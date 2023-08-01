DRUGS
NOAH G. LEWIS, 21, waived his preliminary hearing July 17 and was bound over to District Court for felony counts of meth possession, possession with intent to deliver meth and endangering children. He was charged May 30 in Circuit Court. He’s accused of having meth inside a prescription pill bottle and messaging a 14-year-old girl about it. A man called Lewis in when he found the bottle, which deputies confirmed had a bag of meth inside of it. The man showed deputies screenshots of Snapchat messages between Lewis and the man’s 14-year-old daughter in which Lewis had told the girl where to find the pill bottle. There were three bags inside totaling about 17 grams. “There was half a o in that mf,” Lewis allegedly wrote in one Snapchat message, describing half an ounce. He was arrested later by Gillette police and when questioned by a Sheriff’s Office investigator, said he had taken the meth from another man who had wronged him, then asked to speak to a lawyer, according to court documents.
BRENDA L. SPEER, 49, waived her preliminary hearing July 12 and was bound over to District Court on felony counts of meth and liquid meth possession. She’s accused of having liquid and crystal meth hidden in a wallet she asked a Sheriff’s deputy to retrieve for her. A man called to ask Sheriff’s deputies to trespass Donna Farley from his residence but by the time they arrived, she was gone and deputies couldn’t find her. The man said he and his ex-wife, Speer, had been arguing about Farley and it was agreed that deputies would give Speer a ride into town to stay with her sister. When she got to the car, Speer said she forgot her wallet and a deputy went to get it. Another deputy searched the wallet for weapons and found a syringe loaded with liquid meth. He then found four baggies with crystal meth tucked into the wallet. The four bags totaled more than 6.5 grams with packaging and the syringe had just over 30 millimeters of liquid meth according to court documents.
INTERFERENCE
AARON G. KISER, 24, waived his preliminary hearing July 12 and was bound over to District Court on two counts of felony interference with a peace officer. He’s accused of punching a jail officer in the face and causing another to break his hand while detaining Kiser. Kiser was booked into the Campbell County Jail the night of July 2 for public intoxication. A breath test showed his blood alcohol content was 0.321% and he was initially cooperative with jail officers. But when he saw a Gillette police officer, he allegedly became upset and used his fist to block the cell door from closing. Two officers went to move him from the doorway and he punched one of them in the face. Another officer then took Kiser to the ground and in the process tore a tendon in his pinky, which would require surgery to regain use, according to court documents.
CHILD ENDANGERMENT
CHELCEA L. WOODS, 25, was given consecutive three- to five-year sentences for felony marijuana and endangering children convictions July 5. District Judge James M. “Mike” Causey suspended each sentence and placed Woods on four years of supervised probation, gave her $4,000 in suspended fines and $1,075 in other fines and fees. Causey gave her credit for 64 days served and ordered that she apply for, and if accepted, complete Adult Treatment Court. She was accused of using meth while looking after a 2-month-old child. Police went to Woods’ home in January with Department of Family Services agents after the complaint of Woods using drugs. Her boyfriend answered the door and let them in. They saw a jar of marijuana in the kitchen in plain sight. Woods admitted to using meth and said she still had some in her room. Police found meth and marijuana which Woods claimed were hers. There was about 2.1 grams of meth and 17.5 grams of marijuana, with packaging. She admitted to using meth and marijuana earlier that day while looking after the 2-month-old. She has prior possession convictions from Sweetwater County in 2018 and 2019 and Natrona County in November 2019, according to court documents.
JUSTINA LYNNE MCNALLY, 31, pleaded guilty June 27 to contempt of court allegations that she did not comply with Department of Family Services requirements and was found in contempt. Causey gave her a suspended 90-day sentence, 90 days of probation and a $50 fine. She was given a suspended two- to four-year sentence in May 2022 and placed on two years of supervised probation for endangering children, according to court documents.
FAILURE TO REGISTER,
JOHN RAY HARRISON, 54, pleaded guilty June 14 to failure to register as a sex offender. In a plea deal, prosecutors recommend a suspended two- to three-year sentence and three years of supervised probation. Prosecutors won’t object to transferring his probation to Idaho. A Sheriff’s Office investigator learned Harrison had not responded to his probation officer and was suspected of fleeing. The investigator went to Harrison’s listed address where she found a note that read, “Welcome comin in see what Happens to you.” No one answered the door and the investigator left. She contacted Perkins, Harrison’s last known employer, where she learned he no-showed in November and had not returned since. He was convicted in Twin Falls County, Idaho, for lewd conduct with a minor under 16, according to court documents.
JUSTIN M. BELL, 22, waived his preliminary hearing July 14 and was bound over to District Court for failure to register as a sex offender. He’s accused of not updating his job status on his sex offender registry. He was in touch with the Sheriff’s Office on May 3 and said he would update his registry. He scheduled an appointment for May 8 and never showed up. An investigator left a couple of voicemails for Bell to call her and when she tried calling later, the number had been disconnected. Bell then reached out to the investigator and said he had been out of town and looking for jobs. His last employer said Bell last worked there May 4. He had been convicted in Oregon of nine counts of first-degree sodomy in July 2014, according to court documents.
Fines include any order to pay court costs, a contribution to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund and attorney fees.
District court items are taken from court documents filed in the Clerk of District Court Office. Their availability may have been delayed while judges signed the court orders.
