ANDREW WAYNE BLAKE, 33, pleaded guilty May 6 to possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies and possession of meth, both felonies. He also pleaded guilty in a separate case to criminal entry and interference with a peace officer, both misdemeanors. In a plea agreement, counts of misdemeanor possession of marijuana and felony possession of meth were dismissed. Attorneys will jointly recommend an imposed 2.5- to three-year prison sentence for having a firearm and an imposed three- to five-year sentence for possessing meth. They also recommend an imposed 120 days each in jail for the misdemeanors, which are to be served concurrent to each other but consecutive to the felonies. He also must pay restitution. The plea deal also is contingent upon prosecutors getting a letter of non-prosecution of Blake from the federal government relating to the facts and circumstances of the case. Blake was pulled over Oct. 23 on Gurley Avenue for having an expired license plate and driving with a suspended license. There also was a warrant for his arrest for failure to appear for having an expired registration and no insurance. Near the center console, deputies found a Remington model 710 .210 Win rifle and nine kinds of ammunition for various guns. He is disqualified from having firearms. Also near the center console of the 2002 Honda Odyssey was a marijuana dispensary container with 0.49 grams of pot and two glass meth pipes, one of which still had some meth in it, according to court documents.
