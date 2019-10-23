JAQUELINE S. TEST, 39, aka Jaqueline S. Oliver, was sentenced Aug. 22 to five to 15 years in prison for possession with intent to deliver meth (credit for 190 days served). It will be consecutive to a 30- to 42-month sentence for delivery of meth, which was reimposed after she violated her probation. District Judge Thomas W. Rumpke recommended she be placed in the Intensive Care Unit at prison. She was arrested in February after police were contacted by Probation and Parole officers, who thought it was odd that she was dropped off there and the person driving her car parked across the street like it was trying to hide. A search of the car turned up two bags of meth weighing about 17 grams along with other drugs, with those charges later dismissed in a plea agreement. When they went to her home to search, two people fled or tried to flee out the back door and they found 67 syringes and more jewelers bags, which led them to believe she was involved in trafficking, according to court documents. The delivery charge was from 2015 when she sold meth to a confidential informant, according to court documents.
