were hers and would not take a drug test. She said she didn’t know what Woods was capable of and that he could have put drugs in her food or her DNA on the paraphernalia. There were two children, ages 12 and 6, in the home, according to court documents.
DRUGS
DERYK W. LARA, 27, was charged May 15 in Circuit Court with felony cocaine possession, for his third or subsequent possession offense, and misdemeanor counts of use of a controlled substance and criminal entry. Employees at Boot Hill Legendary Nightclub said people at the bar found a man, later identified as Lara, naked from the waist down in a bathroom. They had him get dressed before he left. When he was kicked out, they watched him try entering multiple vehicles and was last seen walking south. Another call came in soon after reporting a man kicking at another man’s apartment door nearby. Officers arrived and found Lara who appeared drunk and on drugs. When asked the last time he took drugs, Lara said “it’s been a minute.” They found a bag with trace amounts of white powder and Lara said he forgot it was in his pocket, and also couldn’t remember being at Boot Hill. He was arrested and officers learned Lara had previously been given a trespass notice from Boot Hill. Lara eventually said he remembered being there that night, according to court documents.
BENJAMIN B. STOREY, 37, was charged May 1 in Circuit Court with meth possession, a felony for his third or subsequent offense, and a misdemeanor count of defrauding a drug and alcohol screening test. He was arrested for a Campbell County warrant April 28 while Sheriff’s deputies were responding to an assault report on Sioux Avenue. Neighbors said they had seen drugs in a shop that Story was living out of when they went to check on a whining dog inside the shop. He had apparently been given permission to work out of the shop, but he did not have permission to live there. A bag with suspected meth was found inside on top of a water heater. A search warrant was granted and deputies searched the shop and nearby camper belonging to Storey. A tube found next to Storey’s bed had a large chunk of crystal meth, which later weighed about 2.5 grams. The bag found on the water heater had about 4.6 grams of meth. A small plastic bottle with a temperature gauge with suspected urine was found in the shop too. Storey has a possession conviction from Campbell County in 2017 and two in 2019, according to court documents.
DRUNKEN DRIVING
MICHEAL D. LONG, 35, was charged May 8 in Circuit Court with felon driving while under the influence, his fourth or subsequent offense within 10 years. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a drunk man stumbling around and jumping fences into backyards near Cattle Drive. Deputies found Long behind a residence and he said he was staying with a friend and forgot his keys. He had slurred speech and smelled of alcohol, and there was a can of Twisted Tea at his feet. Two people who live nearby said they saw Long pull into a parking lot in a blue 2011 Hyundai Elantra about 20 minutes before deputies arrived. They said he had a yellow can in his hand and was stumbling at the time. Long’s car keys were found in his front pocket. His driver’s license was revoked through Jan. 14, 2026. He refused field sobriety tests and was arrested. He had previous DUI convictions in Sweetwater County in December 2014 and January 2018 and in Campbell County in January 2018 and March 2023, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
